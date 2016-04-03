Main picView gallery

Circa Restaurant 415 Cedarbridge Avenue

415 Cedarbridge Avenue

LAkewood, NJ 08701

Order Again

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Cappuchino

Iced Latte

Frapp

$6.00+

Ice Java Box

$25.00

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Cappuchino

Hot Latte

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Espresso Shots

$2.50

Breakfast

Bagels

$1.50

Baguettes

$2.25

Ciabatta

$2.50

Croissant

$2.50

French Toast Special

$10.95Out of stock

4 French Toast Wedges, and Syrup Small Hot, Ice Coffe, or Small Water

Shakshuka Breakfast Special

$13.95Out of stock

Shakshuka with a Toasted Baguette, Hashbrowns, Side Salad. And a Small Hot, Ice Coffe, or Small Water

Circa Breakfast Special

$10.95

2 Eggs, with a Toasted Bagel, Hashbrowns, Side Salad. And a Small Hot, Ice Coffe, or Small Water

Breakfast Wrap Special

$10.95

3 Eggs with 3 Vegetables in a Wrap

Breakfast Pancake Special

$10.95

3 Pancakes with Syrup on the side ,and a Small Hot, Ice Coffe, or Small Water

Tuna Bagel

$8.50

Bagel with Tuna, Lettuce, and Tomato

Cream Cheese Bagel

$4.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Lox Bagel

$8.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, Lettuce amd Tomato

Everything Bagel

$1.35

Plain Bagel

$1.35

Assorted Bagels On Platter

$1.35

Baguette

$2.25

Yogurt Parafait

$6.95

2 Eggs

$3.50

3 Eggs

$4.25

4 Eggs

$5.00

Appitizers

Cauliflower Fritters

$8.50

Mac and Cheese Balls

$9.99Out of stock

Salmon Sliders

$13.50Out of stock

Mozzerlla Sticks

$8.50Out of stock

Salmon Cigars

$9.00Out of stock

Spinach and Cheese Cigars

$9.00Out of stock

Home Made French Fries

$7.95Out of stock

Impossible sliders

$13.50Out of stock

Bakery

Choc Chip Circa Muffin

$3.00

Dairy

Blue Berry Circa Muffin

$3.00

Dairy

Choc Chip Zuccini with Cinnamon Crumb Top

$3.00

Dairy

Shani Taub Choc Chip Muffin

$3.00

Dairy

Shani Taub Blue Berry Muffin

$3.00

Dairy

Shani Taub WW Oat Bran, Choc Chip Carrot Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Dairy

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Dairy

Cinamon Bun

$4.50

Dairy

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$1.75

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Mains

Salmon

$19.99

Fish & Chips

$19.99

Branzino

$21.99

Tuna steak

$21.99

Salmon No Side

$15.00

Tilapia

$18.99

Sides

Potato skins

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Homemade Fries

$8.00

Sauteed mushrooms

$8.00

String beans with carmalized onions

$8.00

Grilled vegtables ( Skewer)

$8.00

Steamed Cauliflower Fritters

$8.00

Japanese sweet potato

$8.00

Steak fries

$8.00Out of stock

French Fries

$4.50+

Spicy Fries

$5.00+Out of stock

Grilled Veg

$8.00

Soups

Veggie Soup

$6.50

French Onion Soup

$6.50

Soup Of The Day

$6.50

Pastas

Penne ala Vodka

$9.95+

Fettechini Alfredo

$15.00

Tortelini

$15.00

Pasta Of The Day

$16.00

Stuffed Portebello Spinach & Cheese

$15.00

Eggplant Rollup

$15.00

Eggplangt Rolatini

$15.00

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$15.00

Burgers

Salmon burger

$20.00Out of stock

Impossible Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Sushi

Avacado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Carrot Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Carrot Roll

$5.50

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Vegetable Roll

$5.75

Avocado Cucumber Crunch Roll

$6.95

Sweet Pot Tempura Roll

$6.95

Onion Tempura Roll

$6.95

Grilled Portabella Roll

$7.50

Mango Roll

$7.50

Grillled Portobella Avacado Roll

$8.25

Mexican Roll

$8.25

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$8.25

California Roll

$7.50

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Kani Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Kani Roll

