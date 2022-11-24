Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Ocean Grove

642 Reviews

$$

50 Main Avenue Suite #4

Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

TINO'S MARGHERITA
CHICKEN BITES
GRECO

Antipasto

Our selection of handmade and carefully selected appetizers to begin your meal.

SOUP

$7.00

Delicately sautéed mushrooms in a rich, roux-thickened beef stock with light cream, Madeira wine, sour cream and a pinch of Hungarian paprika

ANTIPASTO

$15.00

Italian salumi & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$12.00

Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.

MAMA'S MEATBALLS

$15.00

Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.

TRADITIONAL BRUSCHETTA

$9.00

Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic. Served on roman flatbread.

TRUFFLED AGAVE & GOAT CHEESE

$10.00

Goat cheese, truffle oil honey, cracked black pepper. Served on roman flatbread.

CHICKEN BITES

$10.00

Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

Garlic Bread seasoned with garlic evoo, parsley. Choice to add provolone for $1.

FIORI DI ZUCCA

$10.00

Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.

BURRATA

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella ball with straciatella center, prosciutto, baby arugula,pears,balsamic pearls, evoo, italian seasoning.

TRUFFLE GNOCCHI BITES

$9.00

Oven Baked Gnocchi stuffed with Porcini Mushrooms, Grana Padano and Truffle. Served with Beef Demi Glaze

ARANCINI (BITES)

$10.00

Bite sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella,roasted tomatoes,green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomatoe sauce

Insalate

Hearty, healthy salads, fit for sharing or as an entree for one. Salads served with a crisp that is not gluten free, so please specify if this may be an issue.

QUINOA BOWL

$14.00

Haricot verts, quinoa, Fresh Mozzarella, roasted red pepper, sun dried tomatoes, roasted zucchini, grilled artichokes, seasoned red wine vinegar & EVOO

FRAGOLA

$12.00

Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

CAESAR

$10.00

Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.

GRECO

$11.00

Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

AHI TUNA

$16.00

BEET

$12.00

Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, no crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

LA PERA

$12.00

Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

OCTOPUS

$16.00

Wild caught Spanish octopus, Kalamata olives, capers,red onion,celery,parsley, garlic,Lemon,EVOO,baby arugula,Italian seasoning.

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SMALL CAESAR

$5.00

Red Pizza

Our pizzas have a charred crust typical of authentic Italian pizza. All pies are thin crust, which is our house specialty. Each pizza is hand stretched to approximately 12" and is meant to feed 1-2 people. Red pizzas simply mean prepared with tomato sauce.

TINO'S MARGHERITA

$16.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.

PUGLIA

$17.00

Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, evoo, basil

KIDS MARGHERITA

$16.00

(RED) Light tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.

SICILIAN

$13.00

(RED) 9" Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO

THE PARM

$18.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.

MEATBALLER

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.

DORA

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.

TARTUFO

$18.00

(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, crimini mushrooms, white truffle oil.

AMATRICIANA

$20.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.

ANTONIA

$20.00

(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.

White Pizza

Our pizzas have a charred crust typical of authentic Italian pizza. All pies are thin crust, which is our house specialty. Each pizza is hand stretched to approximately 12" and is meant to feed 1-2 people. White pizzas simply mean prepared without tomato sauce.

ROMAN ZUCCHINI

$16.00

Roman flatbread, shaved parmigiano, garlic marinated roasted zucchini, EVOO, basil.

BORI

$17.00

(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.

RAFFAELLA

$16.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.

PESTO POMODORO

$17.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.

X PIE

$18.00

(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.

CACIO E PEPE

$18.00

(WHITE) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano Crema, shaved Parm, Black Peppercorns,EVOO

RUCHETTA

$19.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.

WHITE PIE

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese

Vegan Special

$20.00Out of stock

Roman Sourdough Flatbread (VEGAN) Vegan Mozzarella, Plant Based Shaved Parm, Fresh Tiger Stripe Figs, Arugula, Crushed Walnuts, Balsamic Reduction

FIG Special

$20.00Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Fresh tiger stripe figs, Local Antibiotic Free Prosciutto, Balsamic Reduction

Sandwiches

Choice of Multigrain, Ciabatta bread, or piadina. Served with choice of daily side or kettle cooked potato chips.

VINCENZINA

$12.00

Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic reduction, italian seasonings.

GIANLUCA

$13.00

Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.

TONNO

$13.00

Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.

EGGPLANT PARM

$12.00

Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.

POLPETTE

$14.00

Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.

BALSAMICO

$13.00

Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

PARM CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.

PASTA

TORTELLONE

$16.00

Cheese filled tortellone, Cacio E Pepe crema, black peppercorns, parsley

CHICKEN PARM

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cheese filled tortellone

NONNA’S LINGUINI & MEATBALLS

$18.00

Fresh egg linguini, tomato sauce, homemade meatballs

PLAIN LINGUINI

$10.00

Condiments

Side Of Aioli

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side of Greco Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Peppercorn Butter

$1.00

Side of Pepperoncino Paste

$1.00

Side of Pesto

$1.00

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side of Truffle Honey

$1.00

Side of Truffle Oil

$0.75

Sides

SIDE OF AHI TUNA

$6.00

SIDE OF ANCHOVIES

$3.00

SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE OF PEPPERONI

$3.00

SIDE OF PROSCUITTO

$4.00

SIDE OF SICILIAN TUNA

$4.00

Pint Of Balsamic Dressing

$7.00

Pint Of Caesare Dressing

$8.75

Pint Of Tomato Sauce

$4.00

Side of Chopped Basil

$0.50

$0.50

Roasted Garlic

$0.75

$0.75

Side of Roasted Garlic

$1.25

Side Of The Day

$2.00

Side of Feta

$2.00

Side of Fresh Mozzarella

$4.00

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.00

Side of Gorgonzola

$2.00

Side of Pizza Mozzarella

$2.00

Side of Provolone

$3.00

Side of Ricotta Cheese

$3.00

Side of Shaved Parm

$1.00

Side of Artichokes

$3.00

Side of Arugula

$2.00

Side Of Beets

$3.00

Side of Cherry Tomatoes

$1.00

Side of Chopped Basil

$0.50

Roasted Garlic

$0.75

Side of Cucumbers

$0.75

SIde of Kalamata Olives

$2.00

SIde of Mixed Greens

$2.00

Side of Mushrooms

$2.00

Side of Roasted Peppers

$2.00

Side of Sundried Tomatoes

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Side of Multigrain Ciabatta

$3.00

Side of Ciabatta

$3.00

Side of Croutons

$0.50

Side of Piadina

$5.00

Side of Sesame Crisp

$1.25

Side Of The Day

$2.00

$2.00

Side of Gluten Free Roll

$3.00

Dough

Regular Dough ToGo

$2.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

6oz Cold Pizza Sauce

$1.00

6oz Pizza Mozzarella

$3.00

12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go

$3.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Gluten Free Dough ToGo

$5.00

Cauliflower Dough ToGo

$4.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Focaccia Dough ToGo

$4.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Bevande

All drinks made with all natural sweeteners such as organic cane sugar or stevia leaf (as specified). Fountain sodas are Maine Root brand.

Root Beer

$3.00

Peaches&Cream

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Blackberry

$3.00

Prickly Pear

$3.00

Elderberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Cream

$3.00

Shangri La Iced Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.00

1L Still water

$7.00

Ice Water To Go

$0.47

1L Sparkling water

$7.00

Sm Flat

$2.00

Limonata

$4.00

Blood Orange

$4.00

Zevia Diet Cola

$3.00

Sweetened with stevia leaf.

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Contains caffeine, sweetened with cane sugar (vs. high fructose corn syrup).

Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Outside Beverage Charge

$1.00

Caffe

All espresso beverages made with imported Italian espresso. Drinks made with one shot unless specified as double. Please note if preferred cold.

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Double Americano

$5.00

Double Capp

$5.00

Double Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Americano REFILL

$1.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Double Macchiato

$5.00

Dessert

Desserts crafted using our terra cotta oven.

GELATO

$5.00Out of stock

All Natural, Imported Italian Gelato in a 5.5oz Mini Tub

PANNA COTTA BRULEE (GLUTEN FREE)

$9.00

Panna Cotta Custard, Brown Sugar Brulee

TIRAMISU

$7.00

CANNOLO

$2.00+

Italian pastry shell filled with chocolate chip cannolo filling.

1/2 Dolce 1/2 Cannolo

$16.00

Best of both worlds! Pizza crust topped with half chocolate hazelnut spread and half cannolo cream. Strawberries on entire pie.

CANNOLO ROLLATINI

$16.00

Pizza crust, chocolate chip cannolo cream, strawberries. Rolled and sliced for easy eating.

DOLCE VITA

$16.00Out of stock

Pizza crust, organic chocolate hazelnut spread, sliced strawberries, organic whipped cream.

DONUT

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.

Website

Location

50 Main Avenue Suite #4, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Directions

