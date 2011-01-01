- Home
Breakfast & Brunch
The Market Over There
No reviews yet
3715 Madison road
Cincinnati, OH 45209
Refrigerated Goods
Indigo Foods- Queso
$5.00
Campfire Foods- Pimento Cheese Dip
$5.00
Campfire Foods- Smoked Chicken Salad
$5.00
Fab Ferments- Bubonic Tonic Beet Kvass
$8.49
Fab Ferments- Cosmic Curry
$10.99
Fab Ferments- Ginger Beet Kvass
$8.49
Fab Ferments- Hot Kimchi
$10.99
Fab Ferments- Original Beet Kvass
$8.49
Fab Ferments- Original Sauerkraut
$10.99
Fab Ferments- SASS Hot Sauce
$5.00
Fab Ferments- Seaweed Sensation
$10.99
Fab Ferments- Spicy Dill
$10.99
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Cherry Elderberry Syrup (16 oz)
$27.00
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Cherry Elderberry Syrup (32 oz)
$34.00Out of stock
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Keto/Vegan Elderberry Syrup (16 oz)
$27.00
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Keto/Vegan Elderberry Syrup (32 oz)
$34.00Out of stock
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Lemon Elderberry Syrup (16 oz)
$27.00
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Lemon Elderberry Syrup (32 oz)
$34.00Out of stock
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- 8 oz Cherry Syrup
$15.00
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- 8 oz Keto/vegan Syrup
$15.00
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- 8 oz Lemon Syrup
$15.00
Drinks
Indigo Fizz- Berry Kiefer Soda
$5.00
Indigo Fizz- Blueberry Kiefer Soda
$5.00
Indigo Fizz- Mango Keifer Soda
$5.00
Aquafina Water
$1.25
Fiji Water
$3.00
Coffee Emporium- 32 oz Cold Brew Concentrate
$18.00
Coffee Emporium- 32 oz. Bourbon Aged Cold Brew
$18.00
Coffee Emporium- 32 oz. Cold Brew Ready to Drink
$14.00
Coffee Emporium-12 oz. Cold Brew
$4.00
Fab Ferments- Go Go Ginger Kombucha
$3.13
Horizon Chocolate Milk
$2.25
Horizon Strawberry Milk
$2.25
Jones Soda
$2.50
Nectar Springs- Mango Infused Water
$2.50
Nectar Springs- Mixed Berry Infused Water
$2.50
Nectar Springs- Peach Infused Water
$2.50
Nectar Springs- Raspberry Infused Water
$2.50
Queen City Hemp Drinks- Blood Orange
$14.99+
Queen City Hemp Drinks- Guava
$14.99+
Queen City Hemp Drinks- Lemon Lavender
$14.99+
Queen City Hemp Drinks- Mango Lychee
$14.99+
Queen City Hemp Drinks- Passion Fruit
$14.99+
Skinny Pig Kombucha
$3.50
Hi-c orange lavaburst
$1.25
Hugs- variety juices
$0.75
Sunny d
$1.00
Kombuchinnati- mixed berry 4 pack
$11.00
Kombuchinnati-mixed berry
$3.50
Clear Fruit- all varieties
$2.50
Frozen
Cincisicles- Berry Sangeria
$6.00
Cincisicles- Blueberry Mojito
$6.00
Cincisicles- Florida Orange
$5.00
Cincisicles- Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00
Grateful Grahams- Peanut Butter Bar
$5.00
Honey Child Pops- Beauty Berry
$4.00
Honey Child Pops- Chocolate Sea Salt
$5.00
Honey Child Pops- Key Lime Pie
$5.00
Honey Child Pops- Pineapple Strawberry
$5.00
Honey Child Pops- mango
$5.00
Madisono Gelato- Double Dark Chocolate Gelato
$5.49
Madisono Gelato- Madagascar Vanilla Gelato
$5.49
Madisono Gelato- Red Raspberry Sorbet
$5.49
Madisono Gelato- Strawberry Lemon Sorbet
$5.49
Mixicles- Cranberry Rose
$14.99
Mixicles- Distinctive Collection
$14.99
Mixicles- Essential Collection
$14.99
Mixicles- Floral Collection
$14.99
Russos Ravioli- Cheese Ravioli
$11.00
Russos Ravioli- Lemon Basil Recotta Ravioli
$11.00
Russos Ravioli- Meat Ravioli
$11.00
Russos Ravioli- Mushroom Ravioli
$11.00
Russus Ravioli- Butternut Squash Ravioli
$7.00
The Body Bakery- Apple Bottom Spice Cake
$5.50
The Body Bakery- Better Than EX-ercize Carrot Cake
$5.50
The Body Bakery- Blueberry NoMo Muffin Topz
$5.00
The Body Bakery- Buckeyes
$7.50
The Body Bakery- Chocolate Chip NoMo Muffin Topz
$5.00
The Body Bakery- Cinnamon Staxx
$5.50
The Body Bakery- Double Chocolate Chip NoMo Muffin Topz
$6.00
The Body Bakery- Pump'dkin Cheesecake
$7.50
The Body Bakery- Salted Caramel Brownie Sammie
$6.00
The Body Bakery- Strawberry Cheesecake NoMo Muffin Topz
$6.00
The Body Bakery- The 'OG' Cheesecake
$7.00
Tickety Boo Treats- Lemon Wild Blueberry Cheesecake
$5.00
Tickety Boo Treats- Mexican Hot Chocolate Cheesecake
$5.00
Tickety Boo Treats- Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake
$5.00
Dry Goods
Awesome Blossom Bakery- Brownie Mix
$9.99
Awesome Blossom Bakery- Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
$9.99
Beeyond Bar- Apricot Coconut Cashew 12 Pack
$29.00
Beeyond Bar- Apricot Coconut Cashew Single Bar
$2.49
Beeyond Bar- Peanut Chocolate Sea Salt 12 Pack
$29.00
Beeyond Bar- Peanut Chocolate Sea Salt Single Bar
$2.49
Beeyond Bar- Vanilla Blueberry Almond 12 Pack
$29.00
Beeyond Bar- Vanilla Blueberry Almond Single Bar
$2.49
Bruetta- Citrus Hibiscus Refresh Herbal Tea
$29.00
Bruetta- Peach mango paradise black tea
$17.00
Bruetta- citrus hibiscus refresh herbal tea
$17.00
Bruetta- Bru berry green tea
$17.00
Campfire Foods- Eli’s BBQ Pretzels
$3.50
Chef Gerrie- Carribean Slab
$10.00
Chef Gerrie- Mediterranean Slab
$10.00
Chef Gerrie- Southwestern Slab
$10.00
Cinsoy- Chili Crisps
$7.49
Cinsoy- Soy Sauce
$7.49
Cinsoy- Soy Sauce Salt
$6.49
Coffee Emporium- Breakfast
$16.95
Coffee Emporium- Guatemala
$16.95
Coffee Emporium- Ravens
$16.95
Colonel D's- Blazin' Garlic
$8.00
Colonel D's- Bourbon Butt Rub
$8.00
Colonel D's- Bourbon Steak Dust
$8.00
Colonel D's- Bourbon Trail
$8.00
Colonel D's- Cincinnati Chili Seasoning
$8.00
Colonel D's- Cincy Fried
$8.00
Colonel D's- El Diablo
$8.00
Colonel D's- Garlic Goodness
$8.00
Colonel D's- Guacamole Mix
$8.00
Colonel D's- Holy Smoke
$8.00
Colonel D's- Jamaican Jerk
$8.00
Colonel D's- Parmageddon
$8.00
Colonel D's- Tuscan Blend
$8.00
Daveed's- Secret Red Gravy
$8.00
Eli’s BBQ- Original Spice Rub
$9.99
Eli’s- BBQ Sauce
$8.50
Eli’s- Southern Tang Wing Sauce
$8.50
Fatty & Skinny- Carolina Reaper
$8.00
Fatty & Skinny- Hot BBQ Sauce
$6.00
Fatty & Skinny- INFERNO XXX
$6.75
Fatty & Skinny- Jamaican Ghost
$7.95
Fatty & Skinny- Rub Me Tender Seasoning
$8.00Out of stock
Fatty & Skinny- Salsa
$6.95
Garden of Eten- Goldenrod Ginger Turmeric Tea
$12.00
Garden of Eten- Local Raw Wildflower Honey
$12.00
Garden of Eten- Rose Petal Tulsi Tea
$12.00
Garden of Eten- White Pine Green Tea
$12.00
Good Earth Good Eating- 8 oz bag Granola
$6.00
Good Earth Good Eating- Organic Cinnamon Hibiscus Tea
$12.00
Good Earth Good Eating- Organic Elderberry Peppermint Tea
$12.00
Good Earth Good Eating- Organic Lemon Hibiscus Tea
$12.00
Good Earth Good Eating- Organic Strawberry Guayusa Tea
$12.00
Grandola Granola- Autumn’s Best
$12.50
Grandola Granola- Autumn’s Best Gluten Free Quart Jar
$14.50
Grandola Granola- Autumn’s Best Quart Jar
$14.50
Grandola Granola- Ella’s Favorite
$12.50
Grandola Granola- Ella’s Favorite Gluten Free Quart Jar
$14.50
Grandola Granola- Ella’s Favorite Quart Jar
$14.50
Grandola Granola- Gluten Free Autumn's Best
$12.50
Grandola Granola- Gluten Free Ella’s Favorite
$12.50
Grandola Granola- Summer Time
