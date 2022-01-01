Belmar restaurants you'll love
Klein's Fish Market
708 River Road, Belmar
|Popular items
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$16.95
|Old Bay Wings
|$15.00
|New England Bowl
|$8.00
J's Pizza
804 Ocean Ave, Belmar
|Popular items
|Sausage Parm
|$6.95
|The Burrito
|$7.95
|Large Plain Pie
|$11.95
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro
2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Pan fried Japanese pork dumpling
|California roll
|$6.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber
|Shrimp Tempura roll
|$8.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber
10th Ave Burrito Co.
801 Belmar Plaza, Belmar
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$8.25
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
|LG Homemade Chips & Guacamole
|$9.00
Relish
1303 Main Street, Belmar
|Popular items
|KC Kraut
|$9.95
1/4 lb Hot Dog, Beer Kraut, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Awesome Sauce
|Frites
|$5.95
Fresh Cut French Fries, Side of Awesome Sauce
|The Roman
|$9.95
Hot Italian Sausage, Roasted Pepper Relish, Caramelized Onion Relish, Herb Aioli, Pepperoncini
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
D'Jais Oceanview Bar and Cafe
1801 Ocean Ave, Belmar
Ragin' Cajun
1102 River Road, Belmar
|Popular items
|Blackened/Cajun Grilled Entrees
|$18.99
your choice of protien blackened and served with steamed broccoli and red beans and rice
|Swamp Daddy Pasta
|$24.99
Jumbo Shrimp, artichoke hearts, alligator sausage and mushrooms in a Cajun Cream sauced tossed with bow tie pasta
|Alligator Sausage
|$12.99
yes it's real Alligator! shipped from Louisiana, fried up and served with our house made creole mustard sauce