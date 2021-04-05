Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad
American

313 West 57th Street NY, Columbus Circle [23]

review star

No reviews yet

313 West 57th Street

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Bowls & Salads

Moroccan Bowl

Moroccan Bowl

$18.95

gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever chicken, cauliflower rice, crispy chickpea, beet hummus, kale, pickled red onion, organic grape tomato, harissa, spicy green goddess (610 cal)

Brussel Bowl

Brussel Bowl

$16.95

gluten free; brussel, organic sunny egg, cauliflower rice, spicy kimchi, wild mushroom, black sesame, thai gochujang (960 cal)

Cali Bowl

Cali Bowl

$16.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (1000 cal)

Small Cali Bowl

Small Cali Bowl

$10.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (510 cal)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (855 cal)

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (425 cal)

Kobb Salad

Kobb Salad

$16.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (910 cal)

Small Kobb Salad

Small Kobb Salad

$10.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (515 cal)

Southwestern Salad

Southwestern Salad

$19.95

gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever jalapeno bbq chicken, avocado, cauliflower rice, marinated black bean, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, organic grape tomato, mixed greens, tortilla chip, jalapeno ranch (745 cal)

Shares

Pickle Chips w/ Jalapeño Ranch

Pickle Chips w/ Jalapeño Ranch

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch (350 cal)

Honey Brussels

Honey Brussels

$11.95

gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt (550 cal)

Goin Back to Cauli

Goin Back to Cauli

$12.95

tempura cauliflower, spicy kimchi, black sesame, jalapeno bbq (510 cal)

Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard

Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard

$11.95

served with honey mustard (730 cal)

Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch

Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch

$13.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1265-1910 cal)

Jumbo Wings w/ Buttermilk Ranch

Jumbo Wings w/ Buttermilk Ranch

$12.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever jumbo wings, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1540-3580 cal)

Super Duper Loaded Fries

Super Duper Loaded Fries

$16.95

gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, avocado, spicy kimchi, organic marinated black beans, jalapeños, pickled red onions, scallions, jalapeño ranch (1030 cal)

Share French Fries

Share French Fries

$7.95

gluten free, vegan (560 cal)

Share Truffle Fries

Share Truffle Fries

$9.90

gluten free; asiago cheese, truffle salt, scallions (680 cal)

Share Bacon Cheese Fries

Share Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.95

gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, scallions (1015 cal)

Share Sweet Fries

Share Sweet Fries

$9.95

gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (650 cal)

Share Fries/Sweet Fries

Share Fries/Sweet Fries

$9.95

gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (560-655 cal)

Burgers & Sandwiches

All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Be My Burger

Be My Burger

$12.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

Smokey Ostrich

Smokey Ostrich

$19.95Out of stock

2 ostrich patties, asiago, bacon jam, wild mushrooms, red onions, smoke sauce. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (1070 cal)

Elkasaurus

Elkasaurus

$16.95

2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1105 cal)

Ranchero

Ranchero

$14.95

2 grass fed elk patties, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1050 cal)

Sweet Bison Blues

Sweet Bison Blues

$17.95

2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1240 cal)

The National

The National

$15.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1305 cal)

Supreme

Supreme

$16.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1480 cal)

Standard

Standard

$13.95

2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1180 cal)

So Co

So Co

$13.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (820 cal)

BL-Turkey

BL-Turkey

$14.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (1220 cal)

Classic Chix

Classic Chix

$12.95

buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (755 cal)

Southern Chix

Southern Chix

$12.95

never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried chicken, pickled green tomato, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch (815 cal)

My Sunshine

My Sunshine

$11.95

vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (510 cal)

Cilantro Black Bean

Cilantro Black Bean

$11.95

vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon (610 cal)

Impossible Shrooming

Impossible Shrooming

$15.95

vegan; impossible patty, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, jalapeno bbq. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (735 cal)

Impossible Standards

Impossible Standards

$14.95

vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (705 cal)

Sides

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$5.45

gluten free, vegan (320 cal)

Side Sweet Fries

Side Sweet Fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (375 cal)

Side Fries/Sweet fries

Side Fries/Sweet fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (350 cal)

Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$6.95

(400 cal)

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

gluten free, vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess (50 cal)

Side Dill Pickles

Side Dill Pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (30 cal)

Side Sweet Pickles

Side Sweet Pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (50 cal)

Sauces

Sauces

Sauces

Choose from our array of artisanal sauces on the side! (35-185 cal)

Don't Forget The Kids

served with organic honest kids juice; served with fries, side salad +1.25, sweet fries +1.25, onion rings +1.50
Grizzly

Grizzly

$9.95

choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request) (540-580 cal)

Teddy (4) w/ Honey Mustard

Teddy (4) w/ Honey Mustard

$10.95

impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard (545 cal)

Panda w/ Buttermilk Ranch

Panda w/ Buttermilk Ranch

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch (735 cal)

Koala

Koala

$9.95Out of stock

organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun (390 cal)

Sweets

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.95

(490 cal)

Choco Lovin Cake

Choco Lovin Cake

$7.95

(460 cal)

Shakes

Be My Milkshake

Be My Milkshake

$9.95

contains dairy unless the vegan coconut ice cream and oat milk is selected; made with organic milk or oat milk (635-650 cal)

Salted Caramel Milkshake

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$11.95

organic vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, toffee bits, whip cream, organic milk (650 cal)

Beverages

quench your thirst and complete your meal with one of our delicious drinks!
GIVN Bottled Water

GIVN Bottled Water

$2.95

gluten free, vegan (0 cal)

Boylan Soda Bottle

Boylan Soda Bottle

cola, diet cola, ginger ale, root beer, ginger beer, seltzer

Olipop Prebiotic Sparkling Tonic

Olipop Prebiotic Sparkling Tonic

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

Out of stock

Bottle/Can Beer (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)

must be 21 years or older to order
glutenberg IPA can

glutenberg IPA can

$8.00Out of stock

Gluten Free IPA - Montreal, CA - 6% ABV - 16oz Can - Aromatic nose full of citrus, lemon and floral notes, a crisp and sharp mouthfeel paired with light caramel and hoppy flavors. A flavorful, very flavorful quencher.

