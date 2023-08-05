Curry It Up
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tikka bowls focusing on Indian Cuisine with a twist. Serving Protein bowls with options to choose from
Location
1900 E 5th St # 8, Tempe, AZ 85288
Gallery
