Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Victory Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

602 Mantoloking Rd

Brick, NJ 08723

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ADD ONS

Bacon HALF

$0.75

Bacon WHOLE

$1.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Dipping Sauce

$0.25

Gravy

$1.50

Impossible Meat

$3.00

Vegan Cheese LARGE

$3.00

Vegan Cheese SMALL

$1.50

Vegan Meatball (each)

$2.50

X-Cheese 1/2

$0.50

X-Cheese W

$1.00

X-Chicken

$2.00

X-Dressing

$0.25

X-Meat cold 1/2

$2.00

X-Meat cold W

$4.00

X-Steak 1/2

$3.00

X-Steak W

$6.00

Mod/Sub

$1.00

Mod/Sub Fat Sandwich

$1.00

Shrimp

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Victory Pizza where we provide a taste of New Jersey's local fare.

Website

Location

602 Mantoloking Rd, Brick, NJ 08723

Directions

Gallery
Victory Pizza image
Victory Pizza image
Victory Pizza image
Victory Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beacon 70
orange starNo Reviews
799 NJ-70 Brick Township, NJ 08723
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe
orange star4.5 • 111
143 Drum Point Road Brick, NJ 08723
View restaurantnext
Saturn Pizza
orange star4.7 • 56
592 Rt 70 Brick, NJ 08723
View restaurantnext
Half Moon Point
orange star3.5 • 166
2154 Bridge Ave Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Pont Pleasant Borough
orange star4.5 • 537
1635 Bay Ave Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
Cafotteria Modern Eatery
orange star4.6 • 122
12 America Avenue Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brick

Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe
orange star4.5 • 111
143 Drum Point Road Brick, NJ 08723
View restaurantnext
Saturn Pizza
orange star4.7 • 56
592 Rt 70 Brick, NJ 08723
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brick
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Toms River
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Belmar
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston