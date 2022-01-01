Brick restaurants you'll love

Must-try Brick restaurants

Beacon 70 image

 

Beacon 70

799 NJ-70, Brick Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Chz BURGER$15.00
topped with applewood smoked bacon & a scoop of housemade mac & cheese
PICKLE FRY BURGER$14.00
crispy pickle chips, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, crispy onions
BUFFALO WINGS
More about Beacon 70
Taylor Sam’s image

 

Taylor Sam’s

1643 Rt 88, Brick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Simple Sam$10.79
2 farm fresh eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat, toast and side of homefries.
Taylor's Chop Salad$11.69
Marinated grilled chicken, olives, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon and cheddar cheese over romaine lettuce. Choice of dressing.
2+2=4$13.79
2 eggs any style, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage patties and 2 buttermilk pancakes served with homefries on the side.
More about Taylor Sam’s
Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe

143 Drum Point Road, Brick

Avg 4.5 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Hot Dog$4.75
Italian Hot Dog w/The Works$8.25
Chicken Philly$7.00
More about Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe
Saturn Pizza image

PIZZA

Saturn Pizza

592 Rt 70, Brick

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Venus Pie$15.00
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Artichokes Saturn Season. Topped with Arugula & Balsamic Glaze
Earthling Pie$8.00
Original Plain Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Sauce
Neptune Pie$15.00
Red or White Sauce, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Clams
More about Saturn Pizza
Via Veneto Ristorante Brick image

 

Via Veneto Ristorante Brick

629 Brick Blvd, Brick

Avg 3.8 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini(6)$9.00
ground veal, peas, mozzarella
stuffed rice ball.
Rigatoni Via Veneto$32.00
lobster, shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, peas, sun dried tomato,
cognac pink cream sauce.
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, grated cheese, with a dressing of olive oil,
lemon juice, garlic, and seasonings.
More about Via Veneto Ristorante Brick
