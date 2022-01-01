Lakewood restaurants you'll love

Lakewood's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Lakewood restaurants

D-lux Bistro image

SUSHI

D-lux Bistro

1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bistro Dlux$19.00
Juicy Rib Eye with Our Special Bistro Sauce, Grilled Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Caramelized Onions
Shnitzel$15.00
Fried Chicken Fingers, Ranch Dressing, Romaine & Tomato
Junior Dog$3.00
Junior Hot Dog on a Bun
More about D-lux Bistro
Village Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS

Village Pizza Cafe

911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.6 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Custom Salad$10.00
Create your own salad with four veggie toppings of choice on romaine lettuce.
Or upgrade with a fish or cheese toppings.
Vegetable Soup$5.00
Falafel Balls (6)$3.00
More about Village Pizza Cafe
Authentic Kosher Chinese image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Authentic Kosher Chinese

105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Children's 2 Hot Dogs$2.99
Chicken Lo Mein$14.99
Beef Egg Roll$3.50
More about Authentic Kosher Chinese
Bun Burger Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS

Bun Burger Kitchen

1091 River Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fries$6.00
Shoestring Fries. Thinly Cut.
Chicken Tenders$11.00
All House Made. All Fresh
Buffalo Poppers$11.00
Chicken Poppers Tossed In Our Signature Buffalo sauce
More about Bun Burger Kitchen
Village Pizza South image

PIZZA

Village Pizza South

681 River Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$7.00
Regular Pizza Pie$18.00
Penne Ala Vodka$8.00
More about Village Pizza South
Eat A Pita image

 

Eat A Pita

116 Clifton AVE, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Schnitzel
Plain Pita$1.00
Crispy Tenders
More about Eat A Pita
J2 Pizza image

 

J2 Pizza

1700 Madison Ave #13,, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SLICE PIZZA$3.00
CHEESE PIE$18.75
TUNA WRAP$7.95
More about J2 Pizza
Glatt Gourmet image

 

Glatt Gourmet

1094 River Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sm Sesame Chicken$14.99
Large Schnitzel$6.00
BABA GAUNSH$3.99
More about Glatt Gourmet
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE image

 

THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE

315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carolina Gold Sandwich$18.99
Smoked Roast Beef on a baguette Grilled to perfection with fried onions & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce then toasted on the grill
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$25.99
Perfectly Smoked Brisket, Topped with House slaw, Pickles, BBQ Sauce
Poppers W/ Fries
Homemade Chicken Nuggets Fried to perfection,
More about THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
The Cookie Corner image

PASTRY

The Cookie Corner

101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
2" Tart- make sure to order atleast 12 or it will be canceled$3.00
MINIMUM OF 12!!!!!! (can be assorted, please specify in comments). Pareve. Yoshon. Peanut butter Caramel, Chocolate Ganache and Pecan flavors Contains Nuts
Cinnamon Bun$4.75
If you want the cinnamon buns divided in a specific way, please specify here! also, if you want a ribbon around the box, please specify that here as well! Only individual packaging has special pricing.
French Macaron$2.00
Pareve. Yoshon. Contains Nuts. Gluten Free Ingredients.
More about The Cookie Corner
The Upper Crust image

PIZZA

The Upper Crust

95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Salad$18.00
greens, sweet potato, red onion, roasted red pepper, almonds, feta cheese, lite creamy balsamic
Mac n cheese bites$14.00
Marinara dip
Penne Alla Vodka$19.00
penne alla vodka
More about The Upper Crust
That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ

214 Clifton Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California roll$6.00
kani, cucumber & avocado
Buffalo cauliflower poppers$9.00
breaded cauliflower tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce
Avocado Roll$5.00
More about That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ
Cafotteria Modern Eatery image

PIZZA

Cafotteria Modern Eatery

12 America Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MILKSHAKE$8.00
CARAMEL/ VANILLA/ CHOCOLATE
CLASSIC PIZZA$14.00
MOZZARELLA, MARINARA
SWEET POTATO WALDORF SALAD$19.00
SUMMER CRISP LETTUCE, CRAISINS, ROASTED ALMONDS, WARM SWEET POTATO, TOMATO, RED ONION, FETA, CREAMY GARLIC DRESSING
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Flysh Kosher

32 cross st, lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Nuggets$10.00
8 - 10 Pc. Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, Served with Russian Dressing on the side
Texas Poppers$12.00
8 - 10Pc. Battered Dark Chicken Nuggets, Dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Served With Ranch Dressing on the side
Kids Jumbo Hot Dog & Fries$10.00
Jumbo Hot Dog On A Pretzel Bun Served With Fries.
More about Flysh Kosher
Mike's Chicken Crunchers image

 

Mike's Chicken Crunchers

40 Chestnut St #9, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mike's Pretzel Bites$8.50
Beer battered tender chicken fingers with a crunchy salted pretzel coating
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$19.50
fresh romaine lettuce, sliced cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, grilled chicken with homemade caesar dressing
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
TRIPLE ONION BUFFALO$18.00
fresh baked foot-long baguette, buffalo schnitzel, mike's creamy ranch, shredded iceberg lettuce, dill pickle chips, slow roasted tomato, topped with shoestring onions, red onions and sweet brandied onions
More about Mike's Chicken Crunchers
Banner pic

 

KIPSHUTO

605 East County Line Road, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about KIPSHUTO
Restaurant banner

 

Circa Restaurant

415 Cedarbridge Avenue, LAkewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Circa Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi a La Carte 3

2080 w county line rd, jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sushi a La Carte 3

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lakewood

Vegetable Soup

Penne

French Fries

Pies

Chicken Soup

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

Egg Rolls

