Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Porkland BBQ

230 Reviews

$

2519 St Cecilia St

Louisville, KY 40212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish
Smoked Pulled Pork
BBQ Salad

Food

BBQ Salad

$8.00

Smoked Chicken or Pork, lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, deep fried corn off the cob, Monterey jack cheese, Red BBQ sauce, Ranch dressing and Sante Fe Style Tortilla strips

Fish Salad

$8.00

Our delicious cod on a salad! Choose Blackened or Fried. Served with corn, black beans, and tomato on lettuce. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and your choice of dressing. Try it with one our made-from-scratch dressings!

Churched Up Tater Tots

$7.00

Deep fried tater tots smothered in nacho cheese, pulled pork / chicken and sauteed onions

Smoked Pulled Pork

$7.00

Our hand crafted, hickory smoked, pulled pork served on a bun with 2oz sauce of your choice

Smoked Pulled Chicken

$7.00

Our hand crafted, hickory smoked, pulled chicken served on a bun with 2oz sauce of your choice

Rib Tips

$7.00

Hickory smoked Rib Tips served wih 2oz sauce of your choice

Fish

$7.00

Fried Fish Sandwich for $7.00 or a Fish plate of a sandwich and a side with three hush puppies for $9.50

Blackened Fish

$7.00

Cajun spiced cod seared on a cast iron griddle. Sandwich for $6.00 or a Fish plate of a sandwich and a side with two hush puppies for $8.00

Oysters

$5.00Out of stock

Street Style Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Deep fried corn on the cob dressed with a blend of chili powder and season salt and drizzled with white BBQ sauce

Tacos

$4.00

Flour Tortilla with Choice of Pork, Chicken or Fish with lettuce, tomato and cheese

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Choice of Pork or Chicken with lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, corn salsa, cheese, sour cream, red and white BBQ sauce

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Ranch

Burgers

$6.00Out of stock

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Smoked Baked Beans

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Hush Puppies

$1.50+

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Crispy tortilla chips served with your choice of cheese sauce or one of our made-from-scratch salsas!

Dessert

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Cherry Cobbler

$2.50

Cookies

$2.50

Peach Cobbler

$2.50

Bread Pudding

$2.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$4.00

Corndogs

$4.00

Hot Dogs

$4.00

Fish Sticks

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Extra Classic Red BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ketchup

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Spicy BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Extra White BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

NA Bevs

Water

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Big Red

$1.50

Gatorade

$1.50Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.50

Lipton Iced Tea Peach

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2519 St Cecilia St, Louisville, KY 40212

Directions

Gallery
Porkland BBQ image
Porkland BBQ image
Porkland BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

ATG Sandwich Emporium
orange starNo Reviews
119 South 7th Street Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
ATG Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
401 East Main Street Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Feast BBQ - Louisville
orange star4.3 • 1,579
909 E Market St Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Hilltop Tavern
orange star4.0 • 190
1800 Frankfort Ave Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands
orange star4.3 • 1,945
1838 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
FDKY Barbecue - Station 1
orange starNo Reviews
9606 Taylorsville Rd Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Louisville

The Table - Louisville
orange star4.8 • 773
1800 Portland Ave Louisville, KY 40203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Westport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bardstown Road
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Phoenix Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Avenue
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Butchertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Old Louisville
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Fern Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston