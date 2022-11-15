Cafes, Coffee & Tea
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
190 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A relaxing environment with good food and great beer brewed on site.
Location
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
4.4 • 1,118
2104 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee - Deep Ellum/Dallas
No Reviews
2900 Canton Street Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurant