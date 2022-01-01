Cincinnati cafés you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only) image

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Omelet$4.00
a basic egg and cheese omelette or an omelette with all the fix'n. can also substitute egg whites.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$3.00
pork sausage, egg and cheese on your choice of bread. (can substitute turkey sausage)
Chicken Quesadilla$5.00
golden brown tortilla with melted mexican blend cheese, taco seasoned grilled chicken served with salsa and sour cream on the side
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Wyoming Community Coffee image

ICE CREAM

Wyoming Community Coffee

434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salted Caramel Latte
Latte with Caramel + Smoked Sea Salt
Oatmeal Latte$4.00
Latte with oat milk + Cinnamon + Vanilla + Brown Sugar
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Wyoming Community Coffee
Platform Beer image

 

Platform Beer

1201 MAIN ST, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Open Bar Vol. 1 Variety 12-Pack$15.99
Aviation, The Painkiller, Blueberry Lavender, & Peach Ginger.
Yolo Swaggins 4-Pack$9.99
This tropical bubbly beverage is made with 100% agave, fermented with champagne yeast with the addition of passionfruit and tangerine.
Open Market: Strawberry 6-Pack$8.99
Over ripe strawberry and a delicately light fluffy body compliment each other in this bright and refreshing wheat ale.
More about Platform Beer
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
Harvest Salad$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Restaurant banner

 

Rookwood Pottery Food & Beverage Company

1077 Celestial St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rookwood Pottery Food & Beverage Company
Restaurant banner

 

Napa Kitchen + Bar Montgomery

9386 Montgomery Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Napa Kitchen + Bar Montgomery
Bay Horse Cafe image

 

Bay Horse Cafe

625 Main Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
More about Bay Horse Cafe
Half Day Cafe image

 

Half Day Cafe

1 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
More about Half Day Cafe
The Fix Coffeehouse & Bar image

 

The Fix Coffeehouse & Bar

648 E McMillan St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (39 reviews)
More about The Fix Coffeehouse & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Lola's

24 W 3rd St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
More about Lola's

