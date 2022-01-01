Toms River restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Toms River

Toms River's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Toms River restaurants

Philly Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Philly Philly Steaks

1611 Route 37 East, Toms River

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Cheesesteak$11.99
steak with lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo
Philly Philly Cheesesteak$11.49
steak with choice of cheese - with onions
Chicken Cheesesteak$10.49
chicken steak with choice of cheese - with onions
More about Philly Philly Steaks
Mathis House Take Out, Catering and Online Gift Shop image

 

Mathis House Take Out, Catering and Online Gift Shop

600 Main St, Toms River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A Pint of Clotted Cream$8.00
A pint of our famous clotted cream.
A must have for the scone tray.
Catering : A TRAY OF SIX SCONES$21.00
A variety of our famous scones on a tray.
A 4 oz Bag of Gourmet Tea$10.00
Loose leaf bag of tea makes 25 cups. We are sold out of Love Shack and Equality until next week.
More about Mathis House Take Out, Catering and Online Gift Shop
Vibe N Slurp image

 

Vibe N Slurp

1776 Hooper Avenue, Tom's River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza Pork (6 pcs)$10.00
6 pc pork dumplings with sweet chili sauce
Spicy Boneyard BBQ Rib Tip Ramen$18.00
Shoyu Ramen$16.00
More about Vibe N Slurp
Xina image

 

Xina

3430 Rt 37 E, Toms River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
General Tso's Chicken$18.00
Fried Rice$12.00
More about Xina
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

B2 Bistro + Bar

1250 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 3.7 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Soup$10.00
crouton, gruyere cheese
B2 WIngs$15.00
honey bbq. buffalo, thai chili
Boneless Wings$15.00
honey bbq, buffalo, thai chili
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Daddio's - OC Mall image

 

Daddio's - OC Mall

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp$8.99
Popcorn Fried Shrimp With Lettuce Tomatoes, And Scallions With Our Homemade Bang Bang Sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, And Onions
Grilled Chicken Panini$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Provolone, Sundried Tomato Spread And Balsamic Glaze
More about Daddio's - OC Mall
Healthy and Delicious image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Healthy and Delicious

1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.7 (1884 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Wrap Deluxe$13.00
Grilled chicken, black beans guacamole, diced red onions, monterey jack cheese, organic sliced romaine, tomatoes, and homemade low fat chipotle sauce on a 100% whole wheat wrap
Tuna Melt$13.00
Wild caught solid white albacore tuna, mixed with craisins, almonds, and vegan mayo. It is topped with organic romaine, tomatoes, and monterey jack cheese on a whole wheat ciabatta.
Carbs - 54g
Fat - 38g
Protein - 59g
Side - Sweet Fries$4.00
Made with our house seasoning and fresh baked
More about Healthy and Delicious
Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery image

 

Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery

1171 HOOPER AVENUE, TOMS RIVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Bacon, honey, hot sauce
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, house dressing, croutons, grape tomato, shaved grana Padano
Chicken Parmigiano$25.00
Cutlet with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and pecorino over spaghetti
More about Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery
Bubbys Beanery image

 

Bubbys Beanery

44 Washington St., Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$4.00
A combination of Bubby's espresso and velvety Steamed Milk. Add a Flavor and make it a wonderful treat.
"Ramble On" - Nicaraguan
Nicaraguan
Medium to Dark Roast
Bagels$1.25
Pick your Bagel and Choose one of our many spreads. Goes great with a Delicious Coffee!
More about Bubbys Beanery
Battle River Brewing image

 

Battle River Brewing

69 Main Street, Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full-Day Sesh Ale
More about Battle River Brewing
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Daddio's pizza

1201 hooper ave, Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lunch-Eggplant Rollatini$10.99
Caesar Chicken Salad$11.99
Shrimp Pargmigiana$17.99
More about Daddio's pizza
Burger 25 image

 

Burger 25

199 Rt 37 E, Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Half & Half FRIES N RINGS$3.95
Half Onion Rings & Half Fries
#1 Classic Cheeseburger$6.95
Angus Burger topped with American Cheese, Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
DOUBLE BOARDWALK FRIES$5.50
Served with House Made Garlic Ranch
More about Burger 25

