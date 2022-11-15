Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

190 Reviews

$$

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100

Dallas, TX 75214

Order Again

Popular Items

Alehouse Burger
Rockin Chicken Sandwich
OYL Chicken Sandwich

Specials

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon & Tomato Soup

$12.00

Soup/Salad/Starters

Alehouse Salad

Alehouse Salad

$11.00

Petite Red & Green Lettuce, Frosted Pecans, Granny Smith Apples, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pecan Honey Vinaigrette Dressing. (Allergy Note: Dressing Contains Pecans)

Charcuterie Board

$19.00
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.

Chop Krunch Salad

$12.00
Tater Kegs - Bacon Cheddar

Tater Kegs - Bacon Cheddar

$7.00

Giant Bacon, Cheddar, Chive Tater Tots w/ Jalapeno Ranch.

Vegetarian Tater Kegs

$7.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00
Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Spicy American, Ground Beef, Salsa Verde, Served with Tortilla Chips.

One Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Two Soft Pretzels

$10.00
Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$14.00

Sushi-Grade Ahi Tuna, Wonton Chips, Soy Glaze, Sriracha & Wasabi Aiolis, Sesame Seeds. (Comes As a Sliced, Sharable Wrap If You Prefer! +1)

Umami Brussel Sprouts

Umami Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Sautéed Brussel Sprouts in an Umami Sauce.

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00
Waffle Fry Cone

Waffle Fry Cone

$6.00

Waffle Fries Served w/ the Delicious Fry Sauce & Ketchup to Dip. Make Them Loaded Fries +2 (Beef Queso, Pico, Bacon, Sour Cream)

White Chili Cup

$5.00

White Chili Bowl

$8.00

Split Charge - Salads/Starters

$2.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Favorites

Alehouse Burger

Alehouse Burger

$14.00

1/2Lb Ground Beef, Cheddar, WRAB Bacon Jam, Marzen Mayo, LTOP, Brioche Bun.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Tempura Beer Battered Atlantic Cod, WRAB Tartar Sauce w/ Waffle Fries.

Light Patty Melt

Light Patty Melt

$14.00
OYL Chicken Sandwich

OYL Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Dijon Mustard, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Marzen Mayo, Brioche Bun.

Rockin Chicken Sandwich

Rockin Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy Fried Chicken, WRAB Sauce, Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Tacos de Carnitas

$11.00
TreeHugger

TreeHugger

$13.00

House-Made Bean & Veggie Patty, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche Bun.

Split Charge - Favorites

$2.00

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Flatbread, Marinara Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Basil. Simple But a Tasty Classic!

Texas Heat Flatbread

Texas Heat Flatbread

$12.00

Flatbread Topped w/ Marinara, Sausage, Jalapeno, Cheese Blend, Garlic, Pepper Flakes. A Crowd Favorite!

Sample Flat Bread

$11.00

Add Ons

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Side FF

$2.00

Side Jalapeno Slices

$0.25

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Tort Chips

$1.00

Add Tuna

$8.00

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Pretzel Mustard

$0.50

Side Ceaser

$5.00

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Extra Fish

$5.00

Kids

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Marinara, Mozzarella on a Flatbread. (Add Pepperoni +2)

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Tenders & BBQ Sauce w/ Chips.

Kid Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled Hot Dog on a Bun, w/ Chips.

Kid Burger

$7.00

4oz Ground Beef, Cheddar, w/Chips.

Dog Menu

Dog Burger Patty

$5.00

Dog Chicken Breast

$5.00

Dog Two Hot Dogs

$5.00

Dessert

Fried Brownie Bites

$7.00

Bonnie Barge Brown Ale Chocolate Brownie, Caramel Drizzle, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.

Lemon Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream w/ Root Beer.

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Crowlers/Growlers

4-Pack Crowlers

Big Thicket Crowler

$7.50

Bringin Mexi Back Crowler

$7.50

Come Here Often Crowler

$7.50

Dreamsicle Kayak Crowler

$7.50

Emerald Triangle Crowler

$7.50Out of stock

HBC 586 Crowler

$7.50

IPO IPA Crowler

$7.50

Urban Parakeet Crowler

$7.50

White Rocktoberfest Crowler

$7.50Out of stock

WRIPA Crowler

$7.50

32 Growler Purchase

$4.00

Big Thicket 32

$9.00Out of stock

Bringin Mexi Back 32

$9.00Out of stock

Dreamsicle Kayak 32

$9.00Out of stock

Emerald Triangle 32

$9.00Out of stock

HBC 586 32

$9.00Out of stock

IPO IPA 32

$9.00

Urban Parakeet 32

$9.00Out of stock

White Rocktoberfest 32

$9.00Out of stock

WRIPA 32

$9.00

Come Here Often 32

$900.00

Capsized Kayak Crowler

$7.50Out of stock

Capsized Kayak 32

$9.00

64 Oz Growler Purchase

$6.00

Big Thicket 64g

$16.00

Bringin Mexi Back 64g

$16.00

Come Here Often 64g

$16.00

Dreamsicle Kayak 64g

$16.00

Emerald Triangle 64g

$16.00Out of stock

HBC 586 64g

$16.00

IPO IPA 64g

$16.00

Urban Parakeet 64g

$16.00

White Rocktoberfest 64g

$16.00Out of stock

WRIPA 64g

$16.00

Merch

Orange/Black WRBC T-Shirt

$20.00

Purple/White Pelican T-Shirt

$20.00

Blue/Orange WRBC T-Shirt

$20.00

Green Santa Fe Trail T-Shirt

$30.00

Charcoal WRBC Flat Trucker Hat

$20.00

Navy WRBC Dad Hat

$25.00

WRBC Aqua Beer Ingredient

$20.00

WRBC Green Beer Ingredient

$20.00

WRBC Yellow

$20.00

WRBC Light Grey

$20.00

Blue/Orange WRBC Hop Shirt S

$20.00

Black WRBC Hop S

$20.00

Maroon/Gold WRBC Small

$20.00

Black WRBC Pelican Small

$20.00

Green Hoodie

$45.00

Lightweight Navy Hoodie

$38.00

Navy Crewneck Sweatshirt S

$28.00
Beanie w/ Fuzz Ball WRBC

Beanie w/ Fuzz Ball WRBC

$20.00Out of stock
Beanie w/ Pelican

Beanie w/ Pelican

$20.00

Brown WRBC Small

$20.00
Hoodie Navy Small

Hoodie Navy Small

$45.00
Ladies Bike Jersey Small

Ladies Bike Jersey Small

$35.00

Unisex WRBC T-Shirt Small

$20.00

WRBC DPP Small

$25.00

2 Year Anniversary Glass

$5.00

2 Year Glass

$5.00

Craftoberfest Snifter

$5.00

LLED Logo Glass

$5.00

Oktoberfest Mug

$8.00

Pitcher

$10.00

Tall Pilsner Glass

$5.00

WRAB Snifter

$5.00

WRBC Pint Glass

$5.00

WRBC/Haze Warz Flight Glass

$3.00
Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$5.00
Poster - IPO IPA

Poster - IPO IPA

$5.00
Poster - White Rocktoberfest

Poster - White Rocktoberfest

$5.00Out of stock
Poster - Texas Girl

Poster - Texas Girl

$5.00Out of stock
Poster - Bonnie Barge

Poster - Bonnie Barge

$5.00

4-Packs/Single Cans

Big Thicket 4-Pack-Retail 12oz

$8.00Out of stock

Bringin Mexi Back 4-Pack 12oz

$9.00Out of stock

Chawberry Streesecake 4-pack

$18.00

Chawberry Streesecake Single Can

$6.00

Dave's Perfect Pilsner 4-Pack 16oz

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh Hop Harvest 4 Pack 16

$14.00Out of stock

IPO 4-Pack-Retail 16oz

$16.00Out of stock

Oatloads of Fun 4-Pack 16oz

$14.00

Santa Fe Trail Ale 4-Pack 16oz

$14.00

Santa Fe Trail Ale Single

$6.50

Urban Parakeet 4-Pack Retail 16oz

$14.00Out of stock

WRIPA 4-Pack 16oz

$14.00Out of stock

Bingo

Bingo Card

$4.62
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A relaxing environment with good food and great beer brewed on site.

Location

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75214

Directions

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery image
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery image

