Bowlski's Lakewood

1825 Abrams Parkway

Suite A

Dallas, TX 75214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

6 PEPRONI ROLLS
12 PEPRONI ROLLS
Create Your Own Pizza

Appetizers

BREADSTYXZ

BREADSTYXZ

$6.99

Our classic handtossed dough brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Served with one side of either homemade ranch or red sauce.

CHEESESTYXZ

CHEESESTYXZ

$8.99

Our classic handtossed dough brushed with garlic butter and covered with mozzarella and provolone cheese, then sprinkled with Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Served with one side of either homemade ranch or red sauce.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Delicious boneless wings served either hot or mild with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

Bone In Wings

$12.99

Delicious bone in wings served either hot or mild with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

Rolls

PEPRONI ROLL

PEPRONI ROLL

$1.89

Our delicious Peproni Rolls are served individually. Please enter how many you would like in the quantity. Choose either our homemade ranch or red sauce.

CHEE-Z ROLL

CHEE-Z ROLL

$1.89

Our Chee-Z rolls which are stuffed with smoked provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. Served with one side of either our homemade ranch or red sauce.

REEPER CHEE-Z ROLL (Hot special this month!)

$1.89Out of stock
6 PEPRONI ROLLS

6 PEPRONI ROLLS

$10.89

Six of our delicious Peproni Rolls. Served with our homemade ranch or red sauce

6 CHEE-Z ROLL

6 CHEE-Z ROLL

$10.89

Our Chee-Z rolls which are stuffed with smoked provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. Served with one side of either our homemade ranch or red sauce.

12 PEPRONI ROLLS

12 PEPRONI ROLLS

$21.89

A dozen of our delicious Peproni Rolls. Served with two sides of our homemade ranch or red sauce

12 CHEE-Z ROLLS

12 CHEE-Z ROLLS

$21.89

Our Chee-Z rolls which are stuffed with smoked provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. Served with one side of either our homemade ranch or red sauce.

Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

Please note that while our Caulipower Crust is naturally gluten-free, our kitchen is not. Please use discretion

Create a Half and Half Pizza

Pizza of the Month - Thanksgiving

Crispy Thin Crust • Ranch • Nashville hot sauce • boneless wings • red onion • bread & butter pickles • mozzarella • cheddar
Thanksgiving Pizza

Thanksgiving Pizza

$12.00

Hand-tossed original crust, stuffing, diced turkey, onion, mozzarella, cranberry sauce.

Specialty Pizzas

Meateater

Meateater

Red sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone & oregano

Classic Veggie

Classic Veggie

Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano

Alfredo

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, & any (1) topping of your choice

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

Barbecue sauce, mozzarella, & grilled chicken

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

Spicy wing sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, & ranch

Margharita

Margharita

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce covered with mozzarella, fresh tomato & fresh basil

The Works

The Works

Red sauce, mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone & oregano

Dave's Fave Meats

Dave's Fave Meats

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce covered with mozzarella, sliced meatball & Italian sausage

Dave's Fave Veggies

Dave's Fave Veggies

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce covered with mozzarella, garlic spinach & fresh tomato

Dave's Deals (Great for the Bowling Lanes)

Belly Buster

Belly Buster

$26.99

15" Large 2 topping pizza, 6 Double Dave's Peproni Rolls, any dessert feeds 3-4

The Flatliner

The Flatliner

$29.99

15" Large 2 topping pizza, 6 DoubleDave's Peproni Rolls, medium stromboli Feeds 4-5

Survival of the Fittest

Survival of the Fittest

$39.99

15" Large specialty pizza, 12 DoubleDave's Peproni Rolls, any dessert

Stromboli

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK Stromboli

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK Stromboli

Seasoned steak, mozzarella, white American

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK Stromboli

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK Stromboli

Garlic chicken, mozzarella, white American

GARLIC SPINACH Stromboli

GARLIC SPINACH Stromboli

Garlic spinach, mozzarella, white American

HAM & CHEESE Stromboli

HAM & CHEESE Stromboli

Smoked ham, cheddar, white American

Sandwiches & Chips

MEATBALL

MEATBALL

$10.99

Sliced meatball, homemade red sauce, smoked provolone, parmesan, romano, oregano

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$10.99

Grilled chiicken, spicy wing sauce, ranch, smoked provolone

CORDON BLEU

CORDON BLEU

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, crispy bacon, Alfredo sauce, white American

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$10.99

Seasoned steak, onions, mushrooms, white American, smoked provolone

Bag of Chips

Fresh Made Salads

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh salad greens with tomatoes, broccoli, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese with your choice of salad dressing on the side. Add chicken for $2 more!

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$8.99

Fresh salad greens with tomatoes, cucumber, broccoli, red onion, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing on the side. Add chicken for $2 more!

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Fresh salad greens with ham, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, with your choice of dressing. Add chicken for $2 more!

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese and jumbo seasoned croutons. Served with caesar dressing on the side. Add chicken for $2

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese and jumbo seasoned croutons. Served with caesar dressing on the side. Add chicken for $2

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.99

Salad greens with artichoke hearts, black and green olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, and a side of balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken for $2 more!

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$7.99

Fresh salad greens with red onions, black and green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella cheese, with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add chicken for $2 more!

Desserts

CINNAMONSTYX

CINNAMONSTYX

$8.99

Our 10" deep dish covered with our cinnamon sugar mixture sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with icing. Baked with love!

CHOCOLATE CHIP PIZZA

CHOCOLATE CHIP PIZZA

$8.99

Our 12" cookie comes covered with Hershey chocolate chips and drizzled with icing.

APPLE STRUDEL

APPLE STRUDEL

$8.99

Our homemade strudel stuffed with delicious apple pie filling and cinnamon mixture topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with icing.

CHERRY STRUDEL

CHERRY STRUDEL

$8.99

Our homemade strudel stuffed with delicious cherry pie filling and cinnamon mixture topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with icing.

Sauces & Sides

Ranch

$1.25

Red Sauce

$1.25

Extra Red Sauce

$1.25

Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce 2.2 oz

$5.00

Frozen Ranch Water® To Go (21 & UP ID Verify)

Individual 12oz The Original Frozen Ranch Water®

Individual 12oz The Original Frozen Ranch Water®

$12.00
Frozen 750ML Can (25OZ) The Original Frozen Ranch Water®

Frozen 750ML Can (25OZ) The Original Frozen Ranch Water®

$24.00Out of stock

Sealed 750ml can full of freshly-frozen Original Frozen Ranch Water ®. 25 oz aluminum can.

Beer & Wine (21 & up only. ID verify)

Coors light

$10.00

Budweiser

$9.00

Miller lite 32oz

$12.00

Dos XX

$10.00

Dallas Blonde

$9.00

Soda & Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet pepsi

$3.00

Mountain dew

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sierra mist

$3.00

Mugs root beer

$3.00

Aquafina Bottle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Ten lane bowling alley in the historic Lakewood Movie Theater with great food from Tacoritas To Go and Trixie Pies.

Website

Location

1825 Abrams Parkway, Suite A, Dallas, TX 75214

Directions

