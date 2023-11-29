Greens and Grains- Wall Twp
1861 New Jersey 35, Unit 105
Wall, NJ 07719
COLD PRESSED JUICE
Cold-Pressed Juice
- Reboot$9.00
Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
- Rebuild$9.00
Turmeric, ceylon cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, vanilla, coconut manna, and coconut milk. *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT
- Receive$9.00
Pitaya, Rose Hips, Lemongrass, Hibiscus, Orange & Lemon Zest, Coconut Water, Ginger
- Recharge$9.00Out of stock
Beets, Carrots, Apple, Ginger, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
- Refuel$9.00
Our Homemade Cognitive Coffee: Arabica Coffee, MCT, B12, Reishi, Chaga, Coconut Milk, Lion's Mane
- Renew$9.00
Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Melon, Lime *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
- Replenish$9.00Out of stock
Carrot, Apple, Orange, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
- Reset$9.00
Filtered Water, Organic Maple Syrup, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
- Restore$9.00
Kale, Apple, Ginger, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
- Revive$9.00Out of stock
*ZERO FRUIT GREEN JUICE* Kale, Collards, Spinach, Romaine, Parsley, Celery, Cucumber, Spirulina...touch of lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
SMOOTHIES & BOWLS
Bowls
- Classic Bowl$12.00
Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, blueberry, coconut flakes and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)
- Naked Bowl$11.00
Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (naked bowl granola) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)
Smoothies
- Acai$9.00
Acai, Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk
- Berry Bliss$9.00
Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk, Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder
- Coco Glow$9.00
Banana, Berry Blend, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water, Splash of Coconut Milk
- Ging & Juice$9.00
Banana, Pitaya, Pineapple, Fresh Ginger, Splash of Apple Juice
- Green Phene$9.00
Banana, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Almond Milk, Almond Butter
- So Fresh N So Green$9.00
Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Spirulina, Coconut Water
- Matcha Greens$9.00
Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Matcha, Brazil Nuts, Hemp Seeds, Spinach & Kale
- Pina Kalada$9.00
Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water, Splash of Coconut Milk
- Pitaya$9.00
Pitaya, Banana, Pineapple, Apple Juice
- Viva La Vegan$9.00
Banana, Dates, Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder (add Greek Coffee for $0.75)
BREAKFAST
- Avocado Toast$9.00
Fresh Avocado on Toasted Ciabatta with Hemp Seeds & Sea Salt
- Breakfast Pita$9.00
Grilled cheez on pita bread topped with tofu scramble and tomatoes. Try adding avocado or tzatziki! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, COCONUT, SESAME
- Breakfast Tacos$9.00Out of stock
Corn tortillas topped with tofu scramble, veggie chili, cheez and avocado! (3pc) ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SOY
- Scramble Breakfast Bowl$9.00
Spinach & Tofu scramble topped with veggie chili, avocado and hemp "parm"! Try it with cheez or hot sauce or both! ALLERGENS: SOY
PITAS
- Gyro Pita$13.00
Homemade Seitan Gyro "Meat", our famous Vegan Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Lettuce on a Grilled Pita. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, SESAME
- Falafel Pita$12.00
Falafel Patties, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, our speciality Sriracha Tahini sauce on a grilled pita! Add tzatziki sauce for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAMEALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME
- Hummus Pita$11.00
Garlic Lemon Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers on a grilled pita! Add avocado for an up charge or try it on a whole wheat wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME
- Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Pita$11.00
Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad, Shredded Romaine + Tomatoes on Grilled Pita. Try it as a wrap instead or add avocado for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, SESAME
PANINIS
- Caprese Panini$11.00
Vegan Mozzarella, Tomato, Cashew Pesto on a Grilled Panini. Add Chk'n for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, CASHEW
- Avocado BLT Panini$12.00
Fresh Sliced Avocado, house-made Coconut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan Mayo on grille panini. Try it with Chk'n or make it a wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, SOY
- Cuban Panini$13.00
