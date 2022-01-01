French toast in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve french toast
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|1/2 French Toast
|$3.50
|French Toast
|$6.50
Salazar
1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati
|Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
Homemade brioche bread French toast with crème anglaise, fresh fruit, cinnamon whipped cream and granola.
AT 580 Market
580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati
|French Toast Sticks (4)
|$2.75
Powdered Sugar, Syrup
Wyoming Community Coffee
434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming
|French Toast Latte
|$4.00
Latte with Maple + Vanilla + Cinnamon
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Stuffed French Toast
|$11.99
Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened
cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries,
powdered sugar, cinnamon and
whipped cream
|Side 2 French Toast S/P
|$7.99
|Side French Toast
|$3.99
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$9.99
Two slices of grilled cinnamon french toast topped with seasonal fruit, buttercream icing, powdered sugar and served with maple syrup.
|Side French Toast
|$3.25
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|French Toast
|$8.00
French Toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with syrup.
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|-Seasonal- French Toast Latte
Latte with cinnamon & real maple syrup
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Stuffed French Toast
|$11.99
Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened
cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries,
powdered sugar, cinnamon and
whipped cream
|Side 2 French Toast S/P
|$7.99
|Side French Toast
|$3.99
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati
|1/2 French Toast
|$3.50
|French Toast
|$6.50
Nation Kitchen and Bar
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
|Regular French Toast
|$8.00
Golden French Toast Topped With Powdered Sugar
Café Alma
6111 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Kids French Toast
|$6.00
|Max's Challah French Toast
|$14.00
Ivory House
2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$13.00
Seasonal presentation
Latin House
823 Main Street, Cincinnati
|French Toast
|$11.00
(3) Texas toast slices dipped in a homemade batter topped with cinnamon. Served with (2) bacon strips or (2) sausage links/patties.