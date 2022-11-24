- Home
- /
- Ocean Grove
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Ocean Grove
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Ocean Grove
642 Reviews
$$
50 Main Avenue Suite #4
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Antipasto
SOUP
Delicately sautéed mushrooms in a rich, roux-thickened beef stock with light cream, Madeira wine, sour cream and a pinch of Hungarian paprika
ANTIPASTO
Italian salumi & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.
MAMA'S MEATBALLS
Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.
TRADITIONAL BRUSCHETTA
Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic. Served on roman flatbread.
TRUFFLED AGAVE & GOAT CHEESE
Goat cheese, truffle oil honey, cracked black pepper. Served on roman flatbread.
CHICKEN BITES
Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.
GARLIC BREAD
Garlic Bread seasoned with garlic evoo, parsley. Choice to add provolone for $1.
FIORI DI ZUCCA
Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.
BURRATA
Fresh Mozzarella ball with straciatella center, prosciutto, baby arugula,pears,balsamic pearls, evoo, italian seasoning.
TRUFFLE GNOCCHI BITES
Oven Baked Gnocchi stuffed with Porcini Mushrooms, Grana Padano and Truffle. Served with Beef Demi Glaze
ARANCINI (BITES)
Bite sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella,roasted tomatoes,green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomatoe sauce
Insalate
QUINOA BOWL
Haricot verts, quinoa, Fresh Mozzarella, roasted red pepper, sun dried tomatoes, roasted zucchini, grilled artichokes, seasoned red wine vinegar & EVOO
FRAGOLA
Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
CAESAR
Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
GRECO
Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
AHI TUNA
BEET
Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, no crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
LA PERA
Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
OCTOPUS
Wild caught Spanish octopus, Kalamata olives, capers,red onion,celery,parsley, garlic,Lemon,EVOO,baby arugula,Italian seasoning.
HOUSE SALAD
SMALL CAESAR
Red Pizza
TINO'S MARGHERITA
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
PUGLIA
Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, evoo, basil
KIDS MARGHERITA
(RED) Light tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.
SICILIAN
(RED) 9" Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO
THE PARM
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
MEATBALLER
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
DORA
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
TARTUFO
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, crimini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
AMATRICIANA
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
ANTONIA
(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.
White Pizza
ROMAN ZUCCHINI
Roman flatbread, shaved parmigiano, garlic marinated roasted zucchini, EVOO, basil.
BORI
(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.
RAFFAELLA
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.
PESTO POMODORO
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.
X PIE
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
CACIO E PEPE
(WHITE) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano Crema, shaved Parm, Black Peppercorns,EVOO
RUCHETTA
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.
WHITE PIE
Fresh Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese
Vegan Special
Roman Sourdough Flatbread (VEGAN) Vegan Mozzarella, Plant Based Shaved Parm, Fresh Tiger Stripe Figs, Arugula, Crushed Walnuts, Balsamic Reduction
FIG Special
Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Fresh tiger stripe figs, Local Antibiotic Free Prosciutto, Balsamic Reduction
Sandwiches
VINCENZINA
Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic reduction, italian seasonings.
GIANLUCA
Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.
TONNO
Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.
EGGPLANT PARM
Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.
POLPETTE
Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.
BALSAMICO
Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.
PARM CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.
PASTA
Condiments
Side Of Aioli
Side of Balsamic Reduction
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Greco Dressing
Side Of Honey Mustard
Side of Peppercorn Butter
Side of Pepperoncino Paste
Side of Pesto
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side of Truffle Honey
Side of Truffle Oil
Sides
SIDE OF AHI TUNA
SIDE OF ANCHOVIES
SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE OF PEPPERONI
SIDE OF PROSCUITTO
SIDE OF SICILIAN TUNA
Pint Of Balsamic Dressing
Pint Of Caesare Dressing
Pint Of Tomato Sauce
Side of Chopped Basil
Roasted Garlic
Side of Roasted Garlic
Side Of The Day
Side of Feta
Side of Fresh Mozzarella
Side of Goat Cheese
Side of Gorgonzola
Side of Pizza Mozzarella
Side of Provolone
Side of Ricotta Cheese
Side of Shaved Parm
Side of Artichokes
Side of Arugula
Side Of Beets
Side of Cherry Tomatoes
Side of Chopped Basil
Roasted Garlic
Side of Cucumbers
SIde of Kalamata Olives
SIde of Mixed Greens
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Roasted Peppers
Side of Sundried Tomatoes
Chips
Side of Multigrain Ciabatta
Side of Ciabatta
Side of Croutons
Side of Piadina
Side of Sesame Crisp
Side Of The Day
Side of Gluten Free Roll
Dough
Regular Dough ToGo
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
6oz Cold Pizza Sauce
6oz Pizza Mozzarella
12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
Gluten Free Dough ToGo
Cauliflower Dough ToGo
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
Focaccia Dough ToGo
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
Bevande
Root Beer
Peaches&Cream
Black Cherry
Blackberry
Prickly Pear
Elderberry
Lemonade
Orange Cream
Shangri La Iced Tea
Club Soda
1L Still water
Ice Water To Go
1L Sparkling water
Sm Flat
Limonata
Blood Orange
Zevia Diet Cola
Sweetened with stevia leaf.
Mexican Coke
Contains caffeine, sweetened with cane sugar (vs. high fructose corn syrup).
Apple Juice
Kids Milk
Outside Beverage Charge
Caffe
Dessert
GELATO
All Natural, Imported Italian Gelato in a 5.5oz Mini Tub
PANNA COTTA BRULEE (GLUTEN FREE)
Panna Cotta Custard, Brown Sugar Brulee
TIRAMISU
CANNOLO
Italian pastry shell filled with chocolate chip cannolo filling.
1/2 Dolce 1/2 Cannolo
Best of both worlds! Pizza crust topped with half chocolate hazelnut spread and half cannolo cream. Strawberries on entire pie.
CANNOLO ROLLATINI
Pizza crust, chocolate chip cannolo cream, strawberries. Rolled and sliced for easy eating.
DOLCE VITA
Pizza crust, organic chocolate hazelnut spread, sliced strawberries, organic whipped cream.
DONUT
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.
50 Main Avenue Suite #4, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756