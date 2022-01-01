Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Stuffed mushrooms in
Howell
/
Howell
/
Stuffed Mushrooms
Howell restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms
Ottimo Cafe
6794 U.S. 9 S, Howell
No reviews yet
Stuffed Mushrooms
$16.00
Spinach and mozzarella stuffing with mustard cream sauce and parmesan
More about Ottimo Cafe
Ha'Misada
5325 U.S. 9, Howell
No reviews yet
Stuffed Mushroom Medallion (5 pcs)
$20.40
Seasoned ground beef and citrus emulsion white wine garlic jus.
More about Ha'Misada
Browse other tasty dishes in Howell
Egg Rolls
Greek Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy Chicken
Penne
Cookies
Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
More near Howell to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Neptune
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Freehold
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1619 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(161 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston