Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Copper Blue - Milford Ohio

996 Reviews

$$

900 Main Street

Milford, OH 45150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger
Chicken Tender Dinner

FEATURES OF THE DAY!!!

16oz Ribeye

16oz Ribeye

$34.99Out of stock

16 oz. hand cut Ribeye, seasoned & grilled to your liking, topped with a compound butter

Starters

Jumbo chicken wings smoked to perfection and finished off in the fryer for that perfect crispy outside. Tossed in one of your favorite sauces and served with one of our house-made blue cheese or ranch dressings.
Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$8.00

seasoned hand-cut fries with a trio of housemade sauces: jalepeño ketchup, roasted garlic aioli & buttermilk ranch

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.00

our hand-cut fries loaded with bacon & cheddar, topped with sour cream & chives and served with our housemade buttermilk ranch dressing

Parmesan Spinach Dip

Parmesan Spinach Dip

$10.00

housemade creamy parmesan cheese sauce loaded with spinach and served with our house flour tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Housemade spicy buffalo chicken dip drizzled with ranch dressing served with fresh corn tortilla chips

Char-Grilled Shrimp

Char-Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

6 Jumbo Shrimp seasoned, fired on the grill and served with a housemade remoulade.

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$15.00Out of stock

seared rare ahi tuna on a bed of shredded lettuce & drizzled with a wasabi vineagrette and side of teriyaki sauce for dipping

Handhelds

Cod Sandwich

Cod Sandwich

$17.50

our signature icelandic cod, hand-battered & golden fried, served on a grilled hoagie wih lettuce and our housemade tartar sauce

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$14.50

house-roasted turkey breast served on grilled wheatberry with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00
Blackened Meatloaf Sandwich

Blackened Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

our signature meatloaf served on a grilled hoagie bun with grilled onion, red pepper tomato relish & provolone

Chili Slaw Tacos

$15.00

Three flour tortillas filled with seasoned grilled haddock and served with sweet thai chili slaw

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Three flour tortillas filled with seasoned grilled haddock and served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh pineapple, & sriracha sour cream.

Chicken Tender Lunch

$13.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

served on a grilled brioche bun with pickles, lettuce, red onion & tomato one of three ways: BBQ & Swiss, Sweet Thai Chilli & Pepper-Jack, Buffalo & Danish Blue Cheese

Burgers

Seasoned and grilled burger with sriracha-infused onions and jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese, jalapeño bacon, chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato & mayo. Add American, pepper-jack, provolone, swiss, cheddar or crumbled Danish blue cheese for $1

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$14.00
Frisco Patty Melt

Frisco Patty Melt

$14.00

Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on premium grilled sourdough with grilled onions, swiss cheese and our housemade thousand island dressing

Shroom Burger

Shroom Burger

$15.00

Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with sautéed mushrooms, swiss, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato and our housemade A-1 roasted garlic aioli

Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger

Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato and our housemade jalapeño ketchup

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun cajun spiced with applewood smoked bacon, grilled onion, Danish blue cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Spicy Burger

Spicy Burger

$15.00

Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with Applewood bacon, sriracha-infused jalapeño peppers & onions, pepper-jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato & our housemade chipotle mayo

Ohana Burger

Ohana Burger

$16.00

Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun applewood smoked bacon, fresh grilled pineapple, swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato & our housemade teriyaki sauce

Zing'rs

Chicken Zing'rs

Chicken Zing'rs

tender, hand-battered chicken breast strips golden fried and tossed in your favorite sauce served with our housemade ranch or blue cheese dressing

LARGE SALADS

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$15.00

tender, hand-battered chicken breast strips, golden fried, served on a bed of mixed greens with carrot & cabbage, monterey jack cheese, cucumber, red onion, egg, bacon & croutons

Black & Blue Steak Salad

Black & Blue Steak Salad

$17.00

grilled & sliced sirloin with a few hand-cut fries, served on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, shallots, sunflower seeds, bacon & crumbled Danish blue cheese

Turkey Cobb Salad

Turkey Cobb Salad

$17.00

combo of bibb & romaine with tomato, red onion, egg, avocado, bacon, crumbled Danish blue cheese & our house-roasted turkey breast

Cranberry Chopped Dinner Salad

mixed greens with carrot & cabbage, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, Craisins, bacon & candied maple walnuts

Dinners

Chopped Steak

$17.00

Chopped steak served over smashed potatoes, topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions & beef gravy (1 side)

Blackened Meatloaf

$19.00

our signature blend of beef and pork, baked with a red pepper tomato relish and finished with a little spice! Now Served in one or two 6 oz portions!

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$17.00

tender, hand-battered chicken breast strips, golden fried and tossed in your choice of sauce.

Tennessee Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.00

seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection!

Char-Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$21.00
Pulled Pork Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

$18.00
Smoked BBQ Ribs

Smoked BBQ Ribs

1.75lb slab of baby back ribs slow smoked with our signature dry rub, smothered with our housemade BBQ sauce and grilled to fall off the bone perfection!

Seafood

Cod Dinner

Cod Dinner

our signature icelandic cod, hand-battered and golden fried, served with our housemade tartar sauce

5 oz Salmon

$23.00

succulent filet of salmon, lightly seasoned, grilled with our housemade BBQ sauce (cooked to medium by default)

8 oz Salmon

$30.00

succulent filet of salmon, lightly seasoned, grilled with our housemade BBQ sauce (cooked to medium by default)

Fish Cake Dinner

Fish Cake Dinner

A blend of fresh salmon, white fish & veggies pan-seared to a crispy perfection and served with housemade sriracha sour cream.

5 oz Tennessee Whiskey Glazed Salmon

$23.00

8 oz filet of fresh salmon, lightly seasoned, char-grilled to perfection & finished with a Jack Daniels® based Tennessee whiskey glaze served with two sides

8 oz Tennessee Whiskey Glazed Salmon

$30.00

8 oz filet of fresh salmon, lightly seasoned, char-grilled to perfection & finished with a Jack Daniels® based Tennessee whiskey glaze served with two sides

Pasta

Creamy penne mac and cheese with grilled chicken and a hint of Buffalo sauce, topped with a Parmesan cheese and seasoned bread crumb crust.
Grayhawk Pasta

Grayhawk Pasta

$18.00

penne pasta, tender grilled chicken breast with red, yellow and Anaheim peppers in a zingy alfredo sauce

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.00

tender grilled chicken breast in our housemade penne mac & cheese with a hint of buffalo sauce, topped with shredded parmesan & seasoned bread crumbs

Chipotle Rice Bowls

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$18.00

season grilled chicken on a bed of smoky rice, corn, black bean-tomato relish, fresh pineapple, avocado, crunchy tortilla strips & our housemade chipotle aioli

Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$21.00
Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$23.00

grilled salmon on a a bed of smoky rice, corn, black bean-tomato relish, fresh pineapple, avocado, crunchy tortilla strips & our housemade chipotle aioli

Grilled Veggie Bowl

$16.00

Our grilled veggie skewer with red bell peppers, red onions, and mushroom on a bed of smoky rice, corn, black bean-tomato relish, fresh pineapple, avocado, crunchy tortilla strips & our housemade chipotle aioli

No Protein Bowl

$11.00

A bed of smoky rice, corn, black bean-tomato relish, fresh pineapple, avocado, crunchy tortilla strips & our housemade chipotle aioli

Steak Bowl

$19.00

Sides, Soups & Salads

Hand Cut Fries Side

$5.00

Cajun Waffle Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tater Tots Side

$5.00

Smashed Potatoes Side

$5.00

Sweet Thai Chili Slaw

$5.00

Housemade Cole Slaw

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli Side

$5.00

Maple Ancho Carrots Side

$5.00

Grilled Veggie Skewer

$6.00

Grilled Onions & Sauteed Mushroom Side

$5.00

Smoky Rice Side

$5.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Side Buffalo Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Creamy Mac n Cheese with a hint of Buffalo sauce!

Apple Sauce

$5.00

Cup - Chili

$6.00

Bowl - Chili

$8.00

Bowl- Spicy Corn

$8.00

Cup - Spicy Corn

$6.00

Mama's Side Salad

$5.00

mixed greens with Monterey Jack & croutons

Sam's Side Salad

$6.00

mixed greens with tomato, shallots, sunflower seeds, bacon & crumbled Danish blue cheese

Cranberry Chopped Side Salad

$6.00

mixed greens with carrot & cabbage, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, Craisins, bacon & candied maple walnuts

Kid Meals

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

two flour tortillas grilled with american cheese

Kid Burger

$5.00

a 3.5oz burger served on a white bun, add cheese for $.25

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

grape jelly and smooth peanut butter on white bread

Kid Chicken Strips

$5.00

fresh chicken strips either hand-battered & fried or grilled

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

penne pasta in a housemade creamy cheese sauce

Kid Steak

$10.00

4.5 oz grilled sirloin cooked to your choice of temperature

Dessert Menu

Ghirardelli Fudge Brownie

Ghirardelli Fudge Brownie

$7.49

a housemade decadent Ghirardelli® fudge brownie served with vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream & drizzled with Ghirardelli® chocolate & caramel sauce

Drunken Carrot Cake

$6.49

Strawberry Mascarpone Bread Pudding

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

900 Main Street, Milford, OH 45150

Directions

Gallery
Copper Blue image
Copper Blue image
Copper Blue image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roosters - Milford
orange star3.9 • 193
101 Old Bank Rd Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Tano Bistro - Loveland
orange star4.6 • 2,064
204 W Loveland Ave Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown
orange starNo Reviews
6623 Main St Newtown, OH 45244
View restaurantnext
Revolution Rotisserie - Pleasant Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
6063 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45213
View restaurantnext
Red Feather Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Bucks Tavern
orange star4.5 • 731
3299 West State Route 22/3 Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Milford

Padrino Italian
orange star4.5 • 3,346
111 Main St Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
20 Brix
orange star4.6 • 3,002
101 MAIN STREET Milford, MA 45150
View restaurantnext
Pickles and Bones Barbecue
orange star4.8 • 717
1149 OH-131 Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Chez Renee French Bistrot - CARRY OUT - GO TO OUR WEBSITE - www.ChezReneeFRENCHbistrot.com
orange star4.3 • 513
233 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
The Governor
orange star4.5 • 82
231 Main St Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milford
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston