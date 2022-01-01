Toms River restaurants you'll love
More about Philly Philly Steaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Philly Philly Steaks
1611 Route 37 East, Toms River
|Popular items
|California Cheesesteak
|$11.99
steak with lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo
|Philly Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.49
steak with choice of cheese - with onions
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$10.49
chicken steak with choice of cheese - with onions
More about Mathis House Take Out, Catering and Online Gift Shop
Mathis House Take Out, Catering and Online Gift Shop
600 Main St, Toms River
|Popular items
|A Pint of Clotted Cream
|$8.00
A pint of our famous clotted cream.
A must have for the scone tray.
|Catering : A TRAY OF SIX SCONES
|$21.00
A variety of our famous scones on a tray.
|A 4 oz Bag of Gourmet Tea
|$10.00
Loose leaf bag of tea makes 25 cups. We are sold out of Love Shack and Equality until next week.
More about Vibe N Slurp
Vibe N Slurp
1776 Hooper Avenue, Tom's River
|Popular items
|Gyoza Pork (6 pcs)
|$10.00
6 pc pork dumplings with sweet chili sauce
|Spicy Boneyard BBQ Rib Tip Ramen
|$18.00
|Shoyu Ramen
|$16.00
More about Xina
Xina
3430 Rt 37 E, Toms River
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.00
|General Tso's Chicken
|$18.00
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
B2 Bistro + Bar
1250 Hooper Ave, Toms River
|Popular items
|Onion Soup
|$10.00
crouton, gruyere cheese
|B2 WIngs
|$15.00
honey bbq. buffalo, thai chili
|Boneless Wings
|$15.00
honey bbq, buffalo, thai chili
More about Daddio's - OC Mall
Daddio's - OC Mall
1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$8.99
Popcorn Fried Shrimp With Lettuce Tomatoes, And Scallions With Our Homemade Bang Bang Sauce
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, And Onions
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Provolone, Sundried Tomato Spread And Balsamic Glaze
More about Healthy and Delicious
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Healthy and Delicious
1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River
|Popular items
|Chipotle Wrap Deluxe
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, black beans guacamole, diced red onions, monterey jack cheese, organic sliced romaine, tomatoes, and homemade low fat chipotle sauce on a 100% whole wheat wrap
|Tuna Melt
|$13.00
Wild caught solid white albacore tuna, mixed with craisins, almonds, and vegan mayo. It is topped with organic romaine, tomatoes, and monterey jack cheese on a whole wheat ciabatta.
Carbs - 54g
Fat - 38g
Protein - 59g
|Side - Sweet Fries
|$4.00
Made with our house seasoning and fresh baked
More about Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery
Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery
1171 HOOPER AVENUE, TOMS RIVER
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Bacon, honey, hot sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, house dressing, croutons, grape tomato, shaved grana Padano
|Chicken Parmigiano
|$25.00
Cutlet with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and pecorino over spaghetti
More about Bubbys Beanery
Bubbys Beanery
44 Washington St., Toms River
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.00
A combination of Bubby's espresso and velvety Steamed Milk. Add a Flavor and make it a wonderful treat.
|"Ramble On" - Nicaraguan
Nicaraguan
Medium to Dark Roast
|Bagels
|$1.25
Pick your Bagel and Choose one of our many spreads. Goes great with a Delicious Coffee!
More about Battle River Brewing
Battle River Brewing
69 Main Street, Toms River
|Popular items
|Full-Day Sesh Ale
More about Daddio's pizza
PIZZA
Daddio's pizza
1201 hooper ave, Toms River
|Popular items
|Lunch-Eggplant Rollatini
|$10.99
|Caesar Chicken Salad
|$11.99
|Shrimp Pargmigiana
|$17.99
More about Burger 25
Burger 25
199 Rt 37 E, Toms River
|Popular items
|Half & Half FRIES N RINGS
|$3.95
Half Onion Rings & Half Fries
|#1 Classic Cheeseburger
|$6.95
Angus Burger topped with American Cheese, Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
|DOUBLE BOARDWALK FRIES
|$5.50
Served with House Made Garlic Ranch