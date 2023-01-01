Ocean Grove restaurants you'll love
More about The Starving Artist
The Starving Artist
47 Olin Street, Ocean Grove
|Popular items
|Porkroll, Egg, Cheese
|$6.00
It's a Jersey Thing.
|Roast Beef and Cheddar Wrap
|$14.00
lettuce , Horseradish mayo
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$13.00
With Fries and Slaw
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Ocean Grove
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Ocean Grove
50 Main Avenue Suite #4, Ocean Grove
|Popular items
|BALSAMICO
|$13.00
Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.
|CAESAR
|$10.00
Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
|MAMA'S MEATBALLS
|$15.00
Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.