Vegan Cheez, Smoked Tofu, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Dijon, Vegan Mayo on a Grilled Panini! One of the best sandwiches you will ever have! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT
- Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini$13.00
Chk'n patty, melted vegan mozzarella, house-made marinara and or amazing cashew pesto on grilled panini. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT, CASHEW
WRAPS
- Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap$11.00
Buffalo Chk'n, Kale, Cucumbers, Onions, Vegan Caesar on a Whole Wheat Wrap! Add avocado for a twist! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
- Classic Chk’n Wrap$11.00
Crispy Chk'n, Lettuce, Pickles and Vegan Mayo on a Whole Wheat Wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
- Falafel Wrap$11.00
House-made fried chickpea patties, our famous sriracha tahini sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion on a whole wheat wrap! Try it on grilled pita instead or add our vegan tzatziki sauce for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME
- Veggie Burger Wrap$11.00
Brown Rice and Sweet Potato Veggie Burger, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Shredded Cabbage, Vegan Mayo and Ketchup on Whole Wheat Wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
- Hummus Wrap$11.00
Homemade Lemon Garlic Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers on Whole Wheat Wrap (can be made gluten free on a gluten free wrap) ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME
- Sesame Kale Wrap$11.00
Sesame Kale with Carrots, Cabbage, Ginger, Smoked Tofu and Cashews on Whole Wheat Wrap (can be made gluten free on a gluten free wrap) ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, CASHEWS
SANDWICHES
- Vegan Cheezsteak$15.00
Seitan and cheez whiz served on a 12" long roll, with your choice of add-ons like spicy cherry pepper spread (shown), fried onions (shown), lettuce (shown), ketchup, mayo, tomato
- Buffalo Chk’n Ranch Sandwich$11.00
Buffalo Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes + Homemade Ranch on Toasted Farmhouse Bun (not gluten free) ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT
- Classic Chk’n Sandwich$10.00
Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Pickles, Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Bun (not gluten free) ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT
- Meatball Parm Sub$14.00
If you love our "Meatball Parm Pita" you'll love this elevated version! Try our Meatball Parm Sub on a 12 inch Amoroso's Roll, 6 savory meatballs, our house-made marinara and signature cheez whiz! Add some sweet potato fries and share it all with a friend!
GREENS
Salads
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine topped with cucumber, red onion, house-made pita chip croutons, choice of Chk'n or Avocado and our famous caesar dressing on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, SESAME
- Greek Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, chickpea salad, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, creamy vegan feta and our tahini vinaigrette on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT (salad) SESAME (dressing) WHEAT + SESAME (pita)
- Avocado BLT Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, sliced avocado, house-made coconut bacon, tomatoes, and our delicious vegan ranch on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SOY (salad + dressing) WHEAT + SESAME (pita)
- Sesame Crunch Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine topped with shredded red cabbage, carrot, cucumber, red onion, choice of smoked tofu, chk'n or avocado, crunchy cashews and crispy stix! Served with our creamy sesame ginger dressing served on the side. Salad is served with toasted pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, CASHEWS, SESAME (PITA)
- Build Your Own / Trio$14.00
Start with a Kale OR Spinach base then pick three of your favorite house-made toppings or pair with some plant-based protein like crispy chk'n, or smoked tofu! Served with grilled pita upon request and your choice of house-made dressing. ALLERGENS: VARIES
- Build Your Own / Duo$13.00
Start with a Kale OR Spinach base then pick two of your favorite house-made toppings or pair with some plant-based protein like crispy chk'n, or smoked tofu! Served with grilled pita upon request and your choice of house-made dressing. ALLERGENS: VARIES
GRAINS
Grains Bowls
HOT EXTRAS
- Veggie Chili LG (16oz)$6.50
Hearty house-made veggie chili featuring pinto beans, kidney beans, peppers, carrots and onions, and tomatoes. Served with pita bread upon request.
- Soup Of the Week$6.50
We rotate our delicious soups each week! Call the store or check with your team member! Served with grilled pita bread upon request.
- Chk’n Tenders$9.00
Crispy and juicy Vegan Chk'n Tenders! 6 to an order and you can pick your sauce! All are house-made! Vegan Ranch, Gold Fever, Sweet Dijon or Buffalo Sauce!