$7.50

Alaska Roll

$7.95

Salmon or Tuna with Avacado

Boston Roll

$7.95

Pink and Red Roll

$8.95

1/2 Salmon 1/2 Tuna

Tuna Mango Roll

$8.95

Tuna Fashion Roll

$11.50

Tuna & Avacado, Cucumber & Crunch

Futomaki Roll --10pc

$11.50

Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot & Imitation Crab

Salmon Fashion Roll

$11.50

Salmon & Avocado, Cucmber & Crunch

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll --10pc

$11.50

Spicy Tuna & Avocado & Crunch with Special Sauce

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll --10pc

$11.50

Spicy Salmon & Avocado & Crunch with Special Sauce

Dokdo Roll --10pc

$12.50

Cajun Salmon & Avocado with Crunch

Kawasaki Roll --10pc

$12.50

Peppered Tuna & Avocado with Crunch

Dancing Tuna Roll -- 10pc

$12.50

Tuna with Mango & Avocado

Green Dragon Roll

$12.50

Spicey Tuna wrapped with Avocado & Special Sauce

Cajun Salmon Roll

$13.25

Spicy Salmon & Avocado Wrapped with Cajun Salmon

California Sunset Roll

$13.25

Tuna & Salmon Wrapped with Avocado

Pepper Tuna Roll

$13.25

Spicy Tuna & Avocado wrapped with Pepper Tuna

Kolled roll

$13.25

Spicy Tuna & Cucumber wrapped with Spicy Tuna and Crunch

Lakewood Roll

$13.25

Spicy Tuna & Crunch Wrapped with Tuna & Avocado

Rainbow Roll

$13.25

Avocado, Cucumber, imitation crab, wrapped with Salmon, Tuna & Avocado

Rising Sun Roll--10pc

$13.25

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Panco Tempura with Special Sauce

Dancing Kani Roll

$13.25

Spicy Kani, Avocado & Cucumber

TNT Roll -- 10pc

$14.50

1/2 Spicy Tuna & 1/2 Spicy Salmon Wrapped with Avacado & Crunch

Tiger Roll -- 10pc

$14.50

Spicy Salmon, Imitation Crab & Crunch

Circa Roll --5pc

$14.50

Spicy Salmon OR Spicy Tuna, Immatation Crab & Avocado in Cucumber Skin

Kani Tempura Roll

$7.25

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

Smoked Salmon ,Cream Cheese & Avocado

Grilled Tuna with Avocado

$9.25

Grilled Salmon Avocado

$9.25

Salmon Tempura Roll

$9.50

Simon Roll--10pc

$10.50

Salmon Tempura, Whole Roll Tempura

Tuna Tempura Roll

$10.50

Spider Roll 5-pc

$13.50

Tuna & Salmon Tempura & Crunch with Special Sauce

Crazy Dragon

$13.50

Cooked Salmon, Carrot, & Marinated Onions Topped with Avocado

Kani Dragon Roll

$13.25

Tempura Imitation Crab Stick Wrapped with Avocado on Top

Firecracker Roll-- 5pc

$13.50

Tuna Tempura & Avocado wrapped with Crunch in Special Sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$13.50

Salmon Fried in Tempura Wrapped with Avocado with Spicy Sauce

Tuna Dragon

$13.95

Tuna Tempura wrapped with Avocado

Avocado - 6pc

$11.50

Spicy Salmon - 6pc

$13.50

Spicy Tuna - 6pc

$13.50

Crispy Appetizer

$11.00

Tuna Nigiri, Salmon Nigiri, & 2pc Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon

Sushi Appetizer

$11.00

1pc of Tuna Nigri, 1pc of Salmon Nigiri, & 1 California Roll

Tuna or Salmon Sushi Platter

$22.00

8pc of Tuna or Salmon Nigiri & 1 Spicy Tuna Roll or Spicy Salmon Roll

Tokyo Sushi Platter

$25.00

3 Tuna Nigiri, 3 Salmon Nigiri, & 8pc of Vegetable & 8pc of Fish

Veggie Combo 40

$28.00

40pcs of Chef Select Mixed Vegetable

Veggie Combo 64

$45.00

64pcs of Chef Select Mixed Vegetable

Veggie Combo 80

$49.50

80pcs of Chef Select Mixed Vegetable

Veggie Combo 100

$62.00

100pcs of Chef Select Mixed Vegetable

Power Builder

$49.50

40pc Mixed Cooked and Raw Fish & Vegetable Sushi Platter

Premium Power Builder

$72.50

64pc Mixed Cooked and Raw Fish & Vegetable Sushi Platter

Super Power Builder

$86.00

80pc Mixed Cooked and Raw Fish & Vegetable Sushi Platter

Mega Power Builder

$110.00

100pc Mixed Cooked and Raw Fish & Vegetable Sushi Platter

Osaka Builder

$62.00

24pc of Fish and Vegetable Sushiwith 10pc Nigiri

Kobe Builder

$95.00

48pc of Fish& Vegetable Sushi with 20pc Nigiri

Poki Bowl-

$18.95

Pizza

Plain Slice

$3.50

Vegetable Slice

$4.25

Pizza Romana

$4.25

Calzone

$8.50+

Plain Pie

$19.99

Vegetable Pie

$21.99

Cheese Preztal

$6.99

Plain Sicilian Slice

$5.00

Veg Sicilian Slice

$5.25

Fresh Mozz Sicilian Slice

$5.25

Make Your Own Pie

$19.95

White Pie

$25.00

Specialty Pie

$25.00

Pizza Bagel

$4.00

Spinach Slice

$4.75

Mushroom Onion

$4.50

Mushroom

$4.50

Pasta Slice

$5.25

Pizza Dough

$7.50

Pizza Cheese

$4.00

Personal Pie

Fresh Mozarella

$14.99

Spinach Sauce

$14.99

Vodka

$14.99

Classic Pizza

$11.99

4 cheese

$14.99

Veg

$13.99

Acai Bowl's

Acai Bowl

$11.99

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00Out of stock

Reverse Chocolate Mousse

$7.00Out of stock

Biscotti

$7.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Salad

Garden Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers & shredded carrots with honey dijon dressing

Caeser Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons & sliced cucumbers with Caesar dressing

Forstiere Salad

$14.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, glazed pecans, feta cheese & craisins with balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$14.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, purple onions, black olives & feta cheese with oil lemon vinaigrette

Portobello Salad

$14.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled portabella mushrooms, grape tomatoes & purple onions with balsamic vinaigrette

Tropical Mango Salad

$14.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers & shredded carrots with Honey Dijon dressing

Mediterranean Mix

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, chickpeas, feta cheese, plum tomatoes, olives & cucumbers with oil lemon vinaigrette

SpicyTaco Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Crushed Tortilla Chips, Diced Tommato, Sliced Red Onion, and Shredded Mozzerlla with a Spicey Ceaser Dressing

Four Seasons Salad

$14.99

 Roasted Sweet Pot, Beets, Feta Cheese, Corn  with honey Dejon dressing

Toscana Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Sauteed Spinach, Carmilized Onion, Roasted Almonds, Sweet Potato, and Portobello Mushrooms

Create Your Own Salad

$12.99

Half Portion Grilled Salmon

$5.99

Quinoa Salad

Out of stock

Scallions, fresh corn, black beans, julienne carrots with Oil Lemon Vinaigrette

Poke Bowl

$19.99Out of stock

Edamame, Cuc, Avacado, Carrot, White Sushi Rice, Romain lettuce. Choice of Grilled Salmon or Grilled tuna

Kani Salad

Shredded Kani, Sushi Rice, Edamame, Mango, Red-Pep, Romain Lettuce, with a Soy Sauce Dressing

Grilled Tuna Salad

Grilled Tuna, sliced cherry tomato, black olives, Corn, red onion, with a Roasted garlic dressing  

Grilled Salmon Salad

Avacado, Gr-Salmon, Feta cheese, black olives, purple onion, with Caeser dressing

Sandwich's

Tuna Wrap

$8.95

Low Fat Tuna Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on a WW Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$8.95

Grilled Salmon, Lettuce and Tomato

California Wrap

$8.95

Avocado, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickeled Pepper

Fallafale Wrap Half

$5.95

Baked Fallafle Balls, Lettuce, Isreali Salad, and Techina

Veggies Burger Wrap

$8.95

Baked Veggie Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, and Special Sauce

Fresh Mozzerella Tom Pesto

$11.95

Baguette with Veggie Burger with lettuce Tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese Toasted

Avocado Wrap Half

$5.95

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$8.95

Pizza Wrap

$8.95

Salmon Wrap Half

$5.95

Tuna Wrap Half

$5.95

Falafel Wrap

$8.95

Tuna Melt Panini

$10.95

Baguette with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, And Pesto Toasted

Veggie Burger Panini

$11.95

Baguette with Veggie Burger with lettuce Tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese Toasted

Grilled Salmon Panini

$12.95

Baguette with Grilled Salmon Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese Toasted

Grilled Vegetable Panini

$10.95

Baguette with Grilled Vegetables with tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese

Grilled Portobello & Fresh Mozzeralla Panini

$12.95

Baguette with Grilled Portobello Mushrooms, Layered with Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto Sauce

Make your Own Panini

$8.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.95

Diced Tomato, Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese toasted in a Wrap

Salmon Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled Slamon, tomato, Red Onion, and Mozzarella Cheese toasted in a Wrap

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

$10.95

Grilled Vegetables with tomato and Mozzarella Cheese toasted in a Wrap

Make your Own Quesadilla

$8.95

Pizza Wrap

$10.95

Build your own Baguette

$4.25

Grab and Go

Vodka Sauce

$8.50

Alfredo Sauce

$8.50

caesar Dressing

$8.50

Honey Dijon Dressing

$8.50

Balsamic Dressing

$8.50

Granola

$9.00

Gelato/Sorbet

Regular Gelato

$5.50

Regular Sorbet

$5.50

Large Gelato

$7.00

Large Sorbet

$7.00

Milkshake

Drinks

Soda

Setlzer

$2.50

Snapple

Tropicana Lemonaid

$2.50

Poland Spring

$2.00

Poland Spring Sports Cap

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed 12oz Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed 16oz Orange Juice

$6.00

Sprite

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50
