BISCOTTS DAYBREAK 6172 W LAKE AVE

312 Reviews

$

6172 W Lake Ave

South Jordan, UT 84009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Croissanwich
Breakfast Burrito
Biscotts Signature Chai

CAKE SLICES

$5.40

Butterscotch Cake Slice

$5.40

A chunky, spunky delightful nougat and caramel cake slice - just like grandma used to make.

$5.40

Black Forest Cake Slice

$5.40

A Biscotts favorite! A moist, chocolate cake, layered and decorated with a light whipped cream and finished with dark chocolate shavings and luscious cherries.

$5.40Out of stock

Mixed Fruit Cake Slice

$5.40Out of stock

Soft layers of vanilla cake layered with rich whipped cream, sweet berries and mixed fruit.

$5.40

Coffee Cake Slice

$5.40

If you love coffee, this one’s for you. If you’ve never had coffee, here’s your chance in a cake form!

$5.40Out of stock

Mango Cake Slice

$5.40Out of stock

Layers of vanilla sponge cake, each soaked with mango syrup and imported alphonso mango puree, coated with mango glaze, decorated with an assortment of glazed exotic fresh fruits and berries.

$5.40

Dark Chocolate Cake Slice

$5.40

Dream Dark Chocolate- a big bite of rich chocolate layered cake under a creamy chocolate ganache.

$5.40

Pistachio Cake Slice

$5.40

A fan favorite, this cake will make you want more of the earthy crunchy pistachio flavors. You'll be wondering why you didn’t try this sooner.

CHAI & TEA

Biscotts Signature Chai

$5.70+

Rich Creamy Drink of Spiced Black Tea, Milk and Sweetner

Mumbai Bazzar Chai

$5.70+

Classic Chai, with a little more Kick

Caramel Chai

$5.70+

Our Signature chai, with a Caramel Twist

Chocolate Chai

$5.70+

Our Signature chai, with a Chocolate Twist

Masala Chai

$5.70+

Traditional Indian Style Chai

Cinnamon Plum (Botanical/Herbal)

$4.50

English Breakfast (Black)

$4.50

Earl Grey Lavender (Black)

$4.50

Jade Cloud (Green)

$4.50

Chammomile (Botanical/Herbal)

$4.50

Maghreb Mint (green)

$4.50

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$3.90+

Espresso Shot (2 Shots)

$3.90

Americano

$3.90+

Espresso & Water

Latte

$6.00+

Espresso, Steamed Milk & Foam

Mocha

$6.60+

Espresso, Chocolate Steamed milk & Foam

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Espresso, Steamed & Frothed Milk

Cafe Au Lait

$4.80+

Madras Filter Kaapi

$5.40

Cold brew

$5.40+

White Mocha

$6.60+

COOKIES

$3.60

Cookies - 4 Piece

$3.60

Our popular tea cookies that have the perfect bite and decadence.

Cookies - 1 Piece

$0.90

Coconut Macaroon - 1 Piece

$1.20

Coconut Macaroon - 4 Piece

$4.20

COZY DRINKS

Hot Chocolate

$5.10+

Steamer

$5.10+

FOOD

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast Croissanwich

$9.00

Ham, Provolone Cheese, Scrampled Eggs, Toasted on a Croissant

Caprese

$10.80

Roasted Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Vegetables & Tomato, Served on a Tuscan Roll

Grilled Cheese

$10.20

Italian

$11.40

Roasted Chicken

$10.80

Roasted Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Vegetables & Tomato, Served on a Tuscan Roll

Granola Bowls

$7.80

HEALTHY SMOOTHIES

Island Dream

$7.80

Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Banana & Orange Juice

Berry Breeze

$7.80

Strawberries, Mixed Berries, Banana & Apple Juice

Green Belt

$7.80

Spinach, Pineapple, Peaches, Mango, Lime Juice & Orange Juice

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$8.40

Chocolate Protein Mix, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk

MERCHANDISE

Biscotts Mug

$24.00

Include first Drink FREE, 10% off Future Purchases

SMALL TREATS

Cake pop

$3.00

Chocolate or Vanilla cake pop in fun seasonal colors.

Dipped Oreo Pop

$3.00
$3.00

Macaron

$3.00

Chocolate, Raspberry, Pistachio, Lemon

SPECIALITY DESSERTS

$5.40

Nutella Éclair

$5.40

An airy pastry shell with rich chocolate hazlenut pastry cream filling

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chai, Coffee and Pastries are our specialty. Check out our breakfast and lunch menus. We also offers a wide and wonderful selection of celebration cakes for every occasion including birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, house warming parties and everything in between. Be sure to order your next special cake from us for a wow effect at your party.

Location

6172 W Lake Ave, South Jordan, UT 84009

Directions

