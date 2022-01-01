Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Midway restaurants you'll love

Midway restaurants
Toast

Must-try Midway restaurants

Modern Times [Lomaland] image

 

Modern Times [Lomaland]

3725 Greenwood Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1st Mothership Tour$15.00
Brewery & Roastery Tour, SUNDAY May 29, 2pm. This tour is aprox. 45 minutes and includes a beer flight and coffee tasting.
All guests must wear closed toed shoes and comply with safety protocol outlined at beginning of the tour.
Idea Machine-12oz Bag$16.00
This mind-blowingly fantastic blend is an amalgamation of Latin American wunderkinds which converge for one magnificently decadent brew. The resulting cup is medium-bodied, with an extremely chocolate-forward profile complemented by subtler notes of delicious toffee. Should you be looking for a decidedly luscious foot on which to start your day, you’ve found it, friend.
2nd Mothership Tour$15.00
Brewery & Roastery Tour, SUNDAY May 29th, 4pm. This tour is aprox. 45 minutes and includes a beer flight and coffee tasting.
All guests must wear closed toed shoes and comply with safety protocol outlined at beginning of the tour.
More about Modern Times [Lomaland]
Brazil by the Bay image

SEAFOOD

Brazil by the Bay

3676 Kurtz St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Feijoada (Two)$34.00
Picahna Garlic$18.99
Parmegiana (Chicken)$16.99
More about Brazil by the Bay
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0015 image

CUPCAKES

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0015

3225 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0015
Pieology 6010 image

 

Pieology 6010

3455 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 6010
Euphoria XIX Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Euphoria XIX Grill

3944 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (162 reviews)
More about Euphoria XIX Grill
