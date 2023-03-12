Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger Bros and Mo 119 Lakeshore Dr

review star

No reviews yet

Old Cheraw Hwy

Rockingham, NC 28379

Popular Items

Beef Burger
Fries
6 pc Wings


Burgers

Beef Burger

$6.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.49

Wings

6pcs wings

6 pc Wings

$8.00+

Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.49

The Chicken wrap can come either grilled or blackened. It comes with lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, or ranch. you can also modify any way you like it.

Sides

A large helping of crinkle cut fries topped with, nacho cheese, pulled pork, and bacon

Fries

$2.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Slaw

$1.99

Hushpuppies (10 pcs)

$3.99

Cheesesticks (6pcs)

$4.49

fried green beans

$5.99

fried orka

$4.49

Drinks

Can Drink

$0.99

Bottled Water

$1.25

Dessert

Dirt Cake

Chocolate Eclair

$3.99

BBQ

BBQ Plate

$11.00

BBQ Sand

$7.00

BBQ Sandwich with home made (Shirley) coleslaw and bbq sauce

1lb Bulk bbq

$9.99

1lb slaw

$5.99

CC Usage

Credit Card Usage fee

$0.40

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs

$3.00

Loaded BBQ burger

Loaded BBQ burger

$11.49

All beef patty topped with, bbq, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, and bacon

Loaded BBQ fries

loaded bbq fries

$9.99

larger portion of fries covered with, nacho cheese, bbq, and bacon

Hamburger steak plate

Hamburger steak plate

$11.00

hamburger steak (smash style)with, grilled onions, and grilled peppers served with slaw and fries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Smashing and Dashing your hand held favorites

Location

Old Cheraw Hwy, Rockingham, NC 28379

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

