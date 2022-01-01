Lebanon American restaurants you'll love

Avenue Sports & Spirits image

GRILL

Avenue Sports & Spirits

1231 Columbus Ave, Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish and Chips$14.00
Beer battered haddock served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce with lettuce, tomato and mixed shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
3 Cheese Mac$8.00
More about Avenue Sports & Spirits
Billie's Burgers and Beers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billie's Burgers and Beers

745 Columbus Ave, Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$11.99
Your choice of: American, pepper jack, shredded cheddar jack, or swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles. Add bacon for $1.00
Potato Skins$11.99
Topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, green onions, and a side of sour cream.
Crunch N Munch Burger$12.99
Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, shredded jack cheese and one onion ring.
More about Billie's Burgers and Beers
The Grille @ 1320 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Grille @ 1320

1320 Golf Club Dr, Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LETTUCE WRAPS$10.00
More about The Grille @ 1320

