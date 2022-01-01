Cincinnati cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Cincinnati
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Omelet
|$4.00
a basic egg and cheese omelette or an omelette with all the fix'n. can also substitute egg whites.
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$3.00
pork sausage, egg and cheese on your choice of bread. (can substitute turkey sausage)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.00
golden brown tortilla with melted mexican blend cheese, taco seasoned grilled chicken served with salsa and sour cream on the side
More about Wyoming Community Coffee
ICE CREAM
Wyoming Community Coffee
434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Latte
Latte with Caramel + Smoked Sea Salt
|Oatmeal Latte
|$4.00
Latte with oat milk + Cinnamon + Vanilla + Brown Sugar
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
More about Platform Beer
Platform Beer
1201 MAIN ST, CINCINNATI
|Popular items
|Open Bar Vol. 1 Variety 12-Pack
|$15.99
Aviation, The Painkiller, Blueberry Lavender, & Peach Ginger.
|Yolo Swaggins 4-Pack
|$9.99
This tropical bubbly beverage is made with 100% agave, fermented with champagne yeast with the addition of passionfruit and tangerine.
|Open Market: Strawberry 6-Pack
|$8.99
Over ripe strawberry and a delicately light fluffy body compliment each other in this bright and refreshing wheat ale.
More about Taste of Belgium
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit & Gravy
|$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
|Harvest Salad
|$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Rookwood Pottery Food & Beverage Company
Rookwood Pottery Food & Beverage Company
1077 Celestial St., Cincinnati
More about Napa Kitchen + Bar Montgomery
Napa Kitchen + Bar Montgomery
9386 Montgomery Road, Montgomery
More about Bay Horse Cafe
Bay Horse Cafe
625 Main Street, Cincinnati
More about Half Day Cafe
Half Day Cafe
1 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
More about The Fix Coffeehouse & Bar
The Fix Coffeehouse & Bar
648 E McMillan St, Cincinnati
More about Lola's
Lola's
24 W 3rd St, Cincinnati