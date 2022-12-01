Restaurant header imageView gallery

CHARLOS 45 N. Fountain Ave

45 North Fountain Avenue

Springfield, OH 45502

Order Again

Oils/Vinegars/Marinades

White Garlic Marinade

White Garlic Marinade

$5.00
Thai For Two Cooking Kit

Thai For Two Cooking Kit

$12.00
Spicy Dippers

Spicy Dippers

$6.00
St. Marys Olive Oil

St. Marys Olive Oil

$10.00
Salcia Olive Oil

Salcia Olive Oil

$10.00
CaiXeiro Balsamic Vinegar

CaiXeiro Balsamic Vinegar

$10.00
Sciabicas Olive Oil

Sciabicas Olive Oil

$10.00
Fatworks

Fatworks

$15.00
Sicilian oil

Sicilian oil

$7.00
Lemon infused olive oil

Lemon infused olive oil

$15.00
Cin soy chilli

Cin soy chilli

$10.00
Cin soy soy sauce

Cin soy soy sauce

$10.00
Habanero honey mustard

Habanero honey mustard

$6.00
Rice wine vinager

Rice wine vinager

$13.00

Green Peppercorn Dijon Mustard

$6.00

Chips

Hen of the Woods Chips

Hen of the Woods Chips

$4.00
Route 11 Potato Chips

Route 11 Potato Chips

$2.00
Taco Farm Tortilla Chips

Taco Farm Tortilla Chips

$7.00

Sweet chilli pita chips

$3.50

Crack Balls

$7.00

Low Country Kettle

$2.50

Soda

Boylan Bottling Company Creamy Red Birch Beer 4pk

Boylan Bottling Company Creamy Red Birch Beer 4pk

$9.00
Boylan Bottling Company Ginger Ale 4pk

Boylan Bottling Company Ginger Ale 4pk

$9.00
Boylan Bottling Company Black Cherry 4pk

Boylan Bottling Company Black Cherry 4pk

$9.00
Boylan Bottling Shirley Temple 4pk.

Boylan Bottling Shirley Temple 4pk.

$9.00
Boylan Bottling Birch Beer 4pk.

Boylan Bottling Birch Beer 4pk.

$9.00
Coca cola 6 pack

Coca cola 6 pack

$6.50

La Croix sparkling water 8 pack

$6.00

Sauces (BBQ, Pasta, Hot)

