Common Grill
112 South Main Street
Chelsea, MI 48118
Popular Items
Salad & Soups
Blackened Steak Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cornbread Croutons, Crispy Fried Onion Rings, Buttermilk-Bacon Ranch Dressing
Entree Caesar
Baby Romaine Lettuce, House-Made Caesar Dressing, White Anchovies, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons
Grilled Salmon Salad Santa Fe
Mixed Greens, Grilled Corn, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Pepper, Jack Cheese, Crispy Corn Tortillas, Charred Fresno Chile Vinaigrette
Michigan Salad
Little Gem and Bibb Lettuce, Maytag Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Dried Cherries, Toasted Pinenuts, Raspberry-Maple Vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Salad Santa Fe
Mixed Greens, Grilled Corn, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Pepper, Jack Cheese, Crispy Corn Tortillas, Charred Fresno Chile Vinaigrette
Roasted Three Onion Soup
Baked with Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses
Soup of the Day
See server for todays selection
The Grill's Seafood Chowder
Clams, Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Tomato-Saffron Broth
Appetizers
1 Dozen Chilled Oysters
Cocktail Sauce or Ginger-Lime Mignonette
1/2 Dozen Oysters
Daily Selection
Bar Harbor, Maine Steamed Mussels
Plum Tomato Garlic Sauce, Pancetta, Shallots, Basil, Garlic Crostini
Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Served with Cocktail Sauce
Crab Cake App
Crispy Asian Ribs
Pork Ribs, Sweet Chili Hoisin Glaze, Toasted Sesame Seeds
Crispy Parmesan Portobello Fries
Served with Red Pepper Mayo
Crispy Point Judith Calamari
Served with Lemon Aioli
Lobster Spring Rolls
Asian Slaw, Chinese Mustard Sauce
Rosemary Fries
Red Chile Aioli
Smoked Lake Superior Whitefish Pate
House-Made Rosemary-Sea Salt Flatbread Crackers
Entrees
Bouillabaisse
Lobster, Shrimp, Salmon, Cod, Mussels, Clams, Tomato Fennel Saffron Broth, Garlic Crostini
Chicken and Wild Mushroom Cannelloni
Tomato Butter Sauce, Italian Sausage, Basil
Fish and Chips
Beer Battered Cod, Shoestring Fries. House-made Tartar Sauce
Goat Cheese Ravioli
Shrimp, Lobster, Pancetta, Basil, Plum Tomato-Garlic Sauce (vegetarian available)
Grilled Beef Tenderloin Medallions
Creekstone Farms Black Angus Tenderloin, Gorgonzola Butter, Red Wine Jus, Grilled Portobello Mushroom, White Cheddar Mashers, Roasted Carrots
Italian Sausage Bolognese
Free form pasta, peperonata, fresh mozzarella
Lake Superior Whitefish
Parmesan Crusted Lake Superior Whitefish, Orzo Pasta, Lobster, Radicchio, Crimini Mushrooms, Garlic French Beans, Roasted Lemon-Chive Butter
Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Citrus Aioli, Wild Rice Pilaf, French Beans
Mixed Grill
Herbed Chicken Breast, Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Bacon Wrapped BBQ Shrimp, White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, French Beans
NY Strip Steak
Brussels Sprout & Potato Hash, Chimichurri Sauce
Pasta Primavera
Red Onion, Crimini Mushrooms, Carrots, French Beans, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Linguine Pasta
Roasted Chicken
Airline Chicken Breast, White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Cherry Brandy Reduction
Scallop Risotto
Seared Scallops & Rock Shrimp Risotto, Lemon Basil Oil, Crispy Leeks
Short Ribs
Braised Beef Short Ribs, White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Root Vegetables
Shrimp and Lobster Fettuccine
Signature Red Bell Pepper Cream Sauce, Fresh Basil
Tomato Saffron Salmon
Penne pasta, French beans, bell peppers, tomato saffron aioli
Walleye
Citrus Butter, Wild Rice Pilaf, Sautéed Spinach
Sandwiches
Fish Tacos
Blackened Mahi Mahi, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Tomato-Red Pepper Salsa, Red Pepper aioli, Warm Flour Tortilla, French Fries
Grilled Chicken Club
Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Monterey Jack, Honey Mustard Sauce, Toasted Bun, French Fries
Roasted Vegetable Wrap
Portobello Mushroom, Peperonata, Herb Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Baby Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Aioli, French Fries
Common Grill Burger
Creekstone Farms Black Angus Ground Chuck, Toasted Brioche Bun, Choice of Cheese: Cheddar, Blue, Jack, Provolone, Served with French Fries
Sides
Marketplace Foods
2 Dozen Unbaked Bread Tray
Delicious tray of our Famous Fresh Bread uncooked and ready to take home. 2 Dozen- Includes Foil Pan and Lid
1 Dozen Baked Rolls
1 Dozen Freshly Baked Common Grill Rolls
1\2 Dozen Baked Rolls (6)
1\2 Dozen Freshly Baked Common Grill Rolls
Quart Soup
Please specify Seafood Chowder or soup of the day
Pint Soup
Please specify Seafood Chowder or soup of the day
Quart Red Bell Cream Sauce
Pint Red Bell Cream Sauce
Quart Dressing
Pint Dressing
Dessert
Warm Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding
Mocha and Vanilla Bean Creme Anglaise, Caramel Sauce
Coconut Cream Pie
Fresh Whipped Cream, Toasted Coconut
Peanut Butter Pie
Honey Roasted Peanuts, Chocolate Cookie Crust, Hot Fudge Sauce
Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sundae
Housemade Caramel Corn, Toffee Pecans, Dark Chocolate Sauce
Housemade Ice Cream and Sorbet
Dutch Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Salted Caramel, Coconut Almond Fudge, Strawberry-Lemonade Sorbet
Cookie
1/2 Doz. Cookies
Chocolate Fallen Cake
Caramel Sauce, Toffee Pecans, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Brown Sugar Walnut Crust, Maple Whipped Cream
Chocolate Sensation Sundae
Housemade Caramel Corn, Toffee Pecans, Dark Chocolate Sauce
Cider Mill Doughnut Cake
Spiced Powdered Sugar, Caramel Sauce
Liqour
Belvedere
Deep Eddy Ruby
Effen Blood Orange
GG Citron
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stolichnaya
Stolichnaya Vanilla
Titos
Well Vodka (W)
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Hayman's Old Tom
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Gin (W)
The Botanist
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Cruzan Light (W)
Malibu
Meyer's Dark
Jimador Silver (W)
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Patron Silver
Jimador Reposado
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Well Bourbon (W)
Well Whiskey (W)
Weller Reserve
Willet
Woodford Reserve
Balvenie
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Remy Martin VSOP
Lauder's (W)
Macallans 12
Seagram's 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Apricot Brandy
Bailey's
Bailey's
Campari
Chambord
Christian Bro's Brandy
Cointreau
Creme De Cassis
Creme De Cocao D
Creme De Cocao W
Creme De Menthe G
Creme De Menthe W
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Limoncello
Pama Liquer
Sambuca
Sloe Gin
St. Elder Blood Orange
St. Germain Elder
Triple Sec
Speciality Cocktails
Beer
Alaskan Amber
Bell's Seasonal
Blake's Seasonal
Founders All Day IPA
Sam Adams Winter Ale
Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA
Stella Artois
Arbor Brewing Strawberry Blonde
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
New Holland The Poet
North Peak Siren Amber Ale
Weihenstephaner (Non Alcoholic)
Wolverine Lager
Red Wine
Angeline Vineyards '19 California
Daou Pessimist '19 Paso Robles
Decoy
Evolution '20 Willamette
Ferrari Siena
Iron & Sand '19 Paso Robles
Joel Gott Cab
Klinker Brick Brickmason Red '16 Lodi
Oberon Merlot '18 Napa
Seaglass Pinot
Causino Macul Cab
Grenache, Honoro Vera
White Wine
Babich Sauv Blanc ‘20
Barone Fini PG
Chamisal Vineyards '20 California
Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc '19 North Coast California
Flowers '19 Sonoma Coast
Grand Traverse Sweet Harvest Riesling NV Michigan
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc '21 California
Seaglass Chardonnay
Sonoma-Cutrer '19 Russian River Ranches
Stag's Leap '19 Napa Valley
Terra d'Oro Moscato '20 California
William Hill '20 Central Coast
