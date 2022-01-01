Black bean burgers in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve black bean burgers
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoked Out Cincy
5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati
|Black Bean Burger
|$12.00
topped with an oil and herb veggie slaw & roasted red pepper aioli.
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
goat cheese, avocado, romaine, tomato
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|House-Made Black Bean Burger
|$12.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$11.00
House-Made Patty, Lettuce, Sriracha, Avocado & Cilantro Mayo on a Challah Bun
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fifty West
7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI
|Black Bean Burger
|$8.00
Plant-Based Black Bean Patty
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
SANDWICHES
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Black Bean Burger
|$8.95
Veggie burger with cheese, spinach, tomato, dijon or mayo
Nation Kitchen and Bar
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$12.00
House-Made Patty, Lettuce, Sriracha, Avocado & Cilantro Mayo on a Challah Bun
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.75
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli