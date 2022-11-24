Pizza
American
Victory Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Victory Pizza where we provide a taste of New Jersey's local fare.
Location
602 Mantoloking Rd, Brick, NJ 08723
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Pont Pleasant Borough
4.5 • 537
1635 Bay Ave Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View restaurant