The Grille @ 1320 Shaker Run Golf Club

16 OZ DRAFT

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$4.00

CRAFT #1

$7.00

CRAFT #2

$7.00

CRAFT #3

$7.00

CRAFT #4

$7.00

CRAFT #5

$7.00

MICH ULTRA DRAFT

$4.25

6 PK SPECIAL

BLUE MOON

$20.00

BUD LIGHT

$17.50

BUDWEISER

$17.50

CLIFF JUMPER IPA

$22.50

COORS LIGHT

$17.50

CORONA

$20.00

FAT TIRE

$22.50

MICHELOB

$20.00

MILLER LITE

$17.50

SELTZERS

$25.00

SONDER

$25.00

WARPED WING

$22.50

YUENGLING

$17.50

LEINENKUGELS

$20.00

HIGH NOON

$25.00

RHINEGEIST TRUTH

$22.50

BOTTLE WINE

BARNARD GRIFFIN ROSE

$28.00

BEAR CUB BLEND

$40.00

BEAR CUB RED BLEND

$48.00

CASA MARRONE APPASSIMENTO

$28.00

CHLOE PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$28.00

FORIS MOSCATO BTL

$24.00

HEAD HIGH CHARDONNAY BTL

$28.00

IRON & SAND CABERNET BTL

$32.00

JOSH CELLARS CABERNET BTL

$28.00

KNOTTY VINES PINOT NOIR BTL

$24.00

LaMadrid MALBEC

$32.00

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR BTL

$32.00

MONDAVI MERLOT BTL

$24.00

MONDAVI PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$24.00

NEWSPRINT CABERNET FRANC BTL

$32.00

OPEN WINE BTL

$10.00

PESSIMIST BTL

$32.00

PRISONER BTL

$52.00

ROBERT MONDAVI BOURBON BARREL AGED CABERNET BTL

$28.00

ROBERT MONDAVI BOURBON BARREL AGED CHARDONNAY BTL

$28.00

ROBERT MONDAVI CABERNET BTL

$24.00

ROBERT MONDAVI CHARDONNAY BTL

$24.00

TWENTY ROWS CABERNET

$36.00

CIDERS/SELTZERS

Angry Orchard

$4.00

ASTRA RED CREAM/BAJA

$5.00

HIGH NOON

$5.00

SONDER SEQUEL

$3.00

TWISTED TEA

$5.00

WHITE CLAW

$5.00

CRAFT/OTHER CAN

BLUE MOON

$4.00

CLIFF JUMPER IPA

$4.75

CORONA

$4.00

FAT TIRE

$4.00

GAMMA BOMB

$5.00

RHINEGEIST TRUTH

$4.50

SONDER - YOU BETCHA / DIVOT

$5.00

SONDER - BROBIE/KATO/RALLY CAP

$4.50

TWISTED TEA

$5.00

DOMESTIC CAN

$2 Budweiser

$2.00

$2 Yuengling

$2.00

BUCKET OF DOMESTIC BEER

$15.00

BUD LIGHT CAN

$3.50

BUD ZERO

$2.50

BUDWEISER CAN

$3.50

BUSCH LIGHT

$3.00

COORS LIGHT CAN

$3.50

HEINEKEN

$3.00

MICHELOB CAN

$3.75

MILLER LITE CAN

$3.50

O'DOULS

$2.50

SHOCK TOP PRETZEL

$2.00

YUENGLING CAN

$3.50

YUENGLING LT CAN

$3.50

FLIGHTS

Flight of 1

$2.00

Flight of 2

$4.00

Flight of 3

$6.00

Flight of 4

$8.00

Flight of 5

$10.00

Flight of 6

$12.00

16oz

$6.00

LIQUOR

DBL Amer Honey

$11.00

DBL Canadian Club

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Evan WIiams

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Jack Singlre Barrel

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Jefferson

$17.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL KNOB CREEK

$17.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Screwball

$10.00

DBL Seagrams

$9.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Woodford

$14.00

DBL BULLIET

$14.00

LARCENY

$10.00

DBL Four Roses

$14.00

DBL Jeffersons Ocean

$21.00

BOMBAY

$9.00

TANQUERAY

$8.00

WELL GIN

$6.50

DBL BOMBAY

$17.00

DBL TANQUERAY

$15.00

DBL WELL

$12.00

HENDERICKS

$9.00

DBL HENDERICKS

$17.00

MT GAY

$7.00

CPT MORGAN

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

BACARDI-WELL

$6.50

DBL MT GAY

$11.00

DBL CPT MORGAN

$11.00

DBL MALIBU

$11.00

DBL BACARDI-WELL

$10.00

CHIVAS

$9.00

PATRON

$9.00

CUERVO

$6.50

EL JIMI - WELL

$5.00

DBL PATRON

$17.00

DBL CUERVO

$12.00

DBL EL JIMI - WELL

$9.00

DON JULIO

$9.50

DBL DON JULIO

$18.00

VERMOUTH

$1.00

TITOS

$7.50

DBL TITOS

$12.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

DBL GREY GOOSE

$12.00

FLAVORED VODKA

$7.00

1.75 ML SEAGRAMS

$38.00

SEAGRAMS-WELL

$6.50

DBL SEAGRAMS-WELL

$10.00

KETEL ONE

$8.00

DBL KETEL ONE

$12.00

BULLIET

$9.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Evan Williams

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

LARCENY

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Screwball

$6.00

Seagram 7

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Woodford

$9.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$14.00

MIXED DRINKS / LIQUEURS

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

BAHAMA MAMA

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Mary Premium

$9.00

Carolans

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Classic Champagne Cocktail

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$7.00

Disaronno

$6.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Frangelico 1oz Coffee Shot

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grand Marnier 1oz Coffee Shot

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Kahlua

$5.00

KEY WEST LEMONADE

$7.00

ladies night special

$6.00

Ladies Night Special

$8.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$8.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.50

