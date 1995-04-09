Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

HOPE Coffee at DTS

56 Reviews

1200 Apple St.

Dallas, TX 75204

Popular Items

Chai Tea Latte
Peach Strawberry Tea Lemonade
DTS Latte

Coffee Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.35+

Energize your day with our rich, handcrafted espresso poured over hot water. Need an extra boost? Add additional shots.

Au Lait

Au Lait

$3.35+

A bold cup of black Central American coffee topped with steamed milk. Add your favorite flavor to sweeten this soothing cup!

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.60+

Enjoy a flavorful and energizing cup of craft coffee from Honduras, Guatemala, or Mexico.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Try our handcrafted espresso combined with smooth and airy foamed milk. Choose the traditional 8 oz. which highlights the rich notes of chocolate found in our espresso. Want more? Try it in our 12 oz.

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$4.35+

Our baristas handcraft this bold and flavorful cold brew by slowly brewing our Honduran Medium roast for 12+ hours. For those with a sweet tooth, try our Sweet Cream or Coconut Cold Brew.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.35

This 4 oz. European style drink consists of 2 oz. of rich espresso and 2 oz. of creamy, steamed milk. This perfect balance both softens the espresso and enhances flavor.

DTS Latte

DTS Latte

$4.35+

With school colors of gold and purple, how could one not like a caramel and lavender infused latte?

Espresso

Espresso

$2.60+

Our baristas handcraft our espresso by pulling a “shot” of pressurized water through carefully ground espresso beans. HOPE espresso is accented with notes of rich, nutty chocolate. It is uniquely handcrafted for every drink.

Flat White

Flat White

$3.35

Served in a traditional 8 oz cup, we combine our handcrafted espresso with velvety steamed milk.

Honeycomb Latte

Honeycomb Latte

$4.35+

Enjoy a delightful combination of rich honey, hazelnut, and white chocolate in our traditional latte.

Latte

Latte

$3.85+

Our baristas handcraft this classic drink by combining our rich espresso with steamed milk. Try the original or add your favorite flavor for added sweetness!

Macchiato

Macchiato

$2.85

Enjoy our rich, handcrafted espresso accented with 1 oz of steamed milk. This 3 oz drink is small yet powerful and rich in flavor.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.35+

Try our classic latte accented with rich Dutch chocolate.

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.35+

Enjoy our classic latte paired with sweet toffee and salted caramel.

Sweet Cinnamon Latte

Sweet Cinnamon Latte

$4.35+

Our classic latte paired with white chocolate and cinnamon.

HOPE To-Go: Hot Coffee

$21.00

Need coffee to-go? Order your favorite HOPE Coffee roast to share with your friends and co-workers. Available in our disposable to-go containers.

Tea and Other Drinks

Caramel Frozen Milkshake

Caramel Frozen Milkshake

$4.15+

This frozen caramel latte without espresso is perfect for the non-coffee lover!

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.35+

Enjoy a rich and flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, and high quality spices perfectly balanced with steamed milk. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”

Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte

Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte

$4.35+

This tea latte is so refreshing. Enjoy the our Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea from Compassion Tea combined with a little caramel and cinnamon and your choice of steamed milk.

Dallas Smog (Watson)

Dallas Smog (Watson)

$4.35+

Try our twist on a London Fog that includes a shot of espresso. This "best friend" to the London Fog gets its namesake from the best friend of Sherlock Holmes.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.85+

Try our handcrafted hot chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao, sweet vanilla, steamed milk, and whipped cream. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.60+

Select your favorite tea from our high quality Compassion Teas steeped for your enjoyment.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.60+

Select your favorite tea from our high quality Compassion Teas steeped for your enjoyment and poured over ice.

London Fog

London Fog

$3.85+

This combination of concentrated Earl Grey Compassion Tea, steamed milk, and smooth vanilla creates a subtly sweet twist to this classic tea.

Matcha

Matcha

$4.35+

Try our organic Japanese green tea gently mixed with steamed milk. It is full of antioxidants and will energize you throughout your day!

Milk

Milk

$1.40+

Yep, it’s just milk.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$3.85+

Select your favorite Compassion Tea to pair with steamed milk and your choice of syrup.

Seasonal Drinks

Blackberry Cobbler Latte

Blackberry Cobbler Latte

$4.60+

Enjoy your blackberry cobbler and coffee together with our subtly sweet take on this traditional Fall dessert.

Peach Strawberry Tea Lemonade

Peach Strawberry Tea Lemonade

$4.60+

Try our lemonade with strawberry and green peach tea. Tastes like Spring!

Spiced Caramel Apple Cider

Spiced Caramel Apple Cider

$4.60+

Warm up with hot apple cider sweetened with caramel and topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, and caramel drizzle.

White Chocolate Lavender Mocha

White Chocolate Lavender Mocha

$4.60+

Enjoy bright notes of lavender sweetened with white chocolate.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A great gathering place near downtown Dallas for craft coffee, tea, pastries, and more. Located on the campus of Dallas Theological Seminary, HOPE Coffee DTS has plenty of indoor seating available.

Website

Location

1200 Apple St., Dallas, TX 75204

Directions

