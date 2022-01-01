Casertanos Cucina 335 Atlantic City Blvd
335 Atlantic City Blvd
Beachwood, NJ 08722
Breakfast
Belly Buster
Eggs topped with pork roll, bacon, a hash brown and American Cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll.
Double Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Fried eggs with American cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll.
Double Egg Sandwich
Fried eggs served on a Kaiser roll.
Egg & Prosciuotto Panini
Fried eggs topped with thinly sliced prosciutto and melted provolone cheese.
Hash Browns
2 Hash Browns
Meat & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of breakfast meat topped with American Cheese and served on a Kaiser roll.
Ultimate Belly Buster
Eggs topped with pork roll, bacon, sausage, a hash brown and American Cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll.
Appetizers
Casertano's Sampler
A crispy trio of chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks & onons rings. Served with honey mustard and marinara dipping sauces.
Chicken Quesadilla
Blackened chicken, cheddar cheese and tomatoes in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Chicken Tenders
Crispy golden brown tenders served with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
Chicken Wings
Chicken wings tossed in your choice of hot or mild Buffalo sauce or BBQ sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressin
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara dipping sauce.
Zucchini Sticks
Lightly breaded zucchini fried and served with marinara dipping sauce.
Daily Specials
Cold Subs
Ham, Salami & Provolone
Ham, Capicola & Provolone
Ham & Cheese
Italian
Ham, capicola, peppered ham & provolone cheese.
Roast Beef & Cheese
Roast beef is slow cooked in-house.
Turkey & Cheese
Club
Turkey, ham & provolone with bacon, lettuce tomato & mayonnaise.
Club Supreme
Turkey, roast beef & Swiss with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Super
Ham, capicola, peppered ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese
Tuna Salad
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad
The Big Cheese
Pick your favorite 3 cheeses.
Whole Ham, Salami & Provolone
Whole Ham, Capicola & Provolone
Whole Ham & Cheese
Whole Italian
Ham, capicola, peppered ham & provolone cheese.
Whole Roast Beef & Cheese
Roast beef is slow cooked in-house.
Whole Turkey & Cheese
Whole Club
Turkey, ham & provolone with bacon, lettuce tomato & mayonnaise.
Whole Club Supreme
Turkey, roast beef & Swiss with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Whole Super
Ham, capicola, peppered ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese
Whole Tuna Salad
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad
Whole The Big Cheese
Pick your favorite 3 cheeses.
Hot Subs
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly cheesesteak with grilled peppers & onions.
Philly Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken cheesesteak with grilled peppers & onions.
California Cheesesteak
Philly cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
California Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing.
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
Fried Chicken Club
Fried chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
House Favorite
Grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce & a balsamic glaze.
Meatball Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Sausage Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan
Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Reuben
Corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing.
Whole Philly Cheesesteak
Philly cheesesteak with grilled peppers & onions.
Whole Philly Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken cheesesteak with grilled peppers & onions.
Whole California Cheesesteak
Philly cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
Whole California Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
Whole Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing.
Whole Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
Whole Fried Chicken Club
Fried chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
Whole House Favorite
Grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce & a balsamic glaze.
Whole Chicken Parmesan
Whole Meatball Parmesan
Whole Eggplant Parmesan
Whole Sausage Parmesan
Whole Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Whole Reuben
Corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing.
Salads
Antipasto
Italian meats, provolone cheese, black olives, roasted red peppers & tomatoes over crisp romaine lettuce. Served with house balsamic dressing.
Buffalo Chicken
Choice of crispy or grilled Buffalo chicken over romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with ranch dressing.
Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with homemade croutons & shaved parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken over crisp romaine lettuce topped with homemade croutons & shaved parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.
Caprese
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Served with house balsamic dressing. Add some protein with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
Garden
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots & homemade croutons. Served with house balsamic dressing.
Ultimate Garden Salad
A garden salad topped with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fried Chicken, Tuna Salad or Egg Salad.
Chef
Turkey, ham, roast beef, provolone cheese & sliced egg. Topped with tomatoes & cucumbers over romaine lettuce. Served with ranch dressing.
Crispy Chicken
Romaine lettuce topped with crispy fried chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Fruit & Nut
Assorted seasonal fruit, nuts & craisins over romaine lettuce. Served with house balsamic.
Pecan Crusted Chicken
Sliced pecan encrusted chicken breast over romaine lettuce & topped with red onions and craisins. Served with house balsamic dressing.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach topped with red onions, sliced egg & crispy bacon. Served with house balsamic dressing. Add some protein with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
Panini
Buffalo Chicken
Lightly fried chicken breast smothered in spicy Buffalo sauce and topped with American cheese & ranch dressing.
Chicken Florentine
Grilled chicken layered with sauteed baby spinach, mozzarella cheese & topped with a balsamic drizzle.
Cuban
Sliced roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese & pickles topped with a Dijon mustard.
Caprese
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & roasted red peppers, topped with a balsamic drizzle.
Grilled Veggie
Assorted grilled veggies layered with mozzarella cheese & topped with a balsamic drizzle.
Eggplant Parmesan
Freshly breaded eggplant with mozzarella cheese & sauce.
Pat's Special
Prosciutto, mozzarella & roasted red peppers with a balsamic drizzle.
Italian Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with mozzarella cheese & roasted red peppers topped with a balsamic drizzle.
Julie's Special
Ham, capicola, pepperoni, salami & provolone topped with black olives, onions, Italian spices & pesto mayo.
Lucas' Special
Lightly fried chicken breast topped with thinly sliced ham, Swiss cheese & Dijon mustard.
Portabella Mushroom
Grilled portabella layered with roasted red peppers & mozzarella cheese topped with a balsamic drizzle.
Reuben
Corned beef layered with sauerkraut & melted Swiss cheese topped with Russian dressing.
Roast Beef
Sliced roast beef with American cheese, caramelized onions & horseradish sauce.
Three Cheese
American, cheddar & provolone cheese with tomatoes & Dijon mustard.
Tuna Melt
White Albacore tuna salad topped with Swiss cheese & tomato.
Turkey Bacon Melt
Sliced turkey & cheddar with bacon & Dijon mustard.
Speciality Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken
Grilled barbecue chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.
Egg Salad BLT
Homemade egg salad layered with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served on your choice of white, wheat or rye toast.
Ellen's Special
Sliced turkey layered with crispy Romaine lettuce & topped with a house-made cranberry-walnut spread.
Nino's Special
Roasted pork topped with Au Jus & smothered with sauteed garlic spinach & provolone cheese. Served on Italian semolina bread.
Ranch Chicken
Fried chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.
Sloppy Joe
Double decker stacked with roast beef & turkey and topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw & thousand island dressing. Served on rye bread.
Burgers
Hamburger
A juicy burger topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with a side of fries.
Cheeseburger
Topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with a side of fries.
3-Cheese Burger
Smothered with American, cheddar and Swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with a side of fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Melted with American cheese and topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with a side of fries.
Jersey Burger
Topped with pork roll & American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a side of fries.
Patty Melt
Smothered with sauteed onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served on toasted rye bread with a side of Fries
Shroom Burger
Sauteed mushrooms melted with Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & a side of fries.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with spicy Buffalo sauce, lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch dressing.
Italian Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and Romaine lettuce topped with a balsamic drizzle.
Tuna Wrap
White Albacore tuna salad topped with provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Roast Beef Wrap
Sliced roasted beef topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish sauce.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken & Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Lightly fried chicken topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard dressing.
Sides
French Fries
Fries with Cheese Sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Side Garden Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and house-baked croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
Soda Cans
20oz Soda
Casterano's Soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
335 Atlantic City Blvd, Beachwood, NJ 08722