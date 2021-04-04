American
Pizza
Sandwiches
The Grille @ 1320 Shaker Run Golf Club
12 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1320 Golf Club Dr, Lebanon, OH 45036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sbarro - Cincinnati Premium Outlets
3.8 • 39
400 Premium Outlets Drive Monroe, OH 45050
View restaurant