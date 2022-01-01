Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casertanos Cucina 335 Atlantic City Blvd

335 Atlantic City Blvd

Beachwood, NJ 08722

Breakfast

Belly Buster

$6.99

Eggs topped with pork roll, bacon, a hash brown and American Cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll.

Double Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Fried eggs with American cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll.

Double Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Fried eggs served on a Kaiser roll.

Egg & Prosciuotto Panini

$8.95

Fried eggs topped with thinly sliced prosciutto and melted provolone cheese.

Hash Browns

$1.95

2 Hash Browns

Meat & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Your choice of breakfast meat topped with American Cheese and served on a Kaiser roll.

Ultimate Belly Buster

$7.99

Eggs topped with pork roll, bacon, sausage, a hash brown and American Cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll.

Appetizers

Casertano's Sampler

$11.99

A crispy trio of chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks & onons rings. Served with honey mustard and marinara dipping sauces.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Blackened chicken, cheddar cheese and tomatoes in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Crispy golden brown tenders served with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce.

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of hot or mild Buffalo sauce or BBQ sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressin

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Crispy breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara dipping sauce.

Zucchini Sticks

$4.95

Lightly breaded zucchini fried and served with marinara dipping sauce.

Daily Specials

Special #1

$7.95

Special #2

$7.95

Special #3

$7.95

Special #4

$7.95

Special #5

$7.95

Special #6

$7.95

Special #7

$7.95

Cold Subs

Ham, Salami & Provolone

$7.95

Ham, Capicola & Provolone

$7.95

Ham & Cheese

$7.95

Italian

$8.95

Ham, capicola, peppered ham & provolone cheese.

Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.95

Roast beef is slow cooked in-house.

Turkey & Cheese

$8.95

Club

$9.95

Turkey, ham & provolone with bacon, lettuce tomato & mayonnaise.

Club Supreme

$10.25

Turkey, roast beef & Swiss with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Super

$10.75

Ham, capicola, peppered ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese

Tuna Salad

$9.95

Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad

The Big Cheese

$6.95

Pick your favorite 3 cheeses.

Whole Ham, Salami & Provolone

$13.95

Whole Ham, Capicola & Provolone

$13.95

Whole Ham & Cheese

$13.75

Whole Italian

$14.95

Ham, capicola, peppered ham & provolone cheese.

Whole Roast Beef & Cheese

$15.95

Roast beef is slow cooked in-house.

Whole Turkey & Cheese

$14.95

Whole Club

$15.95

Turkey, ham & provolone with bacon, lettuce tomato & mayonnaise.

Whole Club Supreme

$16.95

Turkey, roast beef & Swiss with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Whole Super

$16.95

Ham, capicola, peppered ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese

Whole Tuna Salad

$14.95

Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad

Whole The Big Cheese

$13.25

Pick your favorite 3 cheeses.

Hot Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.95

Philly cheesesteak with grilled peppers & onions.

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.95

Chicken cheesesteak with grilled peppers & onions.

California Cheesesteak

$8.95

Philly cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

California Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.95

Chicken cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.95

Chicken cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing.

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

Fried Chicken Club

$9.95

Fried chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

House Favorite

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce & a balsamic glaze.

Meatball Parmesan

$8.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$8.95

Sausage Parmesan

$9.95

Chicken Parmesan

$9.95

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$9.95

Reuben

$10.25

Corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing.

Whole Philly Cheesesteak

$14.95

Philly cheesesteak with grilled peppers & onions.

Whole Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.95

Chicken cheesesteak with grilled peppers & onions.

Whole California Cheesesteak

$14.95

Philly cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

Whole California Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.95

Chicken cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

Whole Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.95

Chicken cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing.

Whole Grilled Chicken Club

$15.25

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

Whole Fried Chicken Club

$15.25

Fried chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

Whole House Favorite

$15.25

Grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce & a balsamic glaze.

Whole Chicken Parmesan

$15.25

Whole Meatball Parmesan

$14.95

Whole Eggplant Parmesan

$14.95

Whole Sausage Parmesan

$14.95

Whole Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$15.25

Whole Reuben

$16.95

Corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing.

Salads

Antipasto

$9.95

Italian meats, provolone cheese, black olives, roasted red peppers & tomatoes over crisp romaine lettuce. Served with house balsamic dressing.

Buffalo Chicken

$8.95

Choice of crispy or grilled Buffalo chicken over romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with ranch dressing.

Caesar

$6.95

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with homemade croutons & shaved parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar

$8.95

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken over crisp romaine lettuce topped with homemade croutons & shaved parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.

Caprese

$7.95

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Served with house balsamic dressing. Add some protein with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.

Garden

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots & homemade croutons. Served with house balsamic dressing.

Ultimate Garden Salad

$9.95

A garden salad topped with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fried Chicken, Tuna Salad or Egg Salad.

Chef

$9.95

Turkey, ham, roast beef, provolone cheese & sliced egg. Topped with tomatoes & cucumbers over romaine lettuce. Served with ranch dressing.

Crispy Chicken

$9.95

Romaine lettuce topped with crispy fried chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Fruit & Nut

$7.95

Assorted seasonal fruit, nuts & craisins over romaine lettuce. Served with house balsamic.

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$9.95

Sliced pecan encrusted chicken breast over romaine lettuce & topped with red onions and craisins. Served with house balsamic dressing.

Spinach Salad

$7.95

Baby spinach topped with red onions, sliced egg & crispy bacon. Served with house balsamic dressing. Add some protein with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.

Panini

Buffalo Chicken

$8.95

Lightly fried chicken breast smothered in spicy Buffalo sauce and topped with American cheese & ranch dressing.

Chicken Florentine

$8.95

Grilled chicken layered with sauteed baby spinach, mozzarella cheese & topped with a balsamic drizzle.

Cuban

$9.25

Sliced roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese & pickles topped with a Dijon mustard.

Caprese

$7.95

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & roasted red peppers, topped with a balsamic drizzle.

Grilled Veggie

$8.95

Assorted grilled veggies layered with mozzarella cheese & topped with a balsamic drizzle.

Eggplant Parmesan

$8.95

Freshly breaded eggplant with mozzarella cheese & sauce.

Pat's Special

$9.25

Prosciutto, mozzarella & roasted red peppers with a balsamic drizzle.

Italian Chicken

$8.95

Grilled chicken topped with mozzarella cheese & roasted red peppers topped with a balsamic drizzle.

Julie's Special

$8.95

Ham, capicola, pepperoni, salami & provolone topped with black olives, onions, Italian spices & pesto mayo.

Lucas' Special

$9.25

Lightly fried chicken breast topped with thinly sliced ham, Swiss cheese & Dijon mustard.

Portabella Mushroom

$8.95

Grilled portabella layered with roasted red peppers & mozzarella cheese topped with a balsamic drizzle.

Reuben

$9.25

Corned beef layered with sauerkraut & melted Swiss cheese topped with Russian dressing.

Roast Beef

$9.25

Sliced roast beef with American cheese, caramelized onions & horseradish sauce.

Three Cheese

$7.95

American, cheddar & provolone cheese with tomatoes & Dijon mustard.

Tuna Melt

$9.25

White Albacore tuna salad topped with Swiss cheese & tomato.

Turkey Bacon Melt

$8.95

Sliced turkey & cheddar with bacon & Dijon mustard.

Speciality Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken

$8.95

Grilled barbecue chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.

Egg Salad BLT

$8.95

Homemade egg salad layered with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served on your choice of white, wheat or rye toast.

Ellen's Special

$9.95

Sliced turkey layered with crispy Romaine lettuce & topped with a house-made cranberry-walnut spread.

Nino's Special

$9.95

Roasted pork topped with Au Jus & smothered with sauteed garlic spinach & provolone cheese. Served on Italian semolina bread.

Ranch Chicken

$8.95

Fried chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.

Sloppy Joe

$10.95

Double decker stacked with roast beef & turkey and topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw & thousand island dressing. Served on rye bread.

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

A juicy burger topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with a side of fries.

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with a side of fries.

3-Cheese Burger

$9.00

Smothered with American, cheddar and Swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with a side of fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Melted with American cheese and topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with a side of fries.

Jersey Burger

$9.99

Topped with pork roll & American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a side of fries.

Patty Melt

$9.99

Smothered with sauteed onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served on toasted rye bread with a side of Fries

Shroom Burger

$9.99

Sauteed mushrooms melted with Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & a side of fries.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.95

Grilled chicken with spicy Buffalo sauce, lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch dressing.

Italian Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.95

Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and Romaine lettuce topped with a balsamic drizzle.

Tuna Wrap

$8.25

White Albacore tuna salad topped with provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Roast Beef Wrap

$8.22

Sliced roasted beef topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.95

Grilled chicken & Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.95

Lightly fried chicken topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard dressing.

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Fries with Cheese Sauce

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.95

Side Garden Salad

$2.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and house-baked croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Soda Cans

Brisk Iced Tea Can

$1.00

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Ginger Ale Can

$1.00

Orange Can

$1.00

Sprite Can

$1.00

Pepsi Can

$1.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.00

20oz Soda

20oz Coke

$2.99

20oz Diet Coke

$2.99

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.99

20oz Dasani Water

$2.99

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.99

Casterano's Soda

CC Blackcherry

$2.00

CC Diet Rootbeer

$2.00

CC Ginger Ale

$2.00

CC Orange

$2.00

CC Rootbeer

$2.00

CC Vanilla Cream

$2.00

Joe's Teas

Joe's Half & Half

$2.95

Joe's Lemon

$2.95

Joe's Lemonade

$2.95

Joe's Mango Lemonade

$2.95

Joe's Peach

$2.95

Joe's Raspberry

$2.95

Joe's Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

335 Atlantic City Blvd, Beachwood, NJ 08722

Directions

