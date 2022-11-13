Restaurant header imageView gallery

Padrino Italian

3,346 Reviews

$$

111 Main St

Milford, OH 45150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Garlic Knots
Chicken Alfredo
10" Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

4 Garlic Knots

$5.00

8 Garlic Knots

$8.00

Appetizer Sampler

$18.00

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Meatballs

$7.00

Mezzalunas

$8.50

Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Tendies

5 Tendies

$10.00

10 Tendies

$18.00

20 Tendies

$32.00

Salads

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Antipasti Salad

$8.00

Side Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.00

Side Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$8.00

Side Caprese Salad

$6.00

Side Chicken BLT Salad

$7.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side L.L. Salad

$6.00

Sub Caesar

$3.00

Sub Side Salad

$3.00

Large Antipasti Salad

$11.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.50

Large Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$11.50

Large Caesar

$8.00

Large Caprese Salad

$10.00

Large Chicken BLT Salad

$10.50

Large Garden Salad

$8.00

Large L.L. Salad

$10.00

Pizzas

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

10" Pepperoni

$11.75

10" Bruschetta

$14.00

10" Vegetarian

$14.50

10" Dark Star BBQ

$14.50

10" Toscano

$16.50

10" Cortez

$15.50

10" Padrino Special

$15.00

10" Nick The Greek

$15.00

10" Thai

$14.00

10" Chefs Forte

$14.00

10" The Britters

$15.50

10" Hawaii 5-Oh!

$15.00

10" Drunken Goat

$16.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50

15" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

15" Pepperoni

$18.75

15" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

15" Bruschetta

$20.00

15" Vegetarian

$20.50

15" Dark Star BBQ

$20.50

15" Toscano

$22.50

15" Cortez

$21.50

15" Padrino Special

$21.00

15" Nick The Greek

$21.00

15" Thai

$20.00

15" Chefs Forte

$20.00

15" The Britters

$21.50

15" Hawaii 5-Oh!

$21.00

15" Drunken Goat

$22.00

15' Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.50

Entrees

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Lasagna

$17.00

Chicken Carbonara

$14.50

Chicken Parm Entree

$15.00

Reg Alfredo

$11.00

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Manicotti

$17.00

Vodka Tortellini

$16.50

Eggplant Parm Entree

$14.50

Pasta Agli Olio

$12.50

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$12.50

Sliders

$13.00

Meatball Hoagie

$11.00

Steak Hoagie

$10.50

Italiano

$11.00

Padrino Club

$10.00

Sausage & Peppers

$10.50

Veg Open Face

$9.50

Chic Parm Hoagie

$11.00

Chic Club

$11.00

Buffalo Chic Hoagie

$11.00

Kiddos

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tendies

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Plain Noodles

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$6.00

Desserts

1 Cannoli

$3.50

2 Cannolis

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Lemon Berry

$8.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Add Ons

Garlic Knot

$1.25

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Alfredo

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Add Meatball

$3.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Add Sausage

$3.00

Add Anchovies

$2.50

Applesauce

$1.00

Sub Loaded Fries

$5.50

Side Of Chips

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Padrino is an affordable family pizzeria. Serving the city's best pizzas, classic pastas and Italian hoagies at a cost that won't break the bank.

Website

Location

111 Main St, Milford, OH 45150

Directions

Gallery
Padrino image
Padrino image
Padrino image
Padrino image

Similar restaurants in your area

Covalt Station - 222 Wooster Pike
orange starNo Reviews
222 Wooster Pike Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
The Copper Blue - Milford Ohio
orange star4.6 • 996
900 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Milford
orange star3.9 • 193
101 Old Bank Rd Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
All Hail the Biscuit
orange starNo Reviews
877 A State Route 28 Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Piazza Discepoli
orange starNo Reviews
7754 Camargo Road Madeira, OH 45243
View restaurantnext
SwingLine - 7710 Railroad Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7710 Railroad Ave Madeira, OH 45243
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milford

20 Brix
orange star4.6 • 3,002
101 MAIN STREET Milford, MA 45150
View restaurantnext
The Copper Blue - Milford Ohio
orange star4.6 • 996
900 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Pickles and Bones Barbecue
orange star4.8 • 717
1149 OH-131 Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Chez Renee French Bistrot - CARRY OUT - GO TO OUR WEBSITE - www.ChezReneeFRENCHbistrot.com
orange star4.3 • 513
233 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
The Governor
orange star4.5 • 82
231 Main St Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milford
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston