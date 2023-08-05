Rose Milk

$3.99

Experience the divine Rajahmundry Rose Milk, a regional specialty that captivates your senses. Luxurious milk infused with the essence of fresh rose petals, creating a delicate and aromatic flavor. This soothing and rejuvenating drink is a cherished treat from the city of Rajahmundry, offering a taste of its rich cultural heritage. Sip and savor the essence of roses in every sip!