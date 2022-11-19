Restaurant header imageView gallery

20 Brix

3,002 Reviews

$$

101 MAIN STREET

Milford, MA 45150

Order Again

Shared Plates

Baked Feta

$16.00

Brix Board

$20.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Burrata Toast

$14.00

Foccacia

$6.00

Lamb Meatballs

$15.00

Mushroom Toast

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Arugula

$11.00

Caesar

$12.00

Cup Tom Bisque

$3.00

Tom Bisque Bowl

$6.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches + Mains

Brix Burger

$18.00

Crab Cake

$28.00

Figgy Piggy

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Hot Honey Chicken

$15.00

Rib Eye

$48.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kiddo Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Big Kid Burger

$14.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$11.00

Add Ons

Add Anchovies

$4.00

Add Bacon

$4.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Fries

$6.00

Grilled Sourdough

$3.00

Side Of Veg

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

101 MAIN STREET, Milford, MA 45150

Directions

Gallery
20 Brix image
20 Brix image

