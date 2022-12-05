Main picView gallery

grill time

review star

No reviews yet

223 2nd st

Lakewood, NJ 08701

AMERICAN MENU

THE HALF SMOKED

$19.00

Smoke Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fried Onion and Russian Dressing

THE ALL AMERICAN

$19.00

Schnitzel, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Coleslaw, Spicy mayo

CRISPY BUFFALO

$20.50

Schnitzel dipped in Buffalo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Cool mayo

FULLY SMOKED

$21.50

Smoked Pastrami, schnitzel, Deli Mustard, American Pickles,Garlic Bread spread

GRILLED CENTRAL

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Veggies (pepper,eggplant, onions), Roasted Garlic mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

AMERICN HOT DOG

$10.00

Knockwurst, Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut, Sweet Relish

SMOKED DOG

$12.00

Knockwurst lightly Smoked, Honey Mustard, Smoked Pastrami Bits, Fried Onions

ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$12.50

Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Garlic Mayo

SMOKED BEEF BURGER

$13.50

Burger Patty, Smoked Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing

AMERICAN ISRAELI

HOUSE SPECIAL

$20.00

SMOKED PASTRAMI, MUSTARD, SOUR KRAUT,GARLIC BUTTER SPREAD

TURKEY LOVERS

$18.00

TURKEY BREAST ROASTED DELI, HONEY MUSTARD,

SHALOSH BASSAR

$21.00

SMOKED PASTRAMI,PASTRAMI,TURKEY, SWEET CHILI

ISRAELI MENU

FALAFEL PITA

$8.50

FALAFEL LAFFA

$12.50

FALAFEL BAGUETTE

$9.25

FALAFEL WRAP

$9.25

FALAFEL PLATTER

$15.25

GRILLED BABY CHICKEN PITA

$16.50

GRILLED BABY CHICKEN LAFFA

$20.25

GRILLED BABY CHICKEN BAGUETTE

$18.50

GRILLED BABY CHICKEN WRAP

$18.50

GRILLED BABY CHICKEN PLATTER

$25.25

MEURAV YERUSHALMI PITA

$17.50Out of stock

MEURAV YERUSHALMI LAFFA

$21.50Out of stock

MEURAV YERUSHALMI BAGUETTE

$19.50Out of stock

MEURAV YERUSHALMI WRAP

$19.50Out of stock

MEURAV YERUSHALMI PLATTER

$26.25Out of stock

LAMB SHAWARMA PITA

$20.25Out of stock

LAMB SHAWARMA LAFFA

$24.50Out of stock

LAMB SHAWARMA BAGUETTE

$22.50Out of stock

LAMB SHAWARMA WRAP

$24.50Out of stock

LAMB SHAWARMA PLATTER

$20.25Out of stock

SHAWARMA PITA

$16.90

SHAWARMA LAFFA

$20.75

SHAWARMA BAGUETTE

$18.90

SHAWARMA WRAP

$18.90

SHAWARMA PLATTER

$25.25

CHICKEN WINGS SMALL (6 pcs)

$6.90Out of stock

CHICKEN WINGS LARGE (12 pcs)

$10.90Out of stock

KABAB PITA

$17.00

KABAB LAFA

$20.75

KABAB BAGUETTE

$18.90

KABAB PLATTER

$24.25

AMERICAN SIDES

small fries

$3.99

large fries

$5.99

hot poppers half lb

$6.20

hot poppers 1 lb

$12.00

drinks

snapple and soda bottle

$2.50

soda can

$1.99

water

$1.00

salad

shawarma

$21.98

shnitzel

$20.24

baby chicken

$22.37

gril chicken

$21.30

deliverey

lakewood

$12.00

chicken fingers 1/2 lb

chicken fingers 1/2 lb

$7.44

buffet

1/2 lb cholent

$4.00

1 lb cholent

$7.90

2 lb cholent

$15.99

baby chicken 1/2 lb

$7.99

baby chicken 1 lb

$15.99

hot poppers half lb

$7.99

hot popers 1lb

$14.95

sesame chicken 1/2 lb

$7.99

sesame chicken 1 lb

$14.99

1/2 lb rice

$3.20

1 lb rice

$6.90

1 piece kugel

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

enjoy our takeout and delivery's delicious food!

Location

Directions

