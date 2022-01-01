Midway restaurants you'll love
Must-try Midway restaurants
More about Modern Times [Lomaland]
Modern Times [Lomaland]
3725 Greenwood Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|1st Mothership Tour
|$15.00
Brewery & Roastery Tour, SUNDAY May 29, 2pm. This tour is aprox. 45 minutes and includes a beer flight and coffee tasting.
All guests must wear closed toed shoes and comply with safety protocol outlined at beginning of the tour.
|Idea Machine-12oz Bag
|$16.00
This mind-blowingly fantastic blend is an amalgamation of Latin American wunderkinds which converge for one magnificently decadent brew. The resulting cup is medium-bodied, with an extremely chocolate-forward profile complemented by subtler notes of delicious toffee. Should you be looking for a decidedly luscious foot on which to start your day, you’ve found it, friend.
|2nd Mothership Tour
|$15.00
Brewery & Roastery Tour, SUNDAY May 29th, 4pm. This tour is aprox. 45 minutes and includes a beer flight and coffee tasting.
All guests must wear closed toed shoes and comply with safety protocol outlined at beginning of the tour.
More about Brazil by the Bay
SEAFOOD
Brazil by the Bay
3676 Kurtz St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Feijoada (Two)
|$34.00
|Picahna Garlic
|$18.99
|Parmegiana (Chicken)
|$16.99
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0015
CUPCAKES
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0015
3225 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|10" - Serves 18
More about Pieology 6010
Pieology 6010
3455 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95
More about Euphoria XIX Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Euphoria XIX Grill
3944 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego