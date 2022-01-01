Lebanon American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lebanon
GRILL
Avenue Sports & Spirits
1231 Columbus Ave, Lebanon
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$14.00
Beer battered haddock served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce with lettuce, tomato and mixed shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
|3 Cheese Mac
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billie's Burgers and Beers
745 Columbus Ave, Lebanon
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Your choice of: American, pepper jack, shredded cheddar jack, or swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles. Add bacon for $1.00
|Potato Skins
|$11.99
Topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, green onions, and a side of sour cream.
|Crunch N Munch Burger
|$12.99
Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, shredded jack cheese and one onion ring.