$12.50Out of stock
Grandola Granola- Summer Time Quart Jar
$14.50
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Apple Berry Tea
$12.00
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Elderberry & Elderflower Infused Honey
$13.00
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Elderflower ImmuniTea
$12.00
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- English Breakfast Tea
$12.00
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Espresso Infused Honey
$13.00
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Red Raspberry Leaf Tea
$12.00Out of stock
Lindy Elderberry Syrup- Vanilla Infused Honey
$13.00Out of stock
Nectar Springs- Mango Infused Water Brew Kit
$6.00
Nectar Springs- Mint Infused Water Brew Kit
$6.00
Nectar Springs- Peach Infused Water Brew Kit
$6.00
Nectar Springs- Raspberry Infused Water Brew Kit
$6.00
Paktili Bars- 55% Bittersweet Chocolate w/ Blueberries and Cacao Nibs Grain Snack
$3.50
Paktili Bars- Dark Chocolate with Cranberries and Cashews Grain Snack
$3.50
Paktili Bars- Milk Chocolate Grain Snack
$3.50
Paktili Bars- White Chocolate Grain Snack
$3.50
Prospect Jam- BLACK CURRANT with Bergamot & Dark Chocolate
$12.00
Prospect Jam- BLOOD ORANGE with Rye Whiskey & Vanilla Bean
$12.00
Prospect Jam- ORANGE MARMALADE with Candied Ginger & Aphrodite Bitters
$12.00
Prospect Jam- STRAWBERRY JAM with pink peppercorn
$12.00
Proud Hound- Guatemala
$16.00
Proud Hound- Nicaragua
$17.00
Pround Hound- Bista Blend
$13.00Out of stock
Proud Hound- Bista Blend Steeped Pack
$10.00
Pround Hound- Colombia
$16.00
Pround Hound- Honduras
$15.50Out of stock
Sweet Ace Cakes- Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
$9.00
Sweet Ace Cakes- Honeysuckle Cake Mix
$9.00
Sweet Ace Cakes- L'ava Cookie Mix
$9.00
Yield Coffee- Ethiopia
$16.00
Yield Coffee- Honduras El Conejo
$15.00
Yield Coffee- Nicaragua
$15.00
Yield Coffee- Relational Blend
$15.00
Garden Of Eten- Rose Petal, Tulsi Tea
$12.00
Garten of Eten- Drunken Botanicals Elderberry
$10.00
Proud Hound- Mexico
$16.00
Tannenbaum’s- Blueberry,Sumac & cinnamon hot sauce
$8.99
Tannenbaums- red Pepper, lemon peel & smoked paprika hot sauce
$8.99
Tannenbaums- pineapple, rosemary & turmeric hot sauce
$8.99
Tannenbaums- strawberry, mint & basil hot sauce
$8.99
Lindys elderberry- elderberry glycerine concentrate
$12.00
Lindys Elderberry- Super Elderberry Glycerite Concentrate
$15.00
Local Flavorings- Schaefer Farm Olive Oil
$13.99
Local Flavorings- Schaefer Farm Bacon Ketchup
$8.99
Local Flavorings- Schaefer Farm Bacon Ranch Ketchup
$8.99
Local Flavorings- Schaefer Farm Spicy Kickle Pickles
$9.99
Local Flavorings- Schaefer Farm Blueberry Syrup
$8.99
Local Flavorings- Delhirosa Honey
$8.99
Local Flavorings- Kofinas Butter Olive Oil
$9.99
Local Flavorings- Barn N Bunk Cinnamon Apple Jelly
$8.99
Local Flavorings- Carfagnas Italian Market Pasta Sauce
$9.99
Local Flavorings- Carfagnas Italian Market Vodka Pasta Sauce
$9.99
Local Flavorings- RADS Bloody Mary Mix
$12.99
Baked Goods
Indigo Fizz- Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5.00
Campfire Foods- Carrot Cake
$4.00
Campfire Foods- Chocolate Mousse Cake
$4.00
Campfire Foods- Peanut Butter Fudge
$4.00
Campfire Foods- Sea Salt Caramel Cake
$4.00
Campfire Foods- Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
$4.00
Sea salt Caramel Brownie
$4.00
Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake
$4.00
Blessed Be The Sweets- assorted cookies
$4.25
Doh joy- keto white bread
$7.99