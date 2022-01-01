Restaurant header imageView gallery

Klein's Fish Market

708 River Road

Belmar, NJ 07719

Popular Items

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Flounder Sandwich
Boom Boom Shrimp

Appetizers

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.95

Buffalo Calamari

$15.95

Cheeseburger Sliders

$11.95

Clams Casino

$13.95

Crabcake Sliders

$23.95

Drunken Clams

$20.00

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Fried Clam App

$13.95

Fried Shrimp App

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Steamers

$19.00

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Fried Oyster Appy

$15.00

Blackened Tuna Bites

$16.00

6 Clams Half Shell

$11.00

12 Clams Half Shell

$18.00

6 Oysters Half Shell

$15.00

12 Oysters Half Shell

$27.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Old Bay Wings

$15.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

BBQ Wings

$15.00

Mussels Fra Diablo

$13.95

Mussels Scampi

$13.95

Plain Mussels

$13.95

Soup

Manhattan Bowl

$8.00

Manhattan Cup

$6.00

New England Bowl

$8.00

New England Cup

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Chicken

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salmon

$21.00

Caesar Shrimp

$18.00

House Salad

$12.00

House Salad Chicken

$17.00

House Salad Salmon

$21.00

House Salad Shrimp

$18.00

Special Asian Salad

$12.00

Special Asian Salad Chicken

$18.00

Special Asian Salad Shrimp

$19.00

Special Asian Salad Salmon

$22.00

Sandwich

Flounder Sandwich

$20.95

Lobster Salad Roll

$23.95

Scallop Sandwich

$25.00

Shrimp Sandwich

$15.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$22.95

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$20.95

Salmon Sandwich

$19.95

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$17.95

Cod Sandwich

$17.95

Soft Crab Sandwich

$20.00

Snapper Sandwich

$23.95

Fried Clam Sandwich

$17.95

Grouper Sand

$24.00

Fish of the Day Sandwich

$19.95

Sole Sandwich

$21.95

Halibut Sandwich

$25.00

Fluke Sandwick

$20.95

Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

$25.00

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken Tacos

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Fried Fish Tacos

$16.95

Grilled Fish Tacos

$16.95

Blackened Tuna Tacos

$16.95

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Mahi Tacos

$22.00

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$17.95

Entrees

Bluefish Platter

$20.00

Bronzino

$35.00

Chicken Francaise

$20.95

Cod Platter

$25.00

Combo Platter

$38.95

Crabcake Platter

$39.95

Flounder Francaise Platter

$31.95

Flounder Platter

$29.95

Fluke Platter

$28.95

Fr Clam Platter

$22.95

Fried Oyster Platter

$28.95

Grouper Platter

$34.00

Halibut Platter

$35.00

Local Sea Bass

$32.00

Mahi Platter

$28.00

Organic Salmon Platter

$29.95

Red Snapper Platter

$32.95

Salmon Platter

$26.95

Scallops Platter

$33.95

Shrimp & Scallops

$30.95

Shrimp Francaise Platter

$27.95

Shrimp Platter

$24.95

Softshell Platter

$39.00

Sole Platter

$28.00

Stuffed Flounder

$42.95

Stuffed Shrimp

$38.95

Swordfish Platter

$30.95

Tuna Platter

$32.00

1.25 lb Lobster

$37.00Out of stock

1.5 lb Lobster

$49.00

2lb Lobster

$80.00

2.5 lb Lobster

$95.00

3lb Lobster

$115.00

Twin 1.25 lb lobsters

$69.00

Clambake

$57.00

1 Lobster Tail Platter

$27.00

2 Lobster Tail Platter

$40.00

3 Lobster Tail Platter

$58.00

King Crab Platter

$95.00

Snow Crab

$50.00

Linguine White Clam

$27.95

Shrimp Scampi

$25.95

Linguine Marinara

$15.00

Penne Marinara

$15.00

Angel Hair Marinara

$15.00

Linguine Vodka

$18.00

Angel Hair Vodka

$18.00

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Mussels Fra Diablo Linguine

$23.00

Small Plate

Fish and Chips

$21.95

Small Plate Salmon

$19.95

Spicy Shrimp

$18.95

Burgers

Classic Burger

$15.95

Cowboy Burger

$17.95

Belmar Burger

$17.95

Specials

Blackened Tuna Tacos

$17.00

1 1/4 Lb. Lobster SP

$27.00

Bouillabaisse SP

$29.00

Blackened Tuna Bites

$17.00

Combo Panroast

$30.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$13.00

Cup Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Panko Flounder SP

$24.00

Swordfish Piccata

$28.00

Sides

Side Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Steak Fries

$5.00

Baked Potato Side

$5.00

Seasoned Rice Side

$5.00

Broccoli Side

$7.00

Spinach Side

$7.00

Crabcake Side

$18.00

Lobster Tail SIde

$19.00

Mixed Vegetable Side

$7.00

Side Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Corn On Cob

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Blackened Tuna Bites

$14.00

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Side Of Mashed Pot

$5.00

Kids

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken & Rice

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Fried Fish Sand

$13.00

Kids Broiled Fish Sand

$13.00

Sushi

Spicy Kani Salad

$9.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$15.00

Edamame

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Special Tuna Tartar

$12.00

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

HH California

$5.00

HH Spicy Tuna

$7.00

HH Shrimp Tempura

$7.00

California Roll

$7.50

Ebe Roll

$7.00

Eel Roll

$9.00

Fire Island Roll

$14.00

Green River Roll

$15.00

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tropical Roll

$15.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$10.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Tuna Poke

$14.00

Salmon Poke

$14.00

Dessert

Juniors Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime

$8.00

Choc Cake

$8.00

Lobster Night

3 Lobster Salad Sliders

$15.00

Bowl of Lobster Bisque

$10.00

New England Lobster Roll SP

$20.00

Hot Lobster Roll SP

$20.00

Lobster Fra Diablo SP

$25.00

1.25lb Lobster Sp

$25.00

Beverage

Pellegrino

$7.00

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Stewarts Root Beer

$3.00

Small Pellegrino

$4.50

Can Soda

$2.00

Bottled Coke

$4.00

Bottled Ice Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Klein's has been a family owned business for over 91 years! Come and experience Klein's Fish Market, Waterside Cafe, Grill Room and Tiki Bar conveniently located at River Road and Main Street on the Scenic Shark River in Belmar, New Jersey. There's something for everyone at Klein's with our vast selection of fresh seafood, sushi, soups, salads, burgers, and pasta dishes. At Klein's, you will find a relaxing ambiance with all of your favorite cocktails!

Website

Location

708 River Road, Belmar, NJ 07719

Directions

