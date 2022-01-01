Howell restaurants you'll love

Go
Howell restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Howell

Howell's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Howell restaurants

SORRENTINO'S II image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SORRENTINO'S II

4344 Route 9 South, Howell

Avg 4.6 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Greek Salad$8.50
tomato, onion, avocado, cucumbers, kalamata olives
feta cheese, greek vinaigrette
*** all dressings come on the side***
Sorrentinos Salad$8.50
apples, glazed walnuts, craisins, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
*** all dressings come on the side***
Two Eggs w/ Bacon$9.25
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast
More about SORRENTINO'S II
Restaurant banner

 

Big City Bagels & Nathans Famous

4007 U.S. 9, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Buy 6 Get 2 Free$6.99
Flavored CC$4.79
More about Big City Bagels & Nathans Famous
Restaurant banner

 

Fish Grill - Howell

6834 Route 9 S., Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FISH TACO ALA CARTE$7.00
SOUP OF THE DAY
SEA BASS$24.00
More about Fish Grill - Howell
Ha'Misada image

 

Ha'Misada

5325 U.S. 9, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ha'Misada
Restaurant banner

 

Ottimo Cafe

6794 U.S. 9 S, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ottimo Cafe
Map

More near Howell to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Neptune

No reviews yet

Manasquan

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Freehold

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston