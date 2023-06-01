Restaurant header imageView gallery

NEW Ales Brewing 1330 Manchester ave

1330 Manchester Avenue

Middletown, OH 45042

Pints

16oz Hop Chowduh NEIPA

$6.50

16oz Business Casual

$6.00

12oz Cobbler

$6.00

16oz Tres Amigos Mexican Lager

$6.00

16oz Lemonardo Shandy

$6.00

12oz Still Not as Bitter as Your Ex Imperial IPA

$6.50

16oz Strawberry Lime Gose

$6.50

16oz Post Mow Lawn Kolsch

$6.00

16oz Country Dreamer Amber

$6.00

Alphabet Mafia

$6.00

12oz Kief : citra

$6.00

Chips

$1.00

Flight

Hop Chowduh NEIPA Taster

$2.75

Businesses casual

$2.50

Cobbler

$2.75

Tres Amigos Mexican Lager Taster

$2.50

Lemonardo Shandy Taster

$2.50

Still Not as Bitter as Your Ex Imperial IPA Taster

$3.00

Strawberry Lime Gose Taster

$2.75

Post Mow Lawn Kolsch Taster

$2.50

Country Dreamer Amber Taster

$2.50

Alphabetmafia Pale Ale Taster

$2.50

Kief Citra Taster

$2.75

Growler Fills

(GR) Alphabetmafia Pale Ale

$17.00

(GR) Brown Ale

$17.00

(GR) Country Dreamer Amber

$17.00

(GR) Hop Chowduh NEIPA

$18.00

(GR) Kief Citra

$18.00

(GR) Kief Mosiac

$18.00

(GR) Lemonardo Shandy

$17.00

(GR) OMG Becky Look at that Pumpkin Ale

$20.00

(GR) Plum Sour

$18.00

(GR) Pomegranate Blueberry Sour

$18.00

(GR) Post Mow Lawn Kolsch

$17.00

(GR) Still Not as Bitter as Your Ex Imperial IPA

$18.00

(GR) Strawberry Lime Gose

$18.00

(GR) Tres Amigos Mexican Lager

$17.00

(GR) Women's Beer IPA #2

$18.00

(GR) Wonder Twins

(GR) Business Casual

$17.00

Howlers

(HW) Alphabetmafia Pale Ale

$9.00

(HW) Brown Ale

$9.00

(HW) Country Dreamer Amber

$9.00

(HW) Hop Chowduh NEIPA

$9.50

(HW) Kief Citra

$9.50

(HW) Kief Mosiac

$9.50

(HW) Lemonardo Shandy

$9.00

(HW) OMG Becky Look at that Pumpkin Ale

$10.00

(HW) Pomegranate Blueberry Sour

$9.50

(HW) Post Mow Lawn Kolsch

$9.00

(HW) Still Not as Bitter as Your Ex Imperial IPA

$9.50

(HW) Strawberry Lime Gose

$9.50

(HW) Tres Amigos Mexican Lager

$9.00

(HW) Women's Beer IPA #2

$9.50

(HW) Wonder Twins

$9.50

Cans

(4Pk) Country Dreamer

$14.99

(4Pk) Hop Chowduh NEIPA

$15.99

(4Pk) Still Not as Bitter as Your Ex

$16.99

(4Pk) Wonder Twins

$16.99

(4Pk) OMG Becky

$16.99

Merchandise

Alphabetmafia Shirt

$20.00

Alphabetmafia Tank

$18.00

Baseball Tee Shirt

$25.00

Batches Be Hazy Shirt

$20.00

Blue Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Grassroots Shirt

$25.00

Gray Beanie

$22.00

I'd Tap That Shirt

$20.00

N.E.W. Ales Sign

$50.00

N.E.W. Ales T-Shirt

$20.00

Pom Beanie

$22.00

Zip Hoodie

$45.00

Growler

$3.50

Grassroots

$1 Beer Crown Members

$1.00

$1 Growler

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

N.E.W. Ales Brewing, established in Middletown, Ohio in 2019, strives to create an uncomplicated approach to unique craft beer. They pride themselves on maintaining high quality standards and developing fun and flavorful profiles. Visit their taproom or Biergarten in spring through fall for some refreshing brews or look for them at a nearby tap house or restaurant. In the colder season stop by to pick up bottles of a few of their beers or get a couple growlers filled of one of their ten brews on tap!

Location

1330 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042

Directions

