Lakewood pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Lakewood

Village Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS

Village Pizza Cafe

911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.6 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Custom Salad$10.00
Create your own salad with four veggie toppings of choice on romaine lettuce.
Or upgrade with a fish or cheese toppings.
Regular Pizza Pie$18.00
French Fries$5.00
More about Village Pizza Cafe
Village Pizza South image

PIZZA

Village Pizza South

681 River Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Pizza Pie$18.00
Garlic Knots (5)$3.00
Calzone$6.50
More about Village Pizza South
J2 Pizza image

 

J2 Pizza

1700 Madison Ave #13,, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SLICE PIZZA$3.00
CHEESE PIE$18.75
TUNA WRAP$7.95
More about J2 Pizza
The Upper Crust image

PIZZA

The Upper Crust

95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Onion soup$8.00
Croutons, mozzarella
Penne Alla Vodka$19.00
penne alla vodka
Mac n cheese bites$14.00
Marinara dip
More about The Upper Crust
Cafotteria Modern Eatery image

PIZZA

Cafotteria Modern Eatery

12 America Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
POTATO TOTS$14.00
WHIPPED POTATO, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, RANCH SAUCE
SWEET POTATO WALDORF SALAD$19.00
SUMMER CRISP LETTUCE, CRAISINS, ROASTED ALMONDS, WARM SWEET POTATO, TOMATO, RED ONION, FETA, CREAMY GARLIC DRESSING
PENNE A LA VODKA$22.00
CLASSIC PINK VODKA SAUCE, GRATED PARM
More about Cafotteria Modern Eatery

