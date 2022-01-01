Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
D'Jais Oceanview Bar and Cafe
219 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1801 Ocean Ave, Belmar, NJ 07719
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Ocean Grove
4.5 • 642
50 Main Avenue Suite #4 Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
View restaurant