Lakewood pizza restaurants you'll love

More about Village Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS
Village Pizza Cafe
911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD
|Popular items
|Custom Salad
|$10.00
Create your own salad with four veggie toppings of choice on romaine lettuce.
Or upgrade with a fish or cheese toppings.
|Regular Pizza Pie
|$18.00
|French Fries
|$5.00
More about Village Pizza South
PIZZA
Village Pizza South
681 River Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Regular Pizza Pie
|$18.00
|Garlic Knots (5)
|$3.00
|Calzone
|$6.50
More about J2 Pizza
J2 Pizza
1700 Madison Ave #13,, Lakewood
|Popular items
|SLICE PIZZA
|$3.00
|CHEESE PIE
|$18.75
|TUNA WRAP
|$7.95
More about The Upper Crust
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
|Popular items
|Onion soup
|$8.00
Croutons, mozzarella
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$19.00
penne alla vodka
|Mac n cheese bites
|$14.00
Marinara dip
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery
PIZZA
Cafotteria Modern Eatery
12 America Avenue, Lakewood
|Popular items
|POTATO TOTS
|$14.00
WHIPPED POTATO, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, RANCH SAUCE
|SWEET POTATO WALDORF SALAD
|$19.00
SUMMER CRISP LETTUCE, CRAISINS, ROASTED ALMONDS, WARM SWEET POTATO, TOMATO, RED ONION, FETA, CREAMY GARLIC DRESSING
|PENNE A LA VODKA
|$22.00
CLASSIC PINK VODKA SAUCE, GRATED PARM