- Mac N’ Cheez$9.00
Gluten-free elbow macaroni tossed in housemade cheez whiz!
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.50
Sweet potato fries served with your choice of one dipping sauce ( Ranch, Sweet Dijon or Ketchup). Extra sauces are $1 each.
- Falafel Patties w/Sriracha Tahini$8.00
House-made Falafel Patties served with our speciality Sriracha Tahini sauce or add tzatziki sauce for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME
- Meatballz w/Sauce$8.00
Hearty Italian style meatballz served with our house-made marinara, delicious! Enough for a meal! Add some vgan cheez for an up charge! 6pc ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, COCONUT (for cheez only)
- Coconut Curry Lentil + Sweet Potatoes (8oz)$7.00
Savory sweet potato and lentil stew, with a light curry flavor in a creamy coconut sauce. Served with grilled pita upon request. 8oz. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, WHEAT (for pita bread only)
- Broccoli and Kale w/ Hemp Parm (16oz)$7.00
Roasted broccoli & kale with hits of garlic & tamari, topped with "hemp parm". ALLERGENS: SOY (tamari + aminos)
- Pita Bread$1.50
Buttery grilled pita bread!
COLD EXTRAS
- Grape Leaves (6pc)$7.00
Aromatic rice and herbs rolled into grape leaves and toss in a light lemon oil. 6pc
- Chickpea Salad (16oz)$7.00
Hearty chickpeas tossed in a light lemon, garlic, red wine vinaigrette. 16oz
- Quinoa of the Week (16oz)$7.00
Organic Quinoa salad which rotates on a weekly basis. Varieties include fresh veggies, nuts, fruits and herbs. Call the store or ask your team member for details! 16oz.
- Hummus (8oz)$7.00
Our famous creamy lemon garlic hummus, served with your choice of carrots or grilled pita bread! 8oz. ALLERGENS: SESAME, WHEAT (for pita bread only)
- Buffalo Chickpea Salad (8oz)$7.00
Mashed chickpeas mixed with diced onion and celery and our house-made vegan ranch and buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of carrots or pita bread. 8oz. ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT (for pita bread only)
- Tzatziki (8oz)$8.50
The best EVER vegan tzatziki! Served with your choice of carrots or pita. 6oz ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT (for pita bread only)
- Side Of Dressing$1.50
Choose from 7 varieties of house-made dressing! Never any sugar added!
SNACKS + SWEETS
Snacks + Sweets
- Vegan Treats Cookie$4.25
- Vegan Cheezcake$5.00
Sirabellas Vegan Cheesecake is a New York Style plant-based cheesecake that uses 100% vegan ingredients! Tastes like you remember!
- Vegan Treat Brownies$5.50
- Vegan Treats Tiramisu$6.00
- Vegan Treats Carrot Cake Slice$6.50
- Vegan Treats Whoopie Pie$5.75
- Vegan Treats Cannolis (2)$8.50
- Greyston Brownie$3.85
MORE THAN A BROWNIE! Greyston Bakery creates scrumptious brownies and blondies. But there's more. We hire bakers with our innovative Open Hiring® policy that provides meaningful employment to those who have experienced barriers to employment. With every purchase - you are truly changing lives for the better. That's how they're more than a brownie!
- Mylk Crispy Wafer Bars (GF)$4.00
- Rob's Puffs$4.95
Vegan Rob's offers vegan chips & snacks focused on nutrition and compassion. Their snacks are gluten-free, vegan, non-gmo, and kosher so that all can enjoy!
- Small Avocado Oil Chips$2.50
Soft Serve Ice Cream
- Cup$5.50
Temptation Vegan Soft Serve is a dairy-free soft serve mix made with oats! Our unique blend of plant-based ingredients gives Temptation a deliciously creamy taste & texture (with none of the fat).
- Cone$5.50
Temptation Vegan Soft Serve is a dairy-free soft serve mix made with oats! Our unique blend of plant-based ingredients gives Temptation a deliciously creamy taste & texture (with none of the fat).
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
