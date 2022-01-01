The Copper Blue - Milford Ohio
900 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
FEATURES OF THE DAY!!!
Starters
Basket of Fries
seasoned hand-cut fries with a trio of housemade sauces: jalepeño ketchup, roasted garlic aioli & buttermilk ranch
Loaded Cheese Fries
our hand-cut fries loaded with bacon & cheddar, topped with sour cream & chives and served with our housemade buttermilk ranch dressing
Parmesan Spinach Dip
housemade creamy parmesan cheese sauce loaded with spinach and served with our house flour tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Housemade spicy buffalo chicken dip drizzled with ranch dressing served with fresh corn tortilla chips
Char-Grilled Shrimp
6 Jumbo Shrimp seasoned, fired on the grill and served with a housemade remoulade.
Ahi Tuna
seared rare ahi tuna on a bed of shredded lettuce & drizzled with a wasabi vineagrette and side of teriyaki sauce for dipping
Handhelds
Cod Sandwich
our signature icelandic cod, hand-battered & golden fried, served on a grilled hoagie wih lettuce and our housemade tartar sauce
Turkey BLT
house-roasted turkey breast served on grilled wheatberry with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Blackened Meatloaf Sandwich
our signature meatloaf served on a grilled hoagie bun with grilled onion, red pepper tomato relish & provolone
Chili Slaw Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with seasoned grilled haddock and served with sweet thai chili slaw
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with seasoned grilled haddock and served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh pineapple, & sriracha sour cream.
Chicken Tender Lunch
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
served on a grilled brioche bun with pickles, lettuce, red onion & tomato one of three ways: BBQ & Swiss, Sweet Thai Chilli & Pepper-Jack, Buffalo & Danish Blue Cheese
Burgers
Classic Burger
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato & mayo. Add American, pepper-jack, provolone, swiss, cheddar or crumbled Danish blue cheese for $1
Black Bean Burger
Frisco Patty Melt
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on premium grilled sourdough with grilled onions, swiss cheese and our housemade thousand island dressing
Shroom Burger
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with sautéed mushrooms, swiss, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato and our housemade A-1 roasted garlic aioli
Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato and our housemade jalapeño ketchup
Black & Blue Burger
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun cajun spiced with applewood smoked bacon, grilled onion, Danish blue cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Spicy Burger
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with Applewood bacon, sriracha-infused jalapeño peppers & onions, pepper-jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato & our housemade chipotle mayo
Ohana Burger
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun applewood smoked bacon, fresh grilled pineapple, swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato & our housemade teriyaki sauce
Zing'rs
LARGE SALADS
Chicken Tender Salad
tender, hand-battered chicken breast strips, golden fried, served on a bed of mixed greens with carrot & cabbage, monterey jack cheese, cucumber, red onion, egg, bacon & croutons
Black & Blue Steak Salad
grilled & sliced sirloin with a few hand-cut fries, served on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, shallots, sunflower seeds, bacon & crumbled Danish blue cheese
Turkey Cobb Salad
combo of bibb & romaine with tomato, red onion, egg, avocado, bacon, crumbled Danish blue cheese & our house-roasted turkey breast
Cranberry Chopped Dinner Salad
mixed greens with carrot & cabbage, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, Craisins, bacon & candied maple walnuts
Dinners
Chopped Steak
Chopped steak served over smashed potatoes, topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions & beef gravy (1 side)
Blackened Meatloaf
our signature blend of beef and pork, baked with a red pepper tomato relish and finished with a little spice! Now Served in one or two 6 oz portions!
Chicken Tender Dinner
tender, hand-battered chicken breast strips, golden fried and tossed in your choice of sauce.
Tennessee Grilled Chicken Dinner
seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection!
Char-Grilled Shrimp Dinner
Pulled Pork Dinner
Smoked BBQ Ribs
1.75lb slab of baby back ribs slow smoked with our signature dry rub, smothered with our housemade BBQ sauce and grilled to fall off the bone perfection!
Seafood
Cod Dinner
our signature icelandic cod, hand-battered and golden fried, served with our housemade tartar sauce
5 oz Salmon
succulent filet of salmon, lightly seasoned, grilled with our housemade BBQ sauce (cooked to medium by default)
8 oz Salmon
succulent filet of salmon, lightly seasoned, grilled with our housemade BBQ sauce (cooked to medium by default)
Fish Cake Dinner
A blend of fresh salmon, white fish & veggies pan-seared to a crispy perfection and served with housemade sriracha sour cream.
5 oz Tennessee Whiskey Glazed Salmon
8 oz filet of fresh salmon, lightly seasoned, char-grilled to perfection & finished with a Jack Daniels® based Tennessee whiskey glaze served with two sides
8 oz Tennessee Whiskey Glazed Salmon
8 oz filet of fresh salmon, lightly seasoned, char-grilled to perfection & finished with a Jack Daniels® based Tennessee whiskey glaze served with two sides
Pasta
Chipotle Rice Bowls
Chicken Bowl
season grilled chicken on a bed of smoky rice, corn, black bean-tomato relish, fresh pineapple, avocado, crunchy tortilla strips & our housemade chipotle aioli
Shrimp Bowl
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Salmon Bowl
grilled salmon on a a bed of smoky rice, corn, black bean-tomato relish, fresh pineapple, avocado, crunchy tortilla strips & our housemade chipotle aioli
Grilled Veggie Bowl
Our grilled veggie skewer with red bell peppers, red onions, and mushroom on a bed of smoky rice, corn, black bean-tomato relish, fresh pineapple, avocado, crunchy tortilla strips & our housemade chipotle aioli
No Protein Bowl
A bed of smoky rice, corn, black bean-tomato relish, fresh pineapple, avocado, crunchy tortilla strips & our housemade chipotle aioli
Steak Bowl
Sides, Soups & Salads
Hand Cut Fries Side
Cajun Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Tater Tots Side
Smashed Potatoes Side
Sweet Thai Chili Slaw
Housemade Cole Slaw
Steamed Broccoli Side
Maple Ancho Carrots Side
Grilled Veggie Skewer
Grilled Onions & Sauteed Mushroom Side
Smoky Rice Side
Side Mac n Cheese
Side Buffalo Mac n Cheese
Creamy Mac n Cheese with a hint of Buffalo sauce!
Apple Sauce
Cup - Chili
Bowl - Chili
Bowl- Spicy Corn
Cup - Spicy Corn
Mama's Side Salad
mixed greens with Monterey Jack & croutons
Sam's Side Salad
mixed greens with tomato, shallots, sunflower seeds, bacon & crumbled Danish blue cheese
Cranberry Chopped Side Salad
mixed greens with carrot & cabbage, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, Craisins, bacon & candied maple walnuts
Kid Meals
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
two flour tortillas grilled with american cheese
Kid Burger
a 3.5oz burger served on a white bun, add cheese for $.25
Kid Grilled Cheese
grape jelly and smooth peanut butter on white bread
Kid Chicken Strips
fresh chicken strips either hand-battered & fried or grilled
Kid Mac & Cheese
penne pasta in a housemade creamy cheese sauce
Kid Steak
4.5 oz grilled sirloin cooked to your choice of temperature
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
900 Main Street, Milford, OH 45150