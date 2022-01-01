Lakewood restaurants you'll love
Lakewood's top cuisines
Must-try Lakewood restaurants
More about D-lux Bistro
SUSHI
D-lux Bistro
1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|The Bistro Dlux
|$19.00
Juicy Rib Eye with Our Special Bistro Sauce, Grilled Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Caramelized Onions
|Shnitzel
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Fingers, Ranch Dressing, Romaine & Tomato
|Junior Dog
|$3.00
Junior Hot Dog on a Bun
More about Village Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS
Village Pizza Cafe
911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD
|Popular items
|Custom Salad
|$10.00
Create your own salad with four veggie toppings of choice on romaine lettuce.
Or upgrade with a fish or cheese toppings.
|Vegetable Soup
|$5.00
|Falafel Balls (6)
|$3.00
More about Authentic Kosher Chinese
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Authentic Kosher Chinese
105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Children's 2 Hot Dogs
|$2.99
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$14.99
|Beef Egg Roll
|$3.50
More about Bun Burger Kitchen
HAMBURGERS
Bun Burger Kitchen
1091 River Avenue, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00
Shoestring Fries. Thinly Cut.
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
All House Made. All Fresh
|Buffalo Poppers
|$11.00
Chicken Poppers Tossed In Our Signature Buffalo sauce
More about Village Pizza South
PIZZA
Village Pizza South
681 River Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$7.00
|Regular Pizza Pie
|$18.00
|Penne Ala Vodka
|$8.00
More about Eat A Pita
Eat A Pita
116 Clifton AVE, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Crispy Schnitzel
|Plain Pita
|$1.00
|Crispy Tenders
More about J2 Pizza
J2 Pizza
1700 Madison Ave #13,, Lakewood
|Popular items
|SLICE PIZZA
|$3.00
|CHEESE PIE
|$18.75
|TUNA WRAP
|$7.95
More about Glatt Gourmet
Glatt Gourmet
1094 River Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Sm Sesame Chicken
|$14.99
|Large Schnitzel
|$6.00
|BABA GAUNSH
|$3.99
More about THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Carolina Gold Sandwich
|$18.99
Smoked Roast Beef on a baguette Grilled to perfection with fried onions & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce then toasted on the grill
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$25.99
Perfectly Smoked Brisket, Topped with House slaw, Pickles, BBQ Sauce
|Poppers W/ Fries
Homemade Chicken Nuggets Fried to perfection,
More about The Cookie Corner
PASTRY
The Cookie Corner
101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1, Lakewood
|Popular items
|2" Tart- make sure to order atleast 12 or it will be canceled
|$3.00
MINIMUM OF 12!!!!!! (can be assorted, please specify in comments). Pareve. Yoshon. Peanut butter Caramel, Chocolate Ganache and Pecan flavors Contains Nuts
|Cinnamon Bun
|$4.75
If you want the cinnamon buns divided in a specific way, please specify here! also, if you want a ribbon around the box, please specify that here as well! Only individual packaging has special pricing.
|French Macaron
|$2.00
Pareve. Yoshon. Contains Nuts. Gluten Free Ingredients.
More about The Upper Crust
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Salad
|$18.00
greens, sweet potato, red onion, roasted red pepper, almonds, feta cheese, lite creamy balsamic
|Mac n cheese bites
|$14.00
Marinara dip
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$19.00
penne alla vodka
More about That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ
214 Clifton Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|California roll
|$6.00
kani, cucumber & avocado
|Buffalo cauliflower poppers
|$9.00
breaded cauliflower tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce
|Avocado Roll
|$5.00
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery
PIZZA
Cafotteria Modern Eatery
12 America Avenue, Lakewood
|Popular items
|MILKSHAKE
|$8.00
CARAMEL/ VANILLA/ CHOCOLATE
|CLASSIC PIZZA
|$14.00
MOZZARELLA, MARINARA
|SWEET POTATO WALDORF SALAD
|$19.00
SUMMER CRISP LETTUCE, CRAISINS, ROASTED ALMONDS, WARM SWEET POTATO, TOMATO, RED ONION, FETA, CREAMY GARLIC DRESSING
More about Flysh Kosher
Flysh Kosher
32 cross st, lakewood
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Nuggets
|$10.00
8 - 10 Pc. Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, Served with Russian Dressing on the side
|Texas Poppers
|$12.00
8 - 10Pc. Battered Dark Chicken Nuggets, Dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Served With Ranch Dressing on the side
|Kids Jumbo Hot Dog & Fries
|$10.00
Jumbo Hot Dog On A Pretzel Bun Served With Fries.
More about Mike's Chicken Crunchers
Mike's Chicken Crunchers
40 Chestnut St #9, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Mike's Pretzel Bites
|$8.50
Beer battered tender chicken fingers with a crunchy salted pretzel coating
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$19.50
fresh romaine lettuce, sliced cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, grilled chicken with homemade caesar dressing
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
|TRIPLE ONION BUFFALO
|$18.00
fresh baked foot-long baguette, buffalo schnitzel, mike's creamy ranch, shredded iceberg lettuce, dill pickle chips, slow roasted tomato, topped with shoestring onions, red onions and sweet brandied onions
More about KIPSHUTO
KIPSHUTO
605 East County Line Road, Lakewood
More about Circa Restaurant
Circa Restaurant
415 Cedarbridge Avenue, LAkewood
More about Sushi a La Carte 3
Sushi a La Carte 3
2080 w county line rd, jackson