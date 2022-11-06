Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Flysh

review star

No reviews yet

32 cross st

lakewood, NJ 08701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Nuggets
Crispy Fries
Kids Nugget & Fries

APPETIZERS - STARTERS

Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Crispy Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

8 - 10 Pc. Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, Served with Russian Dressing on the side

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

7-9 Battered Baby Chicken Served With Garlic Mayo.

Texas Poppers

Texas Poppers

$12.00

8 - 10Pc. Battered Dark Chicken Nuggets, Dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Served With Ranch Dressing on the side

Buffalo Poppers

Buffalo Poppers

$11.00

8 - 10 Pc. Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, Dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Served With Ranch Dressing on the side

Cornflake Chicken Fingers

$13.00
Jumbo Hot Dog

Jumbo Hot Dog

$7.00

Sauerkraut On A Pretzel Bun Served With Honey Mustered & Sweet Chili.

Corn Dog

$6.00

Fried Corn Dog Served With Honey Mustard On Side

Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$6.00
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

Homestyle Onion Rings, Served With Sweet Chili

Pulled Beef Egg Roll

Pulled Beef Egg Roll

$8.00

Pulled BBQ Beef In A Crispy Wrap Served With Sweet Chili On The Side

Texas Fries

Texas Fries

$18.00

Crispy Fries, BBQ Pulled Beef & Ranch Dressing on the Side

Loaded BBQ Nachos

Loaded BBQ Nachos

$17.00

Pulled Beef In BBQ Sauce, Served With Fried Crispy Nachos,

FLYSH SANDWICHES

Texas BBQ Steak

$18.00

Fresh Grilled Steak With Caramelized Onions With House BBQ Sauce Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette

Philly Steak

$19.00

Fresh Grilled Steak With Caramelized Onions & Roasted Pepper, Garlic Aioli, Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette

Flysh Loaded Steak

$23.00

Fresh Grilled Steak, Hot Pastrami, Knackwurst & Caramelized Onions, With House BBQ Sauce Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette

BBQ Pulled Beef Sandwich

$19.00

Pulled Beef In House BBQ Sauce, Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette, With Fresh Salsa On The Side

Italian Brisket Sandwich

Italian Brisket Sandwich

$20.00

Pulled Beef With Basil Chimichurri Sauce, Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette, With Fresh Salsa On The Side

New York Deli

$21.00

Hot Pastrami Topped With Coleslaw, Pickles, Caramelized Onions & Mustard, Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette

Jack Sandwich

$25.00

The jack sandwich formed on a baguette toasted with garlic aioli filled with coleslaw and pickles then flyshed up with a grilled chicken, steak, and peppers topped with sweet chilli

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

Crunchy Schnitzel

Crunchy Schnitzel

$18.00

Crunchy Schnitzel, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Pickled Onions Topped With Russian Dressing. Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette

Lakewooder

Lakewooder

$21.00

Crunchy Schnitzel Topper Hot Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions Topped With Russian Dressing. Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette

Texas Crunch Sandwich

Texas Crunch Sandwich

$19.00

Battered Dark Chicken Tossed Our Signature Buffalo Souse, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette, Ranch Dressings On The Side

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy Schnitzel Tossed Our Signature Buffalo Souse, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette, Ranch Dressings On The Side

Italian Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Italian Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles Caramelized Onions, Topped With Basil Chimichurri, Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette

Flysh Loaded Crunch

Flysh Loaded Crunch

$23.00

Battered Dark Chicken Topped With Pulled Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette, Ranch Dressings On The Side

BEEF BURGERS

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.00

Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles Pickled Onion, House Sauce & Garlic Mayo

Pulled Beef Burger

Pulled Beef Burger

$21.00

Beef Patty, Pulled Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Mayo

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$21.00

Beef Patty, Topped With Hot Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Sweet Chilli

FLYSH PLATE

Crunchy Schnitzel Plate

$25.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$25.00

Burger Plate

$20.00

Pulled Beef Plate

$27.00

Meat Plate

$29.00

FLYSH SALADS

Grilled Chicken Salad

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Pickles, Pickled Onions, Caesar Dressing Topped With Our Special Crunch.

Classic Schnitzel Salad

$20.00

Crunchy Schnitzel, Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Pickles, Pickled Onions, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Sweet Chilli, Topped With Our Special Crunch.

Flysh Salad

$23.00

Shaved Grilled Prime Steak, Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Sweet Chilli & Crutons On The Side.

Jack Salad

$29.00

The Jack salad is where all the flavors come together served on a bed of romaine lettuce& Red Cabbage. Topped with coleslaw, guacamole, fresh red peppers, diced tomato's, pickles, with a mix of grilled chicken, steak and grilled green peppers, flavored with sweet chili and garlic aioli.

KIDS MENU

Kids Nugget & Fries

Kids Nugget & Fries

$10.00

4 - 6 pc Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets & Crispy Fries

Kids Jumbo Hot Dog & Fries

Kids Jumbo Hot Dog & Fries

$10.00

Jumbo Hot Dog On A Pretzel Bun Served With Fries.

Kids Burger & Fries

$10.00

4oz Burger Patty On A Pretzel Bun Served With Onion Rings.

SOUP

Chicken Soup & Crutons

$7.00

Mushroom Barley

$7.00

SPECIAL'S OF THE DAY

Pastrami Eggroll

$8.00Out of stock
Kishka sliders

Kishka sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Two slices kishka Topped with pulled beef and garlic aioli

Pastrami kishka bites

Pastrami kishka bites

$12.00

4 pieces

Element Cake

Element Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Tastes like the real deal

Mashed potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

12 oz

Cornflake Chicken Fingers

Cornflake Chicken Fingers

$13.00Out of stock

Four piece

Spider dog

Spider dog

$10.00Out of stock

12 pic

SIDE SALADS

Small Classic Slaw

$1.50

Classic Slaw

$5.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Salsa

$3.00

Pickles On The Side

$1.00

Veggies On Side

$3.00

Carmelized Onions On The Side

$1.00

Pickled Onion On The Side

$0.50

Desserts

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$7.00

Fried Babka

$7.00

Fried Cinnamon Stick

$7.00

All Drinks

Can

$2.00

Bottle

$3.00

Large Can

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

32 cross st, lakewood, NJ 08701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Flysh Kosher image
Flysh Kosher image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cookie Corner
orange star4.7 • 215
101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1 Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Philly Philly Steaks
orange star4.3 • 74
1611 Route 37 East Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co. - Asbury Park
orange starNo Reviews
1321A Memorial Drive Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0122 - Shrewsbury, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
1081 Broad Street Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0304 - Brunswick, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
1443 US Route 1 North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co. - Fair Haven
orange star4.7 • 123
793 River Rd Fair Haven, NJ 07704
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in lakewood

Authentic Kosher Chinese - Lakewood, NJ
orange star4.4 • 937
105 Clifton Ave Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ - lakewood
orange star4.7 • 899
214 Clifton Ave Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Bun Burger Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 472
1091 River Avenue Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
The Cookie Corner
orange star4.7 • 215
101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1 Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza Cafe
orange star4.6 • 189
911 E COUNTY LINE RD LAKEWOOD, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Taquito
orange star4.8 • 172
116 Clifton Ave Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near lakewood
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Toms River
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston