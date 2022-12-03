Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Bywater Brew Pub

94 Reviews

3000 Royal St

New Orleans, LA 70117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Phorrito
Ca Ri Chay
Bywater Caesar

Beer

Crowler

$10.00

25oz. of any brew-- canned to order.

16oz. Can - Sonny Dayz - Hazy IPA

16oz. Can - Sonny Dayz - Hazy IPA

$6.00

(ABV 6.3%) This one is for the hop lovers! Hazy bliss dry hopped with loads of Citra, Centennial, and El Dorado hops.

16oz. Can - Namber - Marzen

16oz. Can - Namber - Marzen

$5.00

(ABV 5.5%) Full bodied Bavarian lager made with roasted Vienna and Munich malts. Light amber hue, subtle sweetness.

16oz. Can - Frankenschtein - Oktoberfest

$6.00Out of stock
16oz. Can - Stimulus Czech - Pilsner

16oz. Can - Stimulus Czech - Pilsner

$5.00

(ABV 4.9%) A snappy, crisp and refreshing pale lager aged to perfection.

16oz. Can - St. George's Porter

16oz. Can - St. George's Porter

$6.00

(ABV 6.7%) Roasty and toasty! Notes of dark chocolate and caramel balanced by slight bitterness from the roasted malt and hops. Dark and complex but still refreshing.

16oz. Can - Slip-N-Fall - Golden Ale

$5.00

(ABV 4.9%) 100% pilsner malt hopped with Saaz and Hallertau. The jury’s verdict: Smooth, balanced, with a subtle sweetness.

4-Pack Golden Ale

$15.00

(ABV 4.9%) 100% pilsner malt hopped with Saaz and Hallertau. The jury’s verdict: Smooth, balanced, with a subtle sweetness

4-Pack Hazy IPA

4-Pack Hazy IPA

$16.00

(ABV 6.3%) This one is for the hop lovers! Hazy bliss dry hopped with loads of Citra, Centennial, and El Dorado hops. (4 pack of 16oz cans)

4-Pack Marzen

4-Pack Marzen

$15.00

(ABV 5.5%) Full bodied Bavarian lager made with roasted Vienna and Munich malts. Light amber hue, subtle sweetness. (4 pack of 16oz cans)

4-Pack Oktoberfest

$16.00
4-Pack Pilsner

4-Pack Pilsner

$15.00

(ABV 4.9%) A snappy, refreshing pale lager aged 8 weeks. Saaz and Halletauer hops bring moderate spice and aroma to the delicate Pils malt. (4 pack of 16oz cans)

4-Pack Porter

4-Pack Porter

$16.00

(ABV 6.7%) Roasty and toasty! Notes of dark chocolate and caramel balanced by slight bitterness from the roasted malt and hops. Dark and complex but still refreshing. (4 pack of 16oz cans)

Small Things

Beer Cheese Fries

Beer Cheese Fries

$10.00

battered & seasoned french fries smothered in IPA beer cheese sauce

Cracklin'

Cracklin'

$8.00

chinese bbq pork belly cubes dusted with house cajun seasoning

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

battered & seasoned

Shrimp Cups

$10.00

4 puffed tapioca wafers, topped with sweet chili shrimp remoulade, pickled onion, scallion, crispy shallots (GF)

Big Things

Ca Ri Chay

Ca Ri Chay

$16.00

Vietnamese yellow curry: carrots, potatoes & seasonal vegetables, jasmine rice. (Vegan) (GF)

Mien Bo

Mien Bo

$15.00

comforting glass noodle soup with fatty beef belly, pho broth, chili bamboo shoots, soft-boiled egg, cilantro, fried shallots (GF)

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$17.00

braised 5-spice pork, sunny egg, pickled carrots, cherry tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, mint & a side of au jus. (GF)

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$27.00

Grilled 10oz. ribeye with viet-cajun compound butter, asparagus, and seasoned fries.

Steak Lettuce Wraps

Steak Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Sliced marinated skirt steak, pickled carrots, crispy fried shallots, fresh herbs, Thai basil sauce, Romaine (GF)

Green Things

Bywater Caesar

Bywater Caesar

$7.00+

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, cotija, ube chip-crumbles, vegan cashew Caesar dressing (GF)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Charred brussels, honey-chili-lime drizzle, cilantro and crispy fried shallots. (Vegan) (GF)

Chili Bamboo Slaw

Chili Bamboo Slaw

$7.00

Shredded cabbage, carrots, pickled bamboo shoots, red onions, honey-chili-lime nuoc cham syrup, fried shallots (GF)

Pub Salad

$7.00+

chopped romaine, shredded carrots & cherry tomatoes with basil vinaigrette (GF) (V)

Things in Buns

PB & J Burger

$15.00

1/4 lb. beef burger with grilled chinese bbq pork, cheddar cheese, house pickles, sweet 'n spicy pepper jelly & peanut sauce. Served with fries.

Royal Burger

Royal Burger

$13.00

Grilled 1/4 lb. all beef patty, cheddar, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, kewpie mayo on house-made beer bun. Served with seasoned fries.

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Double D Smoked Sausage with cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage, pickled red onion & charred scallion ranch on house-made beer bun. Served with french fries.

Tofu Banh Mi Burger

Tofu Banh Mi Burger

$13.00

Fried marinated tofu, house pickles, jalapeno, pickled carrots, cilantro, onion & basil sauce on house-made beer bun. Served with seasoned fries.

Our Favorite Things

Crawfish Étouffée Nachos

Crawfish Étouffée Nachos

$10.00+Out of stock

Fried wonton chips, crawfish tails, etouffee sauce, cheddar & cotija cheese, scallions, cilantro

Flight of Bites (GF)

Flight of Bites (GF)

$18.00

Smoked green onion sausage, five-spice pork cracklin, fried pickles, trio of homemade sauces

Phorrito

Phorrito

$15.00+

CHOOSE FROM ORIGINAL BEEF, SHRIMP, OR VEGAN (tofu & veg). All the goodness of a bowl of pho, wrapped in a toasty tortilla. Rice noodles, onions, scallions, basil, jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha & hoisin. Beef & Shrimp served with a side of beef pho broth gravy. Vegan served with Basil Sauce.

Anh Luu Gives You Wings

Anh Luu Gives You Wings

$18.00

fried chicken wings, nuoc cham syrup, fresh herbs. Served over chili bamboo slaw. (GF)

Sweet Things

Beer Beignet Bites

Beer Beignet Bites

$8.00

Mini beignets with powdered sugar & chicory coffee condensed milk for dips

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

grilled cheddar cheese on french bread. Served with fries.

Sides

side of asparagus

$5.00

side caesar dressing

$1.00

side of beer cheese

$2.00

side of ranch

$0.75

side of rice

$3.00

side pho gravy

$1.00

side thai basil emulsion

$1.00

side wonton chips

$4.00

Shirts

Grey - S

Grey - S

$20.00
Grey - M

Grey - M

$20.00
Grey - L

Grey - L

$20.00

Grey - XL

$20.00

Grey - XXL

$22.00

Grey - XXXL

$22.00
Pho King - S

Pho King - S

$23.00
Pho King - M

Pho King - M

$23.00
Pho King - L

Pho King - L

$23.00
Pho King - XL

Pho King - XL

$23.00
Pho King - XXL

Pho King - XXL

$25.00
Pride - S

Pride - S

$23.00
Pride - M

Pride - M

$23.00
Pride - L

Pride - L

$23.00
Pride - XL

Pride - XL

$23.00
Pride - XXL

Pride - XXL

$25.00

Tank Top - XS

$20.00
Tank Top - S

Tank Top - S

$20.00
Tank Top - M

Tank Top - M

$20.00
Tank Top - L

Tank Top - L

$20.00
Tank Top - XL

Tank Top - XL

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - S

$35.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - M

$35.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - L

$35.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - XL

$35.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - XXL

$35.00

Hats

Gold Visor

Gold Visor

$20.00
Gold Trucker

Gold Trucker

$25.00

Etc.

Pub Pass (2022)

Pub Pass (2022)

$25.00

"Craft Beer Passport" Enjoy one free beer from each of the 25 participating craft breweries in the metro area. $1 from the sale of each New Orleans PubPass will be donated to Second Harvest Foodbank.

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00

Logo 64oz Growler

$15.00

Sticker

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our rotating selection of one dozen House-Brewed Beers are perfectly paired with Chef Anh Luu’s “Viet-Cajun” cuisine. We’ve also got a full-service bar, and plenty of space to host your next event!

Website

Location

3000 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70117

Directions

Map
