Food Trucks
Barbeque

Back Deck BBQ 801 W. Kenwood Drive

review star

No reviews yet

801 W. Kenwood Drive

LOUISVILLE, KY 40214

Wings
Smoked Mac and Cheese
Pulled Pork Lunch

A La Carte

1/4 Ribs

$11.00

Beef Ribs

$12.00

Brisket

$11.00

Pulled Chicken

$8.00

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Smoked Sausage

$8.00

Wings

$8.00

Rib Tips

$11.00

Burnt Ends

$12.00

Sliced Turkey

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey Leg

$10.00

Brisket Chili 8Oz

$7.50Out of stock

Brisket Chili 16Oz

$14.00Out of stock

Brisket Chili 32Oz

$26.00Out of stock

Chicken Chili 8Oz

$7.00Out of stock

Back Deck Potato

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mushrooms

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Smoked Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Smokey Beans

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Yams

$4.00

Smoked Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Greens

$5.00Out of stock

Lunch

Wing Lunch

$13.00

Pulled Chicken Lunch

$13.00

Pulled Pork Lunch

$13.00

Smoked Sausage Lunch

$13.00

Rib Lunch

$15.00

Beef Rib Lunch

$16.00

Brisket Lunch

$15.00

Veggie Lunch

$13.00

Rib Tip Lunch

$15.00

Burnt End Lunch

$16.00

Sliced Turkey Lunch

$13.00

Dinner

Wing Dinner

$17.00

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Sliced Turkey Dinner

$18.00

Pulled Pork Dinner

$18.00

Rib Dinner

$19.00

Beef Rib Dinner

$21.00

Brisket Dinner

$20.00

Veggie Dinner

$18.00

Burnt End Dinner

$21.00

Sausage Dinner

$18.00

Rib Tip Dinner

$19.00

Signature Sandwiches

Kickin Chicken

$16.00

Kickin Pork

$16.00

Pulled Porker

$16.00

Brisket Delight

$19.00

Double Trouble

$20.00

The Mac Daddy

$21.00

The Cosbinator

$19.00

Triple Double

$22.00

The Wolverine

$18.00

Burnt End Bomb

$24.00

Nachos

Back Deck Nachos

$18.00

Double Decker Nachos

$23.00

Regular Nachos

$12.00

Kids Nacho

$8.00

Tacos

$15.00

1 Taco

$5.00

Platters

Mini Van Platter

$17.00

Road Runner

$22.00

Bug Special

$25.00

3 Meat Platter

$35.00

Family

$65.00

Meats By The LB

Pork Ribs

$15.00+

Beef Ribs

$40.00+

Pulled Pork (lb)

$14.00

Pulled Chicken (lb)

$14.00

Brisket (lb)

$21.00

Smoked Sausage (lb)

$15.00

Burnt Ends (lb)

$21.00

Sliced Turkey (lb)

$14.00

Pulled Pork 1/2

$7.00

BEVERAGES

Lady J's Lemonade

$3.50

Drink

$1.50

FRIDAY/SATURDAY SPECIAL

Burnt Ends (1/2 lb)

$12.00

Burnt Ends (lb)

$21.00

Burnt Ends Lunch

$17.00

Burnt Ends Dinner

$22.00

Burnt End Bomb

$24.00

Triple Double

$23.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

801 W. Kenwood Drive, LOUISVILLE, KY 40214

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

