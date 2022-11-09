Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mathis House at 600 Main

No reviews yet

$$

600 Main St

Toms River, NJ 08753

Order Again

Popular Items

A 1/2 Pint of Clotted Cream
Catering : A TRAY OF SIX SCONES
Lunch: Queen Alexa's Decadent Tea

4oz Bag of Lose Leaf Tea

Tea Selection

Tea Selection

$12.00

Blue Tea

4oz

$12.00

1oz

$3.00

15 Tea bags

$15.00

Retail

MUMS

$6.00

MUM 4 for $20

$20.00

Victorian Tea Menu and Gift Shop for Take Out or Pick Up

Made with snuggly soft Ty Silk Sparkly glitter eyes Textured Super Sparkle accents Everyone's favorite spotty unicorn! Join the herd! Cheerful expression brightens your day Includes official Ty Heart with birthday and poem Surface clean only 6 in ( cm )
A 1/2 Pint of Clotted Cream

A 1/2 Pint of Clotted Cream

$5.00

The Mathis House's famous clotted cream. This a sweet cream cheese spread for your scone but it is great on everything.

A Our famous Scone

A Our famous Scone

$3.50

Please note selection Blueberry white chocolate Cranberry white chocolate Chocolate Chip Apricot Walnut Plain Mixed Berry Grinch Lemon Poppy Triple Chocolate

A Pint of Chick Salad

$8.00
A Pint of Clotted Cream

A Pint of Clotted Cream

$10.00

A pint of our famous clotted cream. A must have for the scone tray.

A Quart of Homemade Soup

A Quart of Homemade Soup

$10.00

Try one of our Famous Home Made Soups! Please note choice of: Cream of Mushroom Carrot Coconut (Veggie & Gluten Free) Loaded baked potatoe cheddar, bacon and chives Beef Barley with filet mignon Broccoli and Cheddar Zucchini and Parmesan

A Small Clotted Cream

$1.00
A Tea: Tea Ball 2 " diffuser for Loose Leaf Tea (Perfect for One Cup)

A Tea: Tea Ball 2 " diffuser for Loose Leaf Tea (Perfect for One Cup)

$4.99Out of stock
Catering : A TRAY OF SIX SCONES

Catering : A TRAY OF SIX SCONES

$21.00

A variety of our famous scones on a tray.

Catering : Tray of Assorted Tea Sandwiches (4-6pp) 48 hours notice

Catering : Tray of Assorted Tea Sandwiches (4-6pp) 48 hours notice

$32.00

This tray is for an assortment of five different tea sandwiches on a variety of breads. Sample choices are Egg Salad, Tuna, Cucumber Scallion Cream Cheese, Chicken Waldorf Salad, Roast Beef & Swiss, Turkey and Cheddar, Spinach and Artichoke tarts (Substitutions may be made by requesting your sandwiches). Gluten Free and Veg Options are available. This tray feeds 5-6 people

Catering Dessert Tray 8-10 pp 48 hours notice

Catering Dessert Tray 8-10 pp 48 hours notice

$40.00

A tray of five gourmet desserts for 8 to 10 people.

Catering Dessert Tray Feeds 4-6 PP 48 hours notice

Catering Dessert Tray Feeds 4-6 PP 48 hours notice

$30.00

A variety of five different desserts on a tray. The 4th tray includes red, white and blue cupcakes, red velvet cupcakes, banana mousse in a chocolate tart, brownie bites, cannolli, lemon bars, and key lime tartlettes. Feeds 4 to 6 pp. For orders of five or more, please try to give us two hours notice for pick up.

Catering Tray Bakers Dozen Scone & a Variety of Desserts with Clotted Cream 24 hours notice

Catering Tray Bakers Dozen Scone & a Variety of Desserts with Clotted Cream 24 hours notice

$40.00

Best Homemade Scone! For take out, for best results, warm your scone in the oven on 250 for ten minutes for perfect results. Please indicate flavor selection: Blueberry white chocolate Cranberry white chocolate Mixed Berry Chocolate Chip Lemon Poppy Apricot Walnut Plain Please indicate your choice above. We also have Unicorn Scones this week with chocolate chips and funfetti!

Catering: Children's Sandwich Tray (4-6pp) 48 hours notice

Catering: Children's Sandwich Tray (4-6pp) 48 hours notice

$28.00

A variety of children's sandwiches(choose four): ham and cheddar, turkey with provolone, tuna, and egg salad. If you would like peanut butter and banana, strawberries with fluff or nutella, please add special requests to the details. Tray feeds 4-6 children.

Catering: SCONES A BAKERS DOZEN

Catering: SCONES A BAKERS DOZEN

$34.00

A variety of 13 warm homemade scones in a covered tray.

Lemon Curd 1/2 Pint

$5.00

Lunch Princess Victoria (Tea for Children)

$25.00
Lunch: Fresh Salad and Homemade Soup & Dessert

Lunch: Fresh Salad and Homemade Soup & Dessert

$15.00

Mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, blueberries, and feta cheese

Lunch: Lady Genevieve's Sweet Tea

Lunch: Lady Genevieve's Sweet Tea

$22.00

A Variety of Delicious Homemade Sweets and a Tea Bag of Choice

Lunch: Lady Samantha's Cream Tea

Lunch: Lady Samantha's Cream Tea

$20.00

Two Warm Scones with Clotted Cream, Lemon Curd & Preserves with a Tea Bag of Choice.

Lunch: Queen Alexa's Decadent Tea

Lunch: Queen Alexa's Decadent Tea

$34.00

A Homemade Scone, a Variety of Tea Sandwiches, and Plate of Desserts with a Tea Bag of Choice.

Pint Of Soup

$5.00

Pint Of Soup

$5.00
Retail Gourmet Tea Pops

Retail Gourmet Tea Pops

$14.00

Retail Locals Hat Best Seller

$20.00

Distressed Locals Hat Adjustable back. If out of stock, please call to order.

Retail New Jersey Homesick Candle

Retail New Jersey Homesick Candle

$9.99

Retail Not Today Corona Hat

$20.00
Retail Oliver Blend Irish Breakfast

Retail Oliver Blend Irish Breakfast

$13.99
Retail Positivity Tea Pot

Retail Positivity Tea Pot

$27.99
Retail Scone Mix

Retail Scone Mix

$9.99Out of stock
Retail Social Distance Hat

Retail Social Distance Hat

$20.00
Retail Sugar Cookie Box

Retail Sugar Cookie Box

$2.00Out of stock
Retail This too shall pass hat

Retail This too shall pass hat

$20.00

Distressed adjustable hat

Retail Toilet Paper Outage Hat

Retail Toilet Paper Outage Hat

$20.00

Great gift!

Retail: Believe Tea Rest

Retail: Believe Tea Rest

$4.00
Retail: Butter Fly Necklace

Retail: Butter Fly Necklace

$31.95

Beautiful boxed butterfly necklace with poem.

Retail: Christ is My Strength Gift

Retail: Christ is My Strength Gift

$8.99

Three inch sized rock. Perfect gift for a friend. Please call if out of stock for ordering.

Retail: Christmas Tea Spoon with Tea Bags

Retail: Christmas Tea Spoon with Tea Bags

$9.99
Retail: Cuddly Rose Bath Robe

Retail: Cuddly Rose Bath Robe

$84.99

Super soft Victorian Bathrobe. Call for available sizes.

Retail: Cup of Tea Wristlet

Retail: Cup of Tea Wristlet

$4.99
Retail: Graduation Bear

Retail: Graduation Bear

$16.99

Please call the Inn to request a color and delivery options. Green, Blue or Red Available.

Retail: Happy Birthday Soy Candle

Retail: Happy Birthday Soy Candle

$19.99

Boxed soy birthday candle that burns for 30 hours. The scent is birthday cake.

Retail: Joyful Spoon Rest

Retail: Joyful Spoon Rest

$6.95
Retail: Lavender Butter for Face and Hands

Retail: Lavender Butter for Face and Hands

$18.00
Retail: Love Key Chain

Retail: Love Key Chain

$5.99
Retail: Make Today Amazing Tea Pot

Retail: Make Today Amazing Tea Pot

$25.99Out of stock

Beautiful porcelain tea pot in a floral gift box.

Retail: Mathis House Coffee Mug

$19.99Out of stock

Retail: Mathis House Signature Soap

$7.99

Retail: Peacock Tea Pot

$32.00
Retail: Sister Bee Chai Latte Lip Balm

Retail: Sister Bee Chai Latte Lip Balm

$2.99
Retail: Turquoise Silver Plated Ring

Retail: Turquoise Silver Plated Ring

$6.99

One size fits most.

Scone Mix

$10.00
Victorian Afternoon Tea 5 Course Meal

Victorian Afternoon Tea 5 Course Meal

$39.00

This is for the five course afternoon tea of soup, salad, scones, a variety of tea sandwiches and a plate of dessert. A prefix menu. Please say if you have a favorite tea or any food allergies. Mother's Day we do not have deliver, it is pick up only from 12 to 4 pm.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Mathis House at 600 Main is a Victorian Tea Room and five star Bed & Breakfast located in the heart of Downtown Toms River.

600 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753

