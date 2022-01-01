Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brazil by the Bay

1,194 Reviews

$$

3676 Kurtz St

San Diego, CA 92110

Order Again

Popular Items

Coxihna
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Pao de Queijo (10)

Appetizers

Coxihna

Coxihna

$4.50
Pastel Cheese

Pastel Cheese

$4.50
Pastel Beef

Pastel Beef

$4.50
Pastel Romeo & Juliet

Pastel Romeo & Juliet

$4.50
Pastel Chicken w/ Cream

Pastel Chicken w/ Cream

$4.50
Pastel Pizza

Pastel Pizza

$4.50
Empadinha Frango

Empadinha Frango

$4.50
Empadinha Palmito

Empadinha Palmito

$4.50

Kibe

$4.50
Risole

Risole

$4.50
Pao de Queijo (5)

Pao de Queijo (5)

$5.00

Pao de Queijo (10)

$8.99

Pao de Queijo Catupiry (5)

$8.00
Pao de Queijo Catupiry (10)

Pao de Queijo Catupiry (10)

$10.00
Fries Basket

Fries Basket

$4.99

Garlic Fries Basket

$5.50

Yucca Fries Basket

$6.99

Tri-Tip Portion

$9.00

Chicken Portion

$8.00

Chicken Strips w/ Fries

$8.99

Milla Banana (2)

$3.00

Milla Banana (4)

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Portabello Mushroom Portion

$8.00

Sausage w/ Onions

$7.99

Wings

$10.99
Appetizer Combo

Appetizer Combo

$22.00

Pao De Queijo (Bacon)

$6.99

Pao De Queijo (Garlic)

$6.99

Entrees

Prato Feito (Tri-Tip)

$16.99

Prato Feito (Chicken)

$15.99

Prato Feito (Fish)

$14.99
Strogonoff (Tri-Tip)

Strogonoff (Tri-Tip)

$17.99
Strogonoff (Chicken)

Strogonoff (Chicken)

$15.99

Strogonoff (Shrimp)

$17.99

PF Acebolado (Tri-Tip)

$16.99

PF Acebolado (Chicken)

$14.99

PF Acebolado (Calabresa)

$15.50

PF Couve and Calabreza

$15.99
Picanha

Picanha

$18.99
Picahna Garlic

Picahna Garlic

$18.99

Milanesa (Tri-Tip)

$16.99

Milanesa (Chicken)

$15.99

Milanesa (Fish)

$14.99

Fish/Shrimp Marinara

$18.99
Parmegiana (Tri-Tip)

Parmegiana (Tri-Tip)

$17.99
Parmegiana (Chicken)

Parmegiana (Chicken)

$16.99
Bobo Camarao

Bobo Camarao

$18.99
Feijoada (One)

Feijoada (One)

$19.99
Feijoada (Two)

Feijoada (Two)

$34.00

Full Steak Rechaud

$85.00
Moqueca

Moqueca

$18.99
Picadinho (Tri-Tip)

Picadinho (Tri-Tip)

$17.99

Picadinho (Chicken)

$15.99

Picadinho (Shrimp)

$17.99

Protein Bowl (Beef)

$12.99

Protein Bowl (Chicken)

$11.99

Protein Bowl (Sausage)

$11.99

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Bacon/Swiss Burger

$10.99

Blue Cheese Burger

$10.99

Portobello Burger

$10.99

Romeo & Juliet (Beef)

$13.99

Romeo & Juliet (Chicken)

$13.99

Grilled Sandwich (Beef)

$13.00

Grilled Sandwich (Chicken)

$13.00

Grilled Sandwich (Fish)

$13.00

Milanese Sandwich (Beef)

$11.99

Milanese Sandwich (Chicken)

$11.99

Milanese Sandwich (Fish)

$11.99
Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.99

Bauru

$11.99

Misto

$11.50

Portobello Sandwich

$11.99

Mortadella Sandwich

$12.99
X-Treme

X-Treme

$12.99

Salads

Brazilian Salad

$11.99

Caeser Salad

$10.99
Sesame Chicken Salad

Sesame Chicken Salad

$11.99

Portabella Salad

$11.99

Desserts

Brigadeiro

$4.00

Beijinhos

$4.00

Mousse (Chocolate)

$6.00

Mousse (Passion Fruit)

$6.00

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Banana Flambe

$7.00

BrIgadeiro Cake

$8.00

Pave

$6.00

Pudim

$6.00

Cookie

$9.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids PFinho (Beef)

$6.99

Kids PFinho (Chicken)

$6.99

Kids PFinho (Eggs)

$6.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Sides

Side of Fries

$2.50

Beans

$5.00

Feijoada Beans

$8.00

Rice

$4.50

Collard Greens

$4.00

Beef

$6.00

Chicken

$5.00

Fish

$5.00

Egg

$1.50

Sausage

$5.00

Farofa

$1.00

Vinaigrette

$1.50

Potato Sticks

$2.00

Granola

$2.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Bacon

$1.00

Banana

$1.50

House Salad

$3.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Portabella

$5.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Skewers

Skewer SIDE (Chicken Heart)

$6.99

Skewer SIDE (Chicken w/ Bacon)

$7.99

Skewer SIDE (Cheese)

$6.99

Skewer SIDE (Kafka)

$6.99

Skewer SIDE (Sausage)

$6.99

Skewer SIDE (Garlic Bread)

$4.99

Skewer MEAL (Chicken Hearts)

$15.99

Skewer MEAL (Chicken w/ Bacon)

$17.99

Skewer MEAL (Cheese)

$15.99

Skewer MEAL (Kafka)

$15.99

Skewer MEAL (Garlic Bread)

$15.99

Fountain

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Guarana

Guarana

Guarana

$3.50

Diet Guarana

$3.50

Juices

Mango

$3.50

Guava

$3.50

Passion Fruit

$3.50

Cashew

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Draft Beer

Trumer Pils

$6.50

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Modern Times Lager

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Colima

$6.50

Draft - Lager

$6.50

Draft - IPA

$7.00

Pitcher

$22.00

Bottle Beer

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Ballast Point

$7.00

Xingu Gold

$7.00

Xingu Black

$7.00

Palma Louca

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Big Wave

$6.00

Longboard

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.50

Bud Lime

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

White Claw

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Brahma

$7.00

Wine

Red Wine - Glass

$6.00

White Wine - Glass

$6.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Red Wine - Bottle

$20.00

White Wine - Bottle

$20.00

Caipirinha

Caipirinha

$8.99

Special Caipirinha

$12.00
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Located right behind Sports Arena in Point Loma. Our menu includes favorites such as picanha, coxinhas, kibes, pastels and delicious tri-tip dinner. Affordable prices and fun atmosphere with several TVs showing sports and Brazilian television. The restaurant also offers an outside patio with live Brazilian music. We are a very short distance from the Pechanga Sports Arena and a great place to grab a bite and a beer before a show or a game.

3676 Kurtz St, San Diego, CA 92110