Rising Smoke Sauceworks

Rising Smoke Sauceworks

$9.00
Bachans Japanese BBQ Sauce

Bachans Japanese BBQ Sauce

$9.00
Small Axe Peppers

Small Axe Peppers

$7.00
Brownwood Farms Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce

Brownwood Farms Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce

$8.00
Brownwood Farms Cherry BBQ Sauce

Brownwood Farms Cherry BBQ Sauce

$8.00
Brownwood Farms Fire Roasted Pepper Pasta Sauce

Brownwood Farms Fire Roasted Pepper Pasta Sauce

$7.00
Brownwood Farms Marinara

Brownwood Farms Marinara

$7.00
Foodie Bobs Mustard

Foodie Bobs Mustard

$7.00
Horseradish

Horseradish

$3.00
Fat Cat Sauce

Fat Cat Sauce

$7.00
Dukes mayo

Dukes mayo

$4.00

Little Goat

$8.00

Hippy Dippy

$10.50

Demon Reaper

$11.50

Sweaty Beaver

$11.50

Jams and Jellies

Brownwood Farms Jams

Brownwood Farms Jams

$7.00
Eat This Yum! Jellies And Preserves

Eat This Yum! Jellies And Preserves

$6.50
Local Honey

Local Honey

$8.00

Old school jams

$8.00

Orange Marmalade

$10.00

Snacks

Oliver and Sinclair Bourbon Brittle

Oliver and Sinclair Bourbon Brittle

$15.00
Oliver and Sinclair Duck Fat Caramels

Oliver and Sinclair Duck Fat Caramels

$17.00
Muddy Bites

Muddy Bites

$5.00
Finger Licking Dutch Stroop Waffles

Finger Licking Dutch Stroop Waffles

$6.50
Organic Omega Three Trail Mix

Organic Omega Three Trail Mix

$1.50
Couch Mix Snack Mix

Couch Mix Snack Mix

$4.00
Pecan Pie Mix

Pecan Pie Mix

$9.00
Diplomata Odina Crackers

Diplomata Odina Crackers

$5.00
Candy Club

Candy Club

Pine State Buffalo Popcorn

Pine State Buffalo Popcorn

$4.00
Gallon Milk

Gallon Milk

$4.00
Carton of Milk

Carton of Milk

$1.00
Rustic Roots Carina Style Salsa

Rustic Roots Carina Style Salsa

$5.00
Memaw's Blueberry Shortbread Cookies

Memaw's Blueberry Shortbread Cookies

$5.00
Edameme beans

Edameme beans

$1.50
Boardwalk pretzels

Boardwalk pretzels

$3.00

Cheddar puffs

$4.00

Carolina Reaper Nuts

$7.00

Hot chocolate

$10.50

Produce

Pints Tomatoes

Pints Tomatoes

$5.00
Heirloom Tomato

Heirloom Tomato

$3.00

Meats

Country Ham

Country Ham

$3.50

Hustead Farms Meats

J&L Butcher Shop Meats

Charlo's chicken salad quart

$10.00
Ground Beef

Ground Beef

$8.00
Beef patties

Beef patties

$10.00
Steak kabobs

Steak kabobs

$15.00

Waygu Beef

$8.00

Spices

Flat Iron Pepper Co. Spices

Flat Iron Pepper Co. Spices

$10.00
The Black Garlic Company

The Black Garlic Company

$10.50

Bread dipping seaoning

$7.50

Scoth salt

$6.00

Sea salt

$7.00

Vampire Killer

$10.00

Korean BBQ Rub

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Rub

$15.00

Rosemary Dijon Rub

$15.00

Pantry

Sourdough Mix

Sourdough Mix

$10.00
Pasta

Pasta

$3.00
Black bean spaghetti

Black bean spaghetti

$5.50

Old school grits

$8.50

Lundberg Yellow Rice

$4.50

Kettle & Fire bone broths

$8.00

Cocktail Sauce

$5.00

Sardines & Tuna Filets

$7.00

Italian rice

$7.00

Hunts ketchup

$2.50

Risotto

$7.00

Wild mushroom sauce

$10.00

Sundries Tomatoes

$9.00

Cherry Peppers

$11.00

Boscainola

$8.00

Old School Pound Cake

$7.00

Flowers

Bouquet

Bouquet

$20.00

Dairy

Gallon of Milk

Gallon of Milk

$5.00
Dozen of eggs

Dozen of eggs

$5.00

Point Reyes Bleu Cheese

$7.00

Quick Grabs

Charlo's chicken salad pint

$6.00

Charlo's chicken salad quart

$10.00

Bacon broccoli pasta salad pint

$5.00

Snacking tomatoes

$6.00

Mexican street corn pasta salad pint

$6.00

Mexican street corn pasta salad quart

$9.00

Lemon pound cake

$3.00

Pasta Ditoni

$

Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.00

Popper egg rolls

$12.00

Red pepper jelly

$7.00

Point Reyes blue cheese

$7.00

Candy Bars

Reese's PB Cup

$1.50

Snickers

$1.50

Kit Kat

$1.50

Milky Way

$1.50

Hershey' Choc Bar

$1.50

Twix

$1.50

3 Musketeers

$1.50

Available

Apple Juice

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Dasani Water

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Orange Juice Minute Made

$2.25

Powerade Blue

$2.50

Powerade Red

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Minutemaid Lemonade

$2.50

Vitamin Water Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Body Armour

$2.50

Small Sodas

$2.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$2.50

Boylan black cherry

$2.50

Boylan birch beer

$2.50

Boylan ginger ale

$2.50

Boylan Shirley temple

$2.50

Boylan red birch

$2.50

S.pellegrino

$2.50

Mexican coke

$2.50

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chx Tenders

Kids Chx Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids grill chz

$6.00

Kids mac the cheese and chips

Kids Mac and chips

$5.00

Desserts

Dessert

$6.00

Special Dessert

$8.00

Cookies

Cookies

$3.00

Apps

Bacon Plate

$5.00

Beignets

$7.00

Breakfast

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

French Toast

$10.00

Brisket Hash

$11.00

Sammies

Field & Stream

$12.00

Chicken Salad Club

$10.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burger

$11.00

Sides

Apple Maple Sausage

$5.00

Charlo's Potatoes

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Springfield favorite offering a restaurant to discover American Heritage style foods and a market with locally produced goods.

Location

45 North Fountain Avenue, Springfield, OH 45502

Directions

