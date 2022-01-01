Go
Toast

elé Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar

You can now order online for pickup at our Austin Landing location! Delivery is also available within the Austin Landing center.

3680 Rigby Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (430 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacamole$3.00
Soup of the Day$5.00
Double-Cut Pork Chop$21.00
Double-Cut Pork Chop served with braised greens, assorted beans, and topped with a craft beer vinegar sauce.

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3680 Rigby Rd

Miamisburg OH

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come visit the one and only Mike's Nashville Hot location! Our locally owned establishment brings southern style casual dining and catering to the Dayton area! Orders may be placed in store, on our website, over the phone, or through Door Dash.

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Childer’s Chimney Cakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0294

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston