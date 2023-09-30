Entree

Main Dishes

Street Steak Tacos

$9.99

Simple double tortillas with steak, onions and cilantro. Served with chips and salsa

Kids Meal

$7.99

Single Taco with choice of Protine, Chips and Queso, Pineapple Sparkler

Cheese Quesadilla and Chips

$7.99

Jack Cheese on Flour Tortilla

Meat Quesidilla and Chips

Meat Quesidilla and Chips

$11.99

Jack Cheese with a choice Protein served with sour cream, avacado creama and pico.

Chicken Queso Enchiladas with rice and blackbeans

Chicken Queso Enchiladas with rice and blackbeans

$15.99

Hatch Green Chilie Chicken enchiladas topped with green chilie sauce and our specialtiy queso blanco

Chicken Enchilada Soupa

Chicken Enchilada Soupa

$12.99

Enchlada soup base with served with chicken, black beans, jack cheese, pico, corn salsa topped with tortilla stips. Add a side of Queso or Avacado Creama for an extra special treat.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.99

Fried Tortilla shell with lettuce, pico, mango salsa, avacado cream, choice of protein with cilantro lime dressing served on the side.

Tacos for 2

Tacos for 2

$30.00

Build your own tacos at home for 2. Comes with 2 proteins, pico, corn salsa, shredded jack cheese, assortment of sauces, 8 tortillas, chips and queso and churros for dessert.

Nachos for 2

Nachos for 2

$24.99

Nachos big enough for 2. Served to build at home! Comes with Chips, large queso blanco, pico and corn salsa, avacado slices, avacado creama, spread of all sauces, plus extra shredded cheese to top it all off with.

3 Taco Platter

3 Taco Platter

$17.99

Choice of meat on 3 tacos served with chips and choice salsa, All tacos are made with choice of protien, pico, corn, cabbage, cojita cheese.

Edamame and black bean Green Enchiladas

Edamame and black bean Green Enchiladas

$11.99

Veggie Enchiladas- filled with edemame and green chili black beans topped with green enchilada sauce. Suggested to add queso. Comes with rice and chips and salsa.

Single Tacos

Single Chicken Taco

$5.99

served on a corn tortilla, with pico, corn salsa, cabbage and cojita cheese

Single Pork Taco

$5.99

served on a corn tortilla, with pico, corn salsa, cabbage and cojita cheese

Single Steak Taco

$5.99

served on a corn tortilla, with pico, corn salsa, cabbage and cojita cheese

Single Veggie Taco

$5.99

served on a corn tortilla, with pico, corn salsa, cabbage and cojita cheese

Single Vegan Taco

$5.99

served on a corn tortilla, with Black Beans, pico, corn salsa, cabbage and cojita cheese

Sides

Add Queso

Add Queso

$3.59
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.99
Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$7.19

Double Meat

$3.59
Extra Corn

Extra Corn

$1.20
Extra Pico

Extra Pico

$1.20
Side of Avo Creama

Side of Avo Creama

$1.20
Side of Mango Salsa

Side of Mango Salsa

$1.80

Drinks

Joritos-Pineapple

$3.49

Joritos- Lime

$3.49

Joritos-Guava

$3.49

Peace Tea Raspberry

$2.99

Pineapple sparklers

$4.79

Pineapple Horchta Mix

$4.79

Horchata

$4.79

Joritos-Mandarin

$3.49

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$7.19

Catering

Party On Platter for 10

Mix of 2 Protines served with large sides of pico, corn salsa, mango salsa, queso, chips, tortillas, cabbage, cojita cheese and set up for catering. Served with plates and utensil/napkin kits.

50/50

$199.00

Catering Chicken

$199.00

Catering Steak

$199.00

Catering Pork

$199.00

Catering Veggie

$199.00

Taco Bar

Mix of 2 Protines served with large sides of pico, corn salsa, mango salsa, queso, chips, tortillas, cabbage, cojita cheese and set up for catering. Served with plates and utensil/napkin kits.

Tacos for 10

$150.00

Tacos for 20

$275.00

Tacos for 50

$650.00

Tacos for 100

$1,250.00

Soupa Bar

Shredded Chicken served with the soup base, cheese, avacado creama, tortilla stips, queso and chip

Soupa for 10

$80.00

Soupa for 20

$150.00

Soupa for 50

$350.00

Soupa for 100

$675.00

Nacho Bar

Everything you would need to build nachos, served with 2 options of protein, chips, queso, shredded jack cheese, pico, corn, sauces, black beans and cabbage.

Nachos for 10

$100.00

Nachos for 20

$175.00

Nachos for 50

$325.00

Nachos for 100

$600.00

Add Ons Catering

Chips and Queso for 10

$50.00

Chips and Pico

$25.00

Chips and Mango Salsa

$30.00

Chips and Corn Salsa

$25.00

Extra Meat for 10

$35.00