Original Sin Black Widow Cider Can

Original Sin Black Widow Cider Can

$6.00

gluten free; Blackberry Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.

peak organic fresh cut pilsner can

peak organic fresh cut pilsner can

$5.00

Bohemian Pilsner - Portland, ME - 4.6% ABV - 12oz Can - Fresh Cut is a dry-hopped pilsner. Chinook, Citra and Centennial hops provide aromas of citrus, grass and spice. Though the front palate is loud with IPA qualities, the finish is distinctly pilsner- crisp, dry and extremely refreshing.

peak organic IPA can

peak organic IPA can

$5.00

American IPA - Portland, ME - 7.1%ABV - 12oz Can - This unique India Pale Ale features our favorite hops—Simcoe, Amarillo and Nugget. A generous Amarillo and Simcoe dry hop provide for an assertive, hop-forward nose and front palate. We don't use traditional bittering hops in our IPA, providing nothing but stimulating citrus and floral characteristics.

truly hard seltzer can

truly hard seltzer can

$5.00

gluten free; All- Natural Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV - 12oz Can - Made with simple ingredients and hints of our favorite fruits. Never made with artificial sweeteners or flavors.

6-Pack (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)

Happy Hour All The Time! We now carry six packs for take out and delivery only!
bronx pale ale 6pk

bronx pale ale 6pk

$19.00Out of stock

Pale Ale - Bronx, NY - 6.3% ABV - 12oz can - The low-to-medium hop flavor has typical American flavors of orange and pinesap. The semi-dry finish allows the drinker another sip with notes of orange liqueur and biscuits lingering. APAs are tougher to perfect than one would suspect. The balance and intensity of both malt and hops needs to be just right.

downeast cider 4pk

downeast cider 4pk

$15.00Out of stock

Unfiltered cider – Boston, MA – 5.1% ABV – 12oz can - The foundation to Downeast Cider House from its humble beginnings in Bates College dormitory, the results of freshly pressed local apples is perfectly sweet with just enough tart. Enjoy!

glutenberg IPA 4pk

glutenberg IPA 4pk

$17.00Out of stock

Gluten Free IPA - Montreal, CA - 6% ABV - 16oz Can - Aromatic nose full of citrus, lemon and floral notes, a crisp and sharp mouthfeel paired with light caramel and hoppy flavors. A flavorful, very flavorful quencher.

lagunitas IPA 6pk

lagunitas IPA 6pk

$18.00Out of stock

IPA – Petaluma, CA – 6.2% ABV – 12oz bottle - An intense hop juiciness, with white wine, gooseberry, lemon grass, pineapple, melon. Not much malt character—hop flavor is the show! Finish is mostly bitter but balanced, with a slight lingering bitterness. A wonderfully hoppy beer in the best way.

six point bengali tiger IPA 6pk

six point bengali tiger IPA 6pk

$18.00Out of stock

IPA – Brooklyn, New York – 6.6% ABV - 12oz Can - The enhanced Sixpoint IPA formulation, first released in the summer of 2014 and uses a blend of new hop strains for a juicy, citrusy, piney hop slashing. It all started with an epic video game marathon back in 2004. Rocking blaze-orange homebrew, we saw the foam rings down the glass like tiger stripes. Thousands of batches and tweaks later, the BENGALI® still slashes. Tip in back and let gravity do the work. Game on!

six point crisp lager 6pk

six point crisp lager 6pk

$18.00Out of stock

Lager - Brooklyn, New York – 5.4% ABV – 12oz Can - Old world craftsmanship with new, clean flavors. Bright pilsner malts meet Noble hop character. The Crisp, American Pilsner innovation. We were sixty feet underground when the beer came calling. While sinking tankards in ancient beer caves near the foot of the Alps, inspiration struck -- and at that exact moment, THE CRISP® was born. The can in your hand turns obsession to reality. Now that's Crisp.

six point sweet action 6pk

six point sweet action 6pk

$18.00Out of stock

NYC Pale Ale - Brooklyn, New York - 5% ABV - 12oz Can - Since it's part blonde ale, part wheat beer, and part pale ale, you might be wondering, what exactly is Sweet Action? Sink one… your palate just gets it. Early-harvested Simcoe hops give Sweet Action a peachy aroma, while Canadian White Wheat smoothes out the body and gives the beer that hazy look.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird powered by Bareburger is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Website

Location

313 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
313 West 57th Street image
313 West 57th Street image
313 West 57th Street image

Similar restaurants in your area

Atlantic Grill - 50 West 65th Street
orange star4.1 • 570
50 W 65th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
450 10th Avenue NY NY New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Friedmans West
orange starNo Reviews
35 west end Ave new york city, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Greek Xpress - Manhattan (West 40th Street)
orange starNo Reviews
264 West 40th Street New York City, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
orange starNo Reviews
138 West 72nd Street New York City, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Friedmans Upper West Side
orange starNo Reviews
130 West 72nd new york city, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Sticky's Finger Joint - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 2,510
598 9th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Kochi - 652 10th Ave
orange star5.0 • 2,459
652 10th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Little Pie Company
orange star4.4 • 1,914
424 W 43rd St New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
The Harrow New York - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 512
720 10th Ave New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Sesamo
orange star4.1 • 508
764 10th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
orange star4.5 • 21
801 9th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Alphabet City
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston