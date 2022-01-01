Go
Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap$11.63
Grilled chicken, chipotle mayonnaise, cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
Philly Cheese Steak$12.79
Grilled ribeye topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz
Fried Chicken Salad$13.26
Fresh salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, egg and diced tomatoes. We recommend honey mustard for your dressing!
Boneless Wings$11.16
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte$3.49
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt
Archer's Breaded Wings (6)$9.53
Six of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
House Salad$6.98
Fresh salad mix with cheddar and jack cheeses, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, eggs, croutons and bacon
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.63
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
Archer's Breaded Wings (12)$18.60
Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Pretzel Sticks$10.47
Warm fresh baked pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese or honey mustard
Location

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike

Centerville OH

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
