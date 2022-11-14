A map showing the location of Common Grill View gallery

Common Grill

review star

No reviews yet

112 South Main Street

Chelsea, MI 48118

Order Again

Popular Items

Warm Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

Salad & Soups

Blackened Steak Salad

$24.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cornbread Croutons, Crispy Fried Onion Rings, Buttermilk-Bacon Ranch Dressing

Entree Caesar

$14.00

Baby Romaine Lettuce, House-Made Caesar Dressing, White Anchovies, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

Grilled Salmon Salad Santa Fe

$23.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Corn, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Pepper, Jack Cheese, Crispy Corn Tortillas, Charred Fresno Chile Vinaigrette

Michigan Salad

$15.00

Little Gem and Bibb Lettuce, Maytag Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Dried Cherries, Toasted Pinenuts, Raspberry-Maple Vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad Santa Fe

$21.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Corn, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Pepper, Jack Cheese, Crispy Corn Tortillas, Charred Fresno Chile Vinaigrette

Roasted Three Onion Soup

$6.00

Baked with Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses

Soup of the Day

$6.00

See server for todays selection

The Grill's Seafood Chowder

$6.00

Clams, Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Tomato-Saffron Broth

Appetizers

1 Dozen Chilled Oysters

$40.00

Cocktail Sauce or Ginger-Lime Mignonette

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$20.00

Daily Selection

Bar Harbor, Maine Steamed Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

Plum Tomato Garlic Sauce, Pancetta, Shallots, Basil, Garlic Crostini

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Served with Cocktail Sauce

Crab Cake App

$18.00

Crispy Asian Ribs

$16.00

Pork Ribs, Sweet Chili Hoisin Glaze, Toasted Sesame Seeds

Crispy Parmesan Portobello Fries

$12.00

Served with Red Pepper Mayo

Crispy Point Judith Calamari

$15.00

Served with Lemon Aioli

Lobster Spring Rolls

$16.00

Asian Slaw, Chinese Mustard Sauce

Rosemary Fries

$7.00

Red Chile Aioli

Smoked Lake Superior Whitefish Pate

$14.00

House-Made Rosemary-Sea Salt Flatbread Crackers

Entrees

Bouillabaisse

$39.00

Lobster, Shrimp, Salmon, Cod, Mussels, Clams, Tomato Fennel Saffron Broth, Garlic Crostini

Chicken and Wild Mushroom Cannelloni

$36.00

Tomato Butter Sauce, Italian Sausage, Basil

Fish and Chips

$27.00

Beer Battered Cod, Shoestring Fries. House-made Tartar Sauce

Goat Cheese Ravioli

$38.00

Shrimp, Lobster, Pancetta, Basil, Plum Tomato-Garlic Sauce (vegetarian available)

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Medallions

$46.00

Creekstone Farms Black Angus Tenderloin, Gorgonzola Butter, Red Wine Jus, Grilled Portobello Mushroom, White Cheddar Mashers, Roasted Carrots

Italian Sausage Bolognese

$34.00

Free form pasta, peperonata, fresh mozzarella

Lake Superior Whitefish

$37.00

Parmesan Crusted Lake Superior Whitefish, Orzo Pasta, Lobster, Radicchio, Crimini Mushrooms, Garlic French Beans, Roasted Lemon-Chive Butter

Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$38.00

Citrus Aioli, Wild Rice Pilaf, French Beans

Mixed Grill

$46.00

Herbed Chicken Breast, Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Bacon Wrapped BBQ Shrimp, White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, French Beans

NY Strip Steak

$45.00

Brussels Sprout & Potato Hash, Chimichurri Sauce

Pasta Primavera

$28.00

Red Onion, Crimini Mushrooms, Carrots, French Beans, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Linguine Pasta

Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Airline Chicken Breast, White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Cherry Brandy Reduction

Scallop Risotto

$38.00

Seared Scallops & Rock Shrimp Risotto, Lemon Basil Oil, Crispy Leeks

Short Ribs

$40.00

Braised Beef Short Ribs, White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Root Vegetables

Shrimp and Lobster Fettuccine

$38.00

Signature Red Bell Pepper Cream Sauce, Fresh Basil

Tomato Saffron Salmon

$36.00

Penne pasta, French beans, bell peppers, tomato saffron aioli

Walleye

$35.00

Citrus Butter, Wild Rice Pilaf, Sautéed Spinach

Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Tomato-Red Pepper Salsa, Red Pepper aioli, Warm Flour Tortilla, French Fries

Grilled Chicken Club

$16.00

Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Monterey Jack, Honey Mustard Sauce, Toasted Bun, French Fries

Roasted Vegetable Wrap

$16.00

Portobello Mushroom, Peperonata, Herb Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Baby Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Aioli, French Fries

Common Grill Burger

$18.00

Creekstone Farms Black Angus Ground Chuck, Toasted Brioche Bun, Choice of Cheese: Cheddar, Blue, Jack, Provolone, Served with French Fries

Sides

French Fries Side

$5.00

French Green Beans Side

$5.00

Spinach Side

$5.00

White Cheddar Mashers Side

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts Side

$6.00

Rice Side

$5.00

Roasted Carrots side

$6.00

Marketplace Foods

2 Dozen Unbaked Bread Tray

$18.00

Delicious tray of our Famous Fresh Bread uncooked and ready to take home. 2 Dozen- Includes Foil Pan and Lid

1 Dozen Baked Rolls

$8.00

1 Dozen Freshly Baked Common Grill Rolls

1\2 Dozen Baked Rolls (6)

$4.00

1\2 Dozen Freshly Baked Common Grill Rolls

Quart Soup

$20.00

Please specify Seafood Chowder or soup of the day

Pint Soup

$12.00

Please specify Seafood Chowder or soup of the day

Quart Red Bell Cream Sauce

$16.00

Pint Red Bell Cream Sauce

$8.00

Quart Dressing

$12.00

Pint Dressing

$6.00

Dessert

Warm Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

$8.00

Mocha and Vanilla Bean Creme Anglaise, Caramel Sauce

Coconut Cream Pie

$8.00

Fresh Whipped Cream, Toasted Coconut

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Honey Roasted Peanuts, Chocolate Cookie Crust, Hot Fudge Sauce

Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Housemade Caramel Corn, Toffee Pecans, Dark Chocolate Sauce

Housemade Ice Cream and Sorbet

$8.00

Dutch Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Salted Caramel, Coconut Almond Fudge, Strawberry-Lemonade Sorbet

Cookie

$2.00

1/2 Doz. Cookies

$11.00

Chocolate Fallen Cake

$8.00

Caramel Sauce, Toffee Pecans, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Brown Sugar Walnut Crust, Maple Whipped Cream

Chocolate Sensation Sundae

$8.00

Housemade Caramel Corn, Toffee Pecans, Dark Chocolate Sauce

Cider Mill Doughnut Cake

$8.00

Spiced Powdered Sugar, Caramel Sauce

Liqour

Belvedere

$9.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby

$7.50+

Effen Blood Orange

$7.50+

GG Citron

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Stolichnaya

$7.50+

Stolichnaya Vanilla

$7.50+

Titos

$7.50+

Well Vodka (W)

$7.25+

Beefeater

$7.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50+

Hayman's Old Tom

$9.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$7.50+

Well Gin (W)

$7.25+

The Botanist

$10.00+

Bacardi

$7.50+

Captain Morgan

$7.50+

Cruzan Light (W)

$7.25+

Malibu

$7.25+

Meyer's Dark

$7.50+

Jimador Silver (W)

$7.50+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.50+

Don Julio Reposado

$13.50+

Patron Silver

$12.50+

Jimador Reposado

$7.50+

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Buffalo Trace Whiskey

$9.50+

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00+

Bulliet Rye

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Elijah Craig Rye

$9.50+

Jack Daniels

$7.50+

Jameson

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Well Bourbon (W)

$7.25+

Well Whiskey (W)

$7.25+

Weller Reserve

$24.00

Willet

$36.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Balvenie

$18.00+

Chivas Regal

$9.00+

Dewars

$9.00+

Glenfiddich

$15.00+

Glenlivet

$15.00+

J & B

$7.50+

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00+

Lauder's (W)

$7.25+

Macallans 12

$18.00

Seagram's 7

$7.50+

Seagrams VO

$7.50+

Southern Comfort

$7.50+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.50+

Aperol

$7.25+

Apple Pucker

$7.25+

Apricot Brandy

$7.25+

Bailey's

$8.50+

Bailey's

$7.25+

Campari

$7.25+

Chambord

$8.75+

Christian Bro's Brandy

$7.25+

Cointreau

$8.75+

Creme De Cassis

$4.75+

Creme De Cocao D

$4.75+

Creme De Cocao W

$4.75+

Creme De Menthe G

$4.75+

Creme De Menthe W

$4.75+

Drambuie

$8.50+

Frangelico

$8.50+

Godiva Chocolate

$8.50+

Grand Marnier

$9.50+

Kahlua

$7.50+

Limoncello

$8.00+

Pama Liquer

$7.25+

Sambuca

$7.50+

Sloe Gin

$7.25+

St. Elder Blood Orange

$4.75+

St. Germain Elder

$8.75+Out of stock

Triple Sec

$4.75+

Speciality Cocktails

The Negroni

$14.00

New York Sour

$14.00

7th Floor Paloma

$14.00

No.112 New Fashioned

$14.00

Elderflower Fizz

$14.00

Paris Manhattan

$14.00

The Grill's Margarita

$14.00

Blood Orange Cosmopolitan

$14.00

PInk Grapefruit Martini

$14.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Beer

Alaskan Amber

$6.00

Bell's Seasonal

$6.00

Blake's Seasonal

$6.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Sam Adams Winter Ale

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Arbor Brewing Strawberry Blonde

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

New Holland The Poet

$6.00

North Peak Siren Amber Ale

$6.00

Weihenstephaner (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00

Wolverine Lager

$6.00

Red Wine

Angeline Vineyards '19 California

$9.00+

Daou Pessimist '19 Paso Robles

$13.00+

Decoy

$70.00

Evolution '20 Willamette

$12.00+

Ferrari Siena

$58.00

Iron & Sand '19 Paso Robles

$17.00+

Joel Gott Cab

$12.00+

Klinker Brick Brickmason Red '16 Lodi

$10.00+

Oberon Merlot '18 Napa

$13.00+

Seaglass Pinot

$10.00+

Causino Macul Cab

$10.00+

Grenache, Honoro Vera

$8.00+

White Wine

Babich Sauv Blanc ‘20

$13.00+

Barone Fini PG

$9.00+

Chamisal Vineyards '20 California

$10.00+

Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc '19 North Coast California

$11.00+

Flowers '19 Sonoma Coast

$58.00

Grand Traverse Sweet Harvest Riesling NV Michigan

$8.00+

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc '21 California

$10.00+

Seaglass Chardonnay

$10.00+

Sonoma-Cutrer '19 Russian River Ranches

$16.00+

Stag's Leap '19 Napa Valley

$62.00

Terra d'Oro Moscato '20 California

$9.00+

William Hill '20 Central Coast

$9.00+

Port Wine

Fonseca Port

$11.00

Graham's Fine Ruby

$10.00

Sandeman's 10 Year Tawny

$13.00

Taylor Fladgate 20 Year Tawny

$15.00

Rose

Joel Gott Rosé

$10.00+

Whispering Angel, '21 Rose

$15.00+

Sparkling

Chandon Rose NV California

$44.00

Chloe Prosecco

$11.00+

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

DBL Cappuccino

$8.00

DBL Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Grill's Cappuccino

$7.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

San Pelligrino

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Thanksgiving Unbaked Bread Tray

Thanksgiving Unbaked Bread Tray

$18.00

Tray of 2 dozen unbaked Common Grill rolls with baking sheet and instructions

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

112 South Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

