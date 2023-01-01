Go
Banner picView gallery

Seared Inc-Lakewood-

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

8 america avenue

lakewood, NJ 08701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

8 america avenue, lakewood NJ 08701

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafotteria Modern Eatery
orange star4.6 • 122
12 America Avenue Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
MIKE'S CHICKEN
orange star5.0 • 16
700 Cedar Bridge Avenue Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
The Cookie Corner
orange star4.7 • 215
101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1 Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Circa Restaurant - 415 Cedarbridge Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
415 Cedarbridge Avenue LAkewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
orange starNo Reviews
315 Cedar Bridge Avenue Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Kepshuto
orange starNo Reviews
37 South Clifton Avenue Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in lakewood

Authentic Kosher Chinese - Lakewood, NJ
orange star4.4 • 937
105 Clifton Ave Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ - lakewood
orange star4.7 • 899
214 Clifton Ave Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Bun Burger Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 472
1255 River Avenue Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
The Cookie Corner
orange star4.7 • 215
101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1 Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza Cafe - COUNTY LINE LOCATION !
orange star4.6 • 189
911 E COUNTY LINE RD LAKEWOOD, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Cafotteria Modern Eatery
orange star4.6 • 122
12 America Avenue Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near lakewood

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Seared Inc-Lakewood-

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston