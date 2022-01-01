A map showing the location of Napa Kitchen + Bar Montgomery 9386 Montgomery RoadView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Napa Kitchen + Bar Montgomery 9386 Montgomery Road

9386 Montgomery Road

Montgomery, OH 45242

Small Plates & Shareables

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Whole grain mustard glaze, confetti cabbage slaw, caper rmoulade

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Sweet Drop peppers, pepperoncini peppers, garlic butter, lemon aioli

Hummus Trio

$13.00

Three classics; garlic and lemon, roasted red pepper and three olive tapenade. Served with toasted naan or fresh vegetables

Melted Fondue Trio

$14.00

Brie and Chablis, Emmenthaler and Sauvignon Blanc, New York Cheddar and Port. With warm naan and toasted baguette

Baked French Brie

$11.00

Brie and orange marmalade in a crisp, honey-drizzled phyllo shell with apricot, orange and cracked pepper preserves, granny smith apples, fresh strawberries

Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp

$17.00

Tuscan spices, grape tomato relish, parmesan polenta, balsamic glaze

Three Cheese Board

$15.00

Chef's choice of three cheeses, fresh fruit, warm baguette, orange marmalade

Five Cheese Board

$18.00

Chef's choice of five cheeses, fresh fruit, warm baguette, orange marmalade

PEI Mussels

$15.00

Sauvignon blanc, shallots, chopped garlic, parsley, diced tomatoes, grilled bread

GF Bread

$2.00

Salads

Napa Greens

$10.00

Field greens, smoked bacon, candied pecans, green apple, radish, bleu cheese, sherry vinaigrette

The Wedge

$10.00

A wedge of crisp romaine, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese dressin

Hearts on Fire

$10.00

Char-gjrilled romaine hearts, crisp pancetta, hardboiled egg, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan

Strawberry Pecan & Chicken

$16.00

Leafy greens, romaine, strawberries, candied pecans, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles red onion, grilled chicken pear-gorgonzola vinaigrette

Harvest Salmon

$19.00

Mixed greens, maple-dijon vinaigrette, toasted walnuts, pears, blueberries, goat cheese, caramelized salmon

Char-Grilled Steak

$19.00

Romaine, slivered red onion, sliced radish, roasted sweet corn, graped tomatoes, bleu cheese, grilled NY Strip, cilantro-chive dressing, crisp potato straws

Carmalized Salmon

$9.00

Blackened Salmon

$9.00

Blackened Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Blackened Shrimp

$9.00

Entrees

Chicken Saltimbocca

$20.00

Boneless chicken breaset seared with prosciutto and fresh sage, white wine, butter, grilled asparagus, asiago au gratin potatoes

Sesame-Orange Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Char grilled salmon, jasmine rice with fresh cilantro, binger and orlange zest, vegetable medley

Pan-Roasted Pork Chop

$23.00

Sherry-peppercorn cream sauce, rice pilaf with caramelized onions, orange zest, dries cherries and fennel, bacon roasted brussels sprouts

Beef Short Ribs

$32.00

Tender, braised beef short ribs, port wine demi-glace, roasted mushroom risotto, glazed carrots

Steak Frites

$35.00

8 oz NY Strip, chimichurri, parmesan garlic fries, vegetable medley

Roasted Vegetable Stack

$18.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushroom, eggplant and red pepper, sauteed spinach, parmesan polenta, roasted red pepper coulis, balsamic glaze

Cioppino

$22.00

Fennel, tomatoes, clam broth, PEI mussels, fresh salmon, shrimp, calamari, grilled bread

Blackened Chicken

$7.00

Salmon

$9.00

Blackened Salmon

$9.00

Pasta

Grilled Shrimp & Risotto

$23.00

Citrus risotto with asparagus, char-grilled shrimp, sriracha cream

Oven-Fired Penne

$19.00

Grilled chicken, Italian sausage, penne pasta, red peppers, diced tomatoes-baked in a garlic cream sauce with toasted mozzarella, parmesan breadcrumbs

Spaghetti Pesto with Chicken

$19.00

Basil pesto cream, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan

Tortellini

$19.00

Toasted Flatbreads

The Juliette

$16.00

Brie, pear, garlic cream, caramelized onions, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone, white balsamic glaze

Truffled Mushroom

$16.00

Garlic cream, roasted button mushrooms, caramelized onions, Havarti cheese, mozzarella and provolone, white truffle oil

Mozzarella Fresco

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella marinated with garlic and olive oil, seasonal tomatoes, garlic cream sauce, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar reduction.

Pepperoni

$16.00

House-made tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone, fresh basil

Sandwiches

Caprese Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, tomatoes, fresh basil, toasted challah bun

Blackened Salmon PLT

$15.00

Creole-blackened fresh salmon, crispy prosciutto, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, mayonnaise, toasted challah bun

Bacon White Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Fresh Angus chuck, applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, garlic mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, toasted challah bun

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese, sundried tomato mayo, smashed avaocado on grilled sourdough

soups

French Onion

$8.00

Rustic Tomato Basil Bisque

$6.00

kids

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Served with French fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Served with French fries

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

served with French fries

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Buttered Noodle

$6.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Buttery shortcake, sugared strawberries, lemon anglaise, whipped cream

Maple Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Candied pecans, bourbon butter sauce, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$6.00

Rich, dense chocolate custard topped with whipped cream and strawberries

Sides

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Glazed Carrots

$5.00

Side Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Side Asiago Potatoes

$5.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Side Citrus Risotto

$5.00

Side Mushroom Risotto

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00