Long Island

$8.50

Manhattan

$7.50

Manhattan Premium

$8.50

MARGARITA -WELL

$6.50

MARGARITA- PREMIUM

$9.00

Martini

$8.00

Martini Top Shelf

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mint Mojito

$6.50

Mule Premium

$9.50

Mules

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Old Fashioned Premium

$10.00

ORANGE CREAMSICLE MARTINI

$8.50

PATRON PALOMA

$9.00

PEACH MARTINI

$8.50

PINA COLADA

$7.00

PINEAPPLE MARTINI

$8.50

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE MARTINI

$9.00

Rumchatta

$5.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Sangria

$8.00

Schnaaps

$5.00

SHAKER RUM RUNNER

$8.00

Tequila/ Shaker Sunrise

$7.50

TRANSFUSION

$7.50

VODKA SUNRISE

$7.00

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Whiskey Sour Premium

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

PITCHER OF BEER

PITCHER BUD LIGHT

$12.00

PITCHER MICH ULTRA

$12.00

WINE

BARNARD GRIFFIN ROSE

$7.00

BEAR CUB RED BLEND

$12.00

BOURBON CHARDONNAY

$7.50

BOURBOUN CABERNET

$7.50

CHAMPAGNE SPLIT

$6.00

CHLOE PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

FORIS MOSCATO

$6.00

HEAD HIGH CHARDONNAY

$7.00

Iron & Sand Cabernet

$8.00

JOSH CELLARS CABERNET

$7.00

KNOTTY VINES PINOT NOIR

$6.00

LAMADRID MALBEC

$8.00

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$8.00

MONDAVI CABERNET

$6.00

MONDAVI CHARDONNAY

$6.00

MONDAVI MERLOT

$6.00

MONDAVI PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00

MONDAVI SAUVIGNON BLANC

$6.00

NEWSPRINT CABERNET FRANC

$8.00

OPEN WINE

PESSIMIST

$8.00

PINOT GRIGIO DELLE VENEZIE

$5.00

RODNEY STRONG MERLOT

$7.50

SCHMITTS RIESLING

$6.00

TWENTY ROWS CABERNET

$9.00

BARNARD GRIFFIN PINOT GRIS

$6.00

N/A BEVERAGES

BTL SODA

$3.00

BTL WATER 16oz

$2.25

CAN JUICE

$1.25

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.00

COFFEE SYRUP

$1.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK 16oz

$2.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK 24oz

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

KID MILK

$2.00

MONSTER

$4.00

POWERADE

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.25

TEA 16oz

$2.00

TEA 24oz

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

ICE WATER 160Z

$1.00

Red Bull

$4.00

WEEKLY SPECIALS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$16.00

BEER

BLUE MOON

$4.00

Bud/Bud Lt

$3.75

Coors Lt

$3.75

CRAFT/SEASONAL

$5.00

LEINENKUGELS

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller LT

$3.75

WHITE CLAW /SELTZER

$5.00

Yuengling/Lt

$3.75

6 PK BUD/BUD LIGHT

$16.25

6 PK MILLER LT

$16.25

6 PK NATURAL LIGHT

$12.50

6 PK ROLLING ROCK

$12.50

6 PK YUENGLINGS

$16.25

6PK COORS LT

$16.25

6PK CORONA/CORONA LT

