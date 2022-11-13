Padrino Italian
3,346 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Padrino is an affordable family pizzeria. Serving the city's best pizzas, classic pastas and Italian hoagies at a cost that won't break the bank.
111 Main St, Milford, OH 45150
