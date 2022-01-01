A map showing the location of D'Jais Oceanview Bar and CafeView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

D'Jais Oceanview Bar and Cafe

219 Reviews

$$

1801 Ocean Ave

Belmar, NJ 07719

Starters

Chix Soup

$4.50

Creamy Lobster Soup

D'Jais Chili

$6.50

hearty beef chili

Chicken fingers

$12.00

golden brown & delicious

Traditional Buffalo Wings

$13.50

tossed in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese, celery

Boneless Wings

$14.50

buffalo or bbq

Mozzarella sticks

$10.00

Homemade marinara

Crispy Calamari

$15.50

marinara , fresh lemons

Mac and Cheese Bites

$10.00

Fried mac and cheese side of sour cream

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

house made salsa

D'Jais Supreme Nachos

$14.50

chips, cheddar jack, jalapenos, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream

Swamp Thing

$9.75

spinach and artichoke dip, pita, tortilla chips

Coconut Shrimp eggrolls

$13.50

Spicy apricot dipping sauce

Chips And Guac

$8.75

Chips Salsa & Guac

$10.50

Big Pretzel

$6.50Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Disco Fries

$8.75

cheese & gravy

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.75

Chilli and cheese

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$9.00

Side Salad

$7.50

lettuce, tomato, cucmbers, onions

Coleslaw

$3.00

side of Sauerkraut

$1.00

side of Pickles

$3.00

Cheese Sauce Side

$1.00

Extra gravy

$0.75

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.00

sweet treat

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Grilld Chix Side

$6.00

HashBrown

$2.00

Raw Bar

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.50

Seasoned steamed jumbo shrimp served chilled, cocktail sauce, lemon

6 Clams Raw*

$8.50

1/2 dozen shucked, chilled, lemon, cocktail sauce

12 Clams Raw*

$16.00

1 Dozen shucked, chilled, lemon, cocktail sauce

6 Roasted Clams

$9.00

1/2 dozen, drawn Butter, lemon

12 Roasted Clams

$17.00

1 Dozen, drawn Butter, lemon

6 Oysters Half Shell

$12.00

1/2 dozen, Cocktail sauce, Mignonette, & Lemon

12 Oysters half shell

$23.00

1 Dozen, Cocktail sauce, Mignonette, & Lemon

Oyster Special 6

$18.00

Market Price

Oyster Special 12

$35.00

Salads

D'Jais Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Classic Caesar dressing

Atlantic Salad

$17.50

Sushi grade Tuna, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, cucumbers, Red Onions, Cusabi Dressing

Cranberry Salad

$14.50

Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$14.50

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Classic Greek Feta Dressing

Burgers and Dogs

D'Jais Black Angus Steak Burger

$13.50

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

California Cheeseburger

$14.00

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo

Tex Mex Burger

$15.50

Cheddar Jack, Jalapenos, Onions & Salsa

Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.50

Chilli, onion, melted pepper jack cheese

Veggie Burger

$12.50Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomato, Cajun Mayo

D'Jais Hot Dog

$6.00

Classic hot dog

D'Jais Barking Dog

$8.00

Chilli and Cheese

Sandwiches & Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$11.50

Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, honey Mustard

Grilled Cali Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Crispy Cali Wrap

$13.50

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, roasted peppers, tomatoes, mixed greens, horseradish mayo

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

California Chicken Sandwhich

$13.50

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozz, balsamic

Classic grilled cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese with tomato

$7.00

Grilled cheese with tomato and Bacon

$8.50

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$8.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.50Out of stock

6oz steak, peppers, onions, balsamic

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.50

thin sliced steak, onions melted cheese, philly style!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50Out of stock

pulled Pork, BBQ

Off the Hook Fish Sandwich

$13.50

Fried Atlantic Cod, lettuce, tomato, tarter

D'Jais Clam Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Clam Strips, lettuce, tarter sauce

Atlantic Wrap

$16.50

Tuna, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cusabi dressing

Crab Cake Wrap

$16.50

Crab Cake sandwich

$16.50

homemade crab cake, lettuce, tomato, cajun mayo

Plant Based Vegan Chicken salad Wrap

$14.50

lettuce, tomato, Old Bay tarter

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.50

Pizza

Pizza Slice

$3.50

Roni Slice

$4.00

Whole Pie

$25.50

Whole Specialty Pie

$26.50

Whole Pie Pepperoni

$28.75

Buff Chix Slice

$4.00

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Bacon egg and Cheese

$6.50

PorkRoll egg and Cheese

$7.50

Hashbrown

$2.50

Breakfast Wrap

$8.50

Beer

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona light

$7.00

Miller Light

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Kona Big Wave Can

$7.50Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$6.25

Land Shark Can

$5.50Out of stock

BL Black Cherry Seltzer

$6.75

Heineken Light

$6.75

NUTRL pineapple

$7.00Out of stock

NUTRL watermelon

$7.00

Bud

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Bud

$7.00

Guiness Can

$7.00

Mixed Drinks

Malibu BayBreeze

$8.50

Double 07

$8.50

LIT

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.50

Rum Runner

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Margarita Rocks

$9.50

Orange Crush

$8.50

7 & 7

$9.50

John Daley

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Painkiller

$7.50

Lemon Crush

$8.50

Specialty Drinks

Grail

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.50

D'Jais Paloma

$12.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.50

Mexican Mule

$12.50

Kentucky Mule

$12.50

Moscow Mule

$12.50

Bloody Mary

$8.75

Screwdriver

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.75

Bellini

$6.75

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

D'Jais Golden Margarita

$12.50

Cactus Berry Margarita

$12.00

Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$12.50

Dark and Stormy

$12.50

D'jais Special

$9.00

Loaded Corona

$10.00

Belmartian

$10.00

Ruby Red Old Fashioned

$12.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$8.00

Spicy Ghost Chili Mule

$12.50

Frozen Drinks

Meyers Rum Floater

$3.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$13.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Mango Daiquiri

$13.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Sunset Daiquiri

$13.00

Miami Vice

$13.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Frozen Sangria

$13.00

Ghost Chilli Frozen Marg

$13.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.50

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$7.50

Virgin Sunset Daiquiri

$7.50

Virgin Miami Vice

$7.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.50

Frozen Ghost Chili Mango Margarita

$13.00

Mojito

Georgia Peach Mojito

$12.00

Watermelon Mojito

$12.00

Coco Loco Mojito

$12.00

Mango Mojito

$12.00

Cucumber Lemon Mojito

$12.00

Traditional Mojito

$12.00

Champagne

Moet Bottle

$165.00

Dom Perignon

$325.00

Prosecco Split

$6.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Travelers Vodka

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.50

Stoli Raspberry

$8.50

Stoli Citrus

$8.50

Stoli Vanilla

$8.50

Stoli Strawberry Crush

$8.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.50

Sky Orange

$8.50

Pink Whitney

$8.50

Tequila

House Tequila

$7.50

Espolon

$9.50

Milagro

$9.00Out of stock

Terramana

$10.00

Don Julio

$13.00Out of stock

Sauza Gold

$8.50

Sauza Silver

$8.50

Ghost Tequila

$9.00

Rum

House Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Coconut

$9.00

Rum Haven coconut

$9.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$10.00

Goslings Rum

$9.00

Gin

Tanquerey

$9.50

House Gin

$7.00

Whiskey

House Rye whiskey

$7.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Honey

$9.50

Jameson

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Dewars

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Cordials/ Liquors

Amaretto

$6.50

Baileys

$10.00

Apple Pucker

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.50

Raspberry Schnapps

$6.50

Sambuca

$11.00

Aperol

$8.50

Wine by Glass

Glass Merlot

$5.50

Glass Cabernet

$5.50

Glass Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Glass Chardonnay

$5.50

Bottle Wine

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$23.00

Starborough Sauviginon Blanc

$21.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Grail

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Patron Shot

$10.00

White Tea Shot

$6.00

Pickleback

$8.00

Fountain Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Red Alert Energy Drink

$4.00

Unsweet tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Juice

Orange juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Bottled Beverage

Poland Spring water

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.00

Beverage

Milk

$2.50

Chocholate

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1801 Ocean Ave, Belmar, NJ 07719

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

