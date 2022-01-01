Brick restaurants you'll love
Beacon 70
799 NJ-70, Brick Township
Popular items
Mac & Chz BURGER
|$15.00
topped with applewood smoked bacon & a scoop of housemade mac & cheese
PICKLE FRY BURGER
|$14.00
crispy pickle chips, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, crispy onions
BUFFALO WINGS
Taylor Sam’s
1643 Rt 88, Brick
Popular items
Simple Sam
|$10.79
2 farm fresh eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat, toast and side of homefries.
Taylor's Chop Salad
|$11.69
Marinated grilled chicken, olives, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon and cheddar cheese over romaine lettuce. Choice of dressing.
2+2=4
|$13.79
2 eggs any style, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage patties and 2 buttermilk pancakes served with homefries on the side.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe
143 Drum Point Road, Brick
Popular items
Plain Hot Dog
|$4.75
Italian Hot Dog w/The Works
|$8.25
Chicken Philly
|$7.00
PIZZA
Saturn Pizza
592 Rt 70, Brick
Popular items
Venus Pie
|$15.00
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Artichokes Saturn Season. Topped with Arugula & Balsamic Glaze
Earthling Pie
|$8.00
Original Plain Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Sauce
Neptune Pie
|$15.00
Red or White Sauce, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Clams
Via Veneto Ristorante Brick
629 Brick Blvd, Brick
Popular items
Arancini(6)
|$9.00
ground veal, peas, mozzarella
stuffed rice ball.
Rigatoni Via Veneto
|$32.00
lobster, shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, peas, sun dried tomato,
cognac pink cream sauce.
Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, grated cheese, with a dressing of olive oil,
lemon juice, garlic, and seasonings.