$23.75

6PK Mich Ultra

$18.75

NA DRINKS

Bottle Soda

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.25

Juice

$2.00

Monster

$4.00

Powerade

$3.50

LIQUOR

Juice Mixer

$2.00

Bacardi Rum

$8.00

Smirnoff Vodka

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

SNACKS

Candy Bar

$2.00

Dirty Chips

$3.00

Kind Bar

$2.00

P. B Crackers

$2.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Pretzels

$2.00

Lays Chips

$2.00

ICE

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Bag of Ice

$1.50

6 PK SPECIAL

6PK DOMESTIC

$17.50

6PK MICHELOB

$20.00

6PK CORONA

$25.00

6PK CRAFT

$25.00

BANQUET BEVERAGE

Domestic Beer

$4.00

Import Beer

$5.00

Wine

$5.00

Specialty Order

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

BANQUET FOOD

Service Charge

$175.00

Buffet

$28.00

Bartender Fee

$100.00

Set Up Fee

$300.00

BBQ Buffet

$25.00

Penna Pasta

$16.00

Side Upgrade

$1.00

Boxed Lunches

$14.00

Children's Meal

$8.00

Plated Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Plated Spice Rubbed Pork Loin

$25.00

Cookout Buffett

$16.00

Boursin Stuffed Mushrooms

$165.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$165.00

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$165.00

Two Entree Buffet

$28.00

Bacon Wrapped Water Chesnuts

$165.00

Mini Assorted Quiches

$165.00

Meatballs - BBQ, 100 Count

$165.00

Grand Display

$6.00

BANQUET RENTALS

Lakeside Ceremony

$1,000.00

Lakeside Pavilion

$400.00

Grand Ballroom - Saturday

$1,300.00

Grand Ballroom - Weekday

$900.00

Grand Ballroom - Additional Hour

$350.00

Sycamore Room

$200.00

X Back Chairs

$3.00

Chair Cushions

$0.50

Bartender Service Fee

$100.00

Bar Set Up Fee

$300.00

Drape 2 Layer

$150.00

Drape Single Layer

$30.00

Bistro Table

$10.00

Rustic Arch

$100.00

Dance Floor

Chair Covers

$3.00

Chair Sash

$1.00

Green Fee

$31.00

Champagne Toast

$3.00

Sycamore Room- Additional Hour

$150.00

Screen & Projector

$30.00

Upgraded Linens

$12.75

Lakeside Ceremony & 6-Seater Golf Cart

$200.00

EASTER BRUNCH

MEMBER

$32.95

NON MEMBER

$35.95

12 AND UNDER

$13.95

3 AND UNDER

PRIVATE EVENTS DEPOSIT

WEDDING DEPOSIT

$1,000.00

SYCAMORE ROOM DEPOSIT

$300.00

DEPOSIT HOURLY

$150.00

DEPOSIT

$1,710.40

Installment

$1,500.00

SERVICE CHARGE

SERVICE CHARGE 18%

$36.23

BANQUET BAR

Mixed Drink

$7.00

Specialty Mixed Drink

$10.00

Domestic Can

$4.00

Import Can

$5.00

Glass of Wine

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Case Domestic Beer

$20.00

Hosted Bar

$42.00

BOURBON TASTING

FOOD

$8.00

DRINK TASTINGS

$32.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1320 Golf Club Dr, Lebanon, OH 45036

Directions

Gallery
The Grille @ 1320 image

