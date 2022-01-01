Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoked Out Cincy

5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$12.00
topped with an oil and herb veggie slaw & roasted red pepper aioli.
More about Smoked Out Cincy
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
E+O Kitchen image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$15.00
goat cheese, avocado, romaine, tomato
More about E+O Kitchen
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company image

 

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
House-Made Black Bean Burger$12.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Black Bean Burger$11.00
House-Made Patty, Lettuce, Sriracha, Avocado & Cilantro Mayo on a Challah Bun
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
bf00587f-5e36-458f-9fe3-71c7817b4d94 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fifty West

7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$8.00
Plant-Based Black Bean Patty
More about Fifty West
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Sidewinder Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Sidewinder Coffee

4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (517 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$8.95
Veggie burger with cheese, spinach, tomato, dijon or mayo
More about Sidewinder Coffee
Spicy Black Bean Burger image

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Black Bean Burger$12.00
House-Made Patty, Lettuce, Sriracha, Avocado & Cilantro Mayo on a Challah Bun
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Restaurant banner

 

E+O Kitchen The Banks

56 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Burger$15.00
goat cheese, avocado, romaine, tomato
More about E+O Kitchen The Banks

