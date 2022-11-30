Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nation Kitchen and Bar Milford

review star

No reviews yet

203 Mill St.

Milford, OH 45150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds Fried & Served with Ranch

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.99

Honey-battered corn dogs served with sides of honey mustard and sriracha ketchup

Dip Trio

Dip Trio

$8.99

Saratoga chips served with Memphis BBQ sauce, queso, & spicy diablo sauce

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$16.99

Seasoned jumbo wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Memphis BBQ sauce

5 Chicken Wings

5 Chicken Wings

$8.99

Seasoned jumbo wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Memphis BBQ sauce

Salads

The House Salad

The House Salad

$10.49

Field Greens, Dried Cranberries, Sliced Almonds, & Bleu Cheese Tossed in our House Balsamic Vinaigrette.

The Caesar Salad

The Caesar Salad

$10.49

Romaine Lettuce, Hard-Boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons Tossed in Caesar Dressing.

Chopped Wedge Salad

Chopped Wedge Salad

$10.49

Romaine Lettuce, Thick-Cut Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, & Croutons Tossed in Parmesan Ranch.

The Southwestern Salad

The Southwestern Salad

$10.49

Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Beans, Corn, Shredded Cheddar, & Avocado Tossed in Southwestern Ranch Dressing.

Burgers

Nation Burger

Nation Burger

$12.99

Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun

Red & Bleu Burger

Red & Bleu Burger

$11.99

Beef, Chipotle, Spicy Aioli, Bleu Cheese & Beer Caramelized Onions on a Challah Bun

Memphis BBQ Burger

Memphis BBQ Burger

$13.99

Two 3oz Beef Patties, Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ & Apple Slaw on a Challah Bun

Quesadilla Burger

Quesadilla Burger

$12.99

Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla

Spicy Black Bean Burger

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$12.99

House-Made Patty, Lettuce, Sriracha, Avocado & Cilantro Mayo on a Challah Bun

Temperance Burger

Temperance Burger

$11.99

(Traditional Cheeseburger) Two 3oz Beef Patties, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle & Mayo on a Challah Bun

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

6oz Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Sauteed Onions, Banana Peppers, Mayo & Melted Pepper Jack Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$9.99

Sliced Bologna, Cheddar, Onion Straws & Spicy Brown Mustard on a Challah Bun

Pressed Chicken Wrap

Pressed Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico, Cheddar in a Pressed Tortilla Served with Sri-ranch-a and Chips

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99Out of stock

Thinly Sliced Corn Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Housemade 1,000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Thinly Sliced Ham & Cheddar on Texas Toast

Phoenix

Phoenix

$12.99

Fried buttermilk chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, spicy jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo & pickles on a challah bun.

Tots & More

Style-Classic

Style-Classic

$3.49

Salt & Pepper

Style- Loaded

Style- Loaded

$6.48

Cheddar, Bacon, Green Onions & Ranch Sauce

Style- Queen City

Style- Queen City

$6.48

Cincinnati Style Chili & Shredded Cheddar

Style- Nacho

Style- Nacho

$6.48

Queso, Jalapenos, Pico, Taco Meat & Ranch Sauce

Desserts

Double Chocolate Brownie Mousse

Double Chocolate Brownie Mousse

$7.99

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$7.99

Kids

Kids Hatchet & Tots

Kids Hatchet & Tots

$6.49

Single Burger Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Toasted Bun, and Tater Tots

Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Tots

Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Tots

$6.49

8 Honey Battered Corn Dogs and Tater Tots

Kids Grilled Cheese & Tots

Kids Grilled Cheese & Tots

$6.49

Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast Served with Tater Tots

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.49
Sprite

Sprite

$2.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.49

Carrie-Out Cocktails

Carries Berries

Carries Berries

$12.00

Raspberry infused Tito's, Blueberry Simple Syrup & Lemon

Carrie-Out Beer

Budweiser 12oz

Budweiser 12oz

$4.00

American Lager

Bud Light 12oz

Bud Light 12oz

$4.00

Light American Lager

Mich Ultra

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

Miller Lite 12oz

Miller Lite 12oz

$4.00

Light American Lager

50 West Doom Pedal

50 West Doom Pedal

$6.00

50 West Doom Pedal

Urban Artifact Gadget

Urban Artifact Gadget

$8.00

Urban Artifact Gadget

Madtree Psychopathy

Madtree Psychopathy

$6.00

MadTree Psychopathy

Rhinegeist Zappy

Rhinegeist Zappy

$6.00

Rhinegeist Zappy

Carrie-Out Wine

Crafters Union Rose

Crafters Union Rose

$12.00

Crafters Union Rose

Crafters Union Red Blend

Crafters Union Red Blend

$12.00

Crafters Union Red Blend

Crafters Union Pinot Grigio

Crafters Union Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Crafters Union Pinot Grigio

Extra Sauces

Ranch

Ranch

$0.49
Sriracha Ketchup

Sriracha Ketchup

$0.49
Garlic Aioli

Garlic Aioli

$0.49
Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$0.49
BBQ

BBQ

$0.49
Queso

Queso

$0.49
Buffalo

Buffalo

$0.49
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

203 Mill St., Milford, OH 45150

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Padrino Italian
orange star4.5 • 3,346
111 Main St Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Covalt Station - 222 Wooster Pike
orange starNo Reviews
222 Wooster Pike Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
The Copper Blue - Milford Ohio
orange star4.6 • 996
900 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Milford
orange star3.9 • 193
101 Old Bank Rd Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
All Hail the Biscuit
orange starNo Reviews
877 A State Route 28 Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Piazza Discepoli
orange starNo Reviews
7754 Camargo Road Madeira, OH 45243
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milford

Padrino Italian
orange star4.5 • 3,346
111 Main St Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
20 Brix
orange star4.6 • 3,002
101 MAIN STREET Milford, MA 45150
View restaurantnext
The Copper Blue - Milford Ohio
orange star4.6 • 996
900 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Pickles and Bones Barbecue
orange star4.8 • 717
1149 OH-131 Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Chez Renee French Bistrot - CARRY OUT - GO TO OUR WEBSITE - www.ChezReneeFRENCHbistrot.com
orange star4.3 • 513
233 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
The Governor
orange star4.5 • 82
231 Main St Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milford
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston