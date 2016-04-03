Circa Restaurant 415 Cedarbridge Avenue
No reviews yet
415 Cedarbridge Avenue
LAkewood, NJ 08701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Bagels
Baguettes
Ciabatta
Croissant
French Toast Special
4 French Toast Wedges, and Syrup Small Hot, Ice Coffe, or Small Water
Shakshuka Breakfast Special
Shakshuka with a Toasted Baguette, Hashbrowns, Side Salad. And a Small Hot, Ice Coffe, or Small Water
Circa Breakfast Special
2 Eggs, with a Toasted Bagel, Hashbrowns, Side Salad. And a Small Hot, Ice Coffe, or Small Water
Breakfast Wrap Special
3 Eggs with 3 Vegetables in a Wrap
Breakfast Pancake Special
3 Pancakes with Syrup on the side ,and a Small Hot, Ice Coffe, or Small Water
Tuna Bagel
Bagel with Tuna, Lettuce, and Tomato
Cream Cheese Bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Lox Bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, Lettuce amd Tomato
Everything Bagel
Plain Bagel
Assorted Bagels On Platter
Baguette
Yogurt Parafait
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
4 Eggs
Appitizers
Bakery
Choc Chip Circa Muffin
Dairy
Blue Berry Circa Muffin
Dairy
Choc Chip Zuccini with Cinnamon Crumb Top
Dairy
Shani Taub Choc Chip Muffin
Dairy
Shani Taub Blue Berry Muffin
Dairy
Shani Taub WW Oat Bran, Choc Chip Carrot Muffin
Dairy
Chocolate Croissant
Dairy
Cinamon Bun
Dairy
Mini Chocolate Croissant
Plain Croissant
Sides
Potato skins
Roasted Potatoes
Homemade Fries
Sauteed mushrooms
String beans with carmalized onions
Grilled vegtables ( Skewer)
Steamed Cauliflower Fritters
Japanese sweet potato
Steak fries
French Fries
Spicy Fries
Grilled Veg
Pastas
Sushi
Avacado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Carrot Roll
Cucumber Carrot Roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Vegetable Roll
Avocado Cucumber Crunch Roll
Sweet Pot Tempura Roll
Onion Tempura Roll
Grilled Portabella Roll
Mango Roll
Grillled Portobella Avacado Roll
Mexican Roll
Vegetable Tempura Roll
California Roll
Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Kani Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Kani Roll
Alaska Roll
Salmon or Tuna with Avacado
Boston Roll
Pink and Red Roll
1/2 Salmon 1/2 Tuna
Tuna Mango Roll
Tuna Fashion Roll
Tuna & Avacado, Cucumber & Crunch
Futomaki Roll --10pc
Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot & Imitation Crab
Salmon Fashion Roll
Salmon & Avocado, Cucmber & Crunch
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll --10pc
Spicy Tuna & Avocado & Crunch with Special Sauce
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll --10pc
Spicy Salmon & Avocado & Crunch with Special Sauce
Dokdo Roll --10pc
Cajun Salmon & Avocado with Crunch
Kawasaki Roll --10pc
Peppered Tuna & Avocado with Crunch
Dancing Tuna Roll -- 10pc
Tuna with Mango & Avocado
Green Dragon Roll
Spicey Tuna wrapped with Avocado & Special Sauce
Cajun Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon & Avocado Wrapped with Cajun Salmon
California Sunset Roll
Tuna & Salmon Wrapped with Avocado
Pepper Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna & Avocado wrapped with Pepper Tuna
Kolled roll
Spicy Tuna & Cucumber wrapped with Spicy Tuna and Crunch
Lakewood Roll
Spicy Tuna & Crunch Wrapped with Tuna & Avocado
Rainbow Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, imitation crab, wrapped with Salmon, Tuna & Avocado
Rising Sun Roll--10pc
Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Panco Tempura with Special Sauce
Dancing Kani Roll
Spicy Kani, Avocado & Cucumber
TNT Roll -- 10pc
1/2 Spicy Tuna & 1/2 Spicy Salmon Wrapped with Avacado & Crunch
Tiger Roll -- 10pc
Spicy Salmon, Imitation Crab & Crunch
Circa Roll --5pc
Spicy Salmon OR Spicy Tuna, Immatation Crab & Avocado in Cucumber Skin
Kani Tempura Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon ,Cream Cheese & Avocado
Grilled Tuna with Avocado
Grilled Salmon Avocado
Salmon Tempura Roll
Simon Roll--10pc
Salmon Tempura, Whole Roll Tempura
Tuna Tempura Roll
Spider Roll 5-pc
Tuna & Salmon Tempura & Crunch with Special Sauce
Crazy Dragon
Cooked Salmon, Carrot, & Marinated Onions Topped with Avocado
Kani Dragon Roll
Tempura Imitation Crab Stick Wrapped with Avocado on Top
Firecracker Roll-- 5pc
Tuna Tempura & Avocado wrapped with Crunch in Special Sauce
Red Dragon Roll
Salmon Fried in Tempura Wrapped with Avocado with Spicy Sauce
Tuna Dragon
Tuna Tempura wrapped with Avocado
Avocado - 6pc
Spicy Salmon - 6pc
Spicy Tuna - 6pc
Crispy Appetizer
Tuna Nigiri, Salmon Nigiri, & 2pc Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon
Sushi Appetizer
1pc of Tuna Nigri, 1pc of Salmon Nigiri, & 1 California Roll
Tuna or Salmon Sushi Platter
8pc of Tuna or Salmon Nigiri & 1 Spicy Tuna Roll or Spicy Salmon Roll
Tokyo Sushi Platter
3 Tuna Nigiri, 3 Salmon Nigiri, & 8pc of Vegetable & 8pc of Fish
Veggie Combo 40
40pcs of Chef Select Mixed Vegetable
Veggie Combo 64
64pcs of Chef Select Mixed Vegetable
Veggie Combo 80
80pcs of Chef Select Mixed Vegetable
Veggie Combo 100
100pcs of Chef Select Mixed Vegetable
Power Builder
40pc Mixed Cooked and Raw Fish & Vegetable Sushi Platter
Premium Power Builder
64pc Mixed Cooked and Raw Fish & Vegetable Sushi Platter
Super Power Builder
80pc Mixed Cooked and Raw Fish & Vegetable Sushi Platter
Mega Power Builder
100pc Mixed Cooked and Raw Fish & Vegetable Sushi Platter
Osaka Builder
24pc of Fish and Vegetable Sushiwith 10pc Nigiri
Kobe Builder
48pc of Fish& Vegetable Sushi with 20pc Nigiri
Poki Bowl-
Pizza
Plain Slice
Vegetable Slice
Pizza Romana
Calzone
Plain Pie
Vegetable Pie
Cheese Preztal
Plain Sicilian Slice
Veg Sicilian Slice
Fresh Mozz Sicilian Slice
Make Your Own Pie
White Pie
Specialty Pie
Pizza Bagel
Spinach Slice
Mushroom Onion
Mushroom
Pasta Slice
Pizza Dough
Pizza Cheese
Personal Pie
Acai Bowl's
Desserts
Salad
Garden Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers & shredded carrots with honey dijon dressing
Caeser Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons & sliced cucumbers with Caesar dressing
Forstiere Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, glazed pecans, feta cheese & craisins with balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, purple onions, black olives & feta cheese with oil lemon vinaigrette
Portobello Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled portabella mushrooms, grape tomatoes & purple onions with balsamic vinaigrette
Tropical Mango Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers & shredded carrots with Honey Dijon dressing
Mediterranean Mix
Crisp romaine lettuce, chickpeas, feta cheese, plum tomatoes, olives & cucumbers with oil lemon vinaigrette
SpicyTaco Salad
Crushed Tortilla Chips, Diced Tommato, Sliced Red Onion, and Shredded Mozzerlla with a Spicey Ceaser Dressing
Four Seasons Salad
Roasted Sweet Pot, Beets, Feta Cheese, Corn with honey Dejon dressing
Toscana Salad
Sauteed Spinach, Carmilized Onion, Roasted Almonds, Sweet Potato, and Portobello Mushrooms
Create Your Own Salad
Half Portion Grilled Salmon
Quinoa Salad
Scallions, fresh corn, black beans, julienne carrots with Oil Lemon Vinaigrette
Poke Bowl
Edamame, Cuc, Avacado, Carrot, White Sushi Rice, Romain lettuce. Choice of Grilled Salmon or Grilled tuna
Kani Salad
Shredded Kani, Sushi Rice, Edamame, Mango, Red-Pep, Romain Lettuce, with a Soy Sauce Dressing
Grilled Tuna Salad
Grilled Tuna, sliced cherry tomato, black olives, Corn, red onion, with a Roasted garlic dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
Avacado, Gr-Salmon, Feta cheese, black olives, purple onion, with Caeser dressing
Sandwich's
Tuna Wrap
Low Fat Tuna Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on a WW Wrap
Salmon Wrap
Grilled Salmon, Lettuce and Tomato
California Wrap
Avocado, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickeled Pepper
Fallafale Wrap Half
Baked Fallafle Balls, Lettuce, Isreali Salad, and Techina
Veggies Burger Wrap
Baked Veggie Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, and Special Sauce
Fresh Mozzerella Tom Pesto
Baguette with Veggie Burger with lettuce Tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese Toasted
Avocado Wrap Half
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Pizza Wrap
Salmon Wrap Half
Tuna Wrap Half
Falafel Wrap
Tuna Melt Panini
Baguette with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, And Pesto Toasted
Veggie Burger Panini
Baguette with Veggie Burger with lettuce Tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese Toasted
Grilled Salmon Panini
Baguette with Grilled Salmon Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese Toasted
Grilled Vegetable Panini
Baguette with Grilled Vegetables with tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese
Grilled Portobello & Fresh Mozzeralla Panini
Baguette with Grilled Portobello Mushrooms, Layered with Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto Sauce
Make your Own Panini
Veggie Quesadilla
Diced Tomato, Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese toasted in a Wrap
Salmon Quesadilla
Grilled Slamon, tomato, Red Onion, and Mozzarella Cheese toasted in a Wrap
Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla
Grilled Vegetables with tomato and Mozzarella Cheese toasted in a Wrap
Make your Own Quesadilla
Pizza Wrap
Build your own Baguette
Grab and Go
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
415 Cedarbridge Avenue, LAkewood, NJ 08701