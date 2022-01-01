Go
  • Toms River
  • Mathis House Take Out, Catering and Online Gift Shop

Mathis House Take Out, Catering and Online Gift Shop

The Mathis House at 600 Main is a Victorian Tea Room and five star Bed & Breakfast located in the heart of Downtown Toms River.

600 Main St • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

A Tea: Tea Ball 2 " diffuser for Loose Leaf Tea (Perfect for One Cup)$4.99
A Quart of Homemade Soup$10.00
Try one of our Famous Home Made Soups!
Please note choice of:
Cream of Mushroom
Carrot Coconut
(Veggie & Gluten Free)
Loaded baked potatoe cheddar, bacon and chives
Beef Barley with filet mignon
Broccoli and Cheddar
Zucchini and Parmesan
Catering: Children's Sandwich Tray (4-6pp) 48 hours notice$28.00
A variety of children's sandwiches(choose four): ham and cheddar, turkey with provolone, tuna, and egg salad.
If you would like peanut butter and banana, strawberries with fluff or nutella, please add special requests to the details. Tray feeds 4-6 children.
Tea Selection
Catering Dessert Tray 8-10 pp 48 hours notice$40.00
A tray of five gourmet desserts for 8 to 10 people.
A Pint of Chick Salad$8.00
A Our famous Scone$3.50
Please note selection
Blueberry white chocolate
Cranberry white chocolate
Chocolate Chip
Apricot Walnut
Plain
Mixed Berry
Grinch
Lemon Poppy
Triple Chocolate
Catering : Tray of Assorted Tea Sandwiches (4-6pp) 48 hours notice$32.00
This tray is for an assortment of five different tea sandwiches on a variety of breads. Sample choices are Egg Salad, Tuna, Cucumber Scallion Cream Cheese, Chicken Waldorf Salad, Roast Beef & Swiss, Turkey and Cheddar, Spinach and Artichoke tarts
(Substitutions may be made by requesting your sandwiches). Gluten Free and Veg Options are available.
This tray feeds 5-6 people
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

600 Main St

Toms River NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
