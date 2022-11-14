Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Dive Bar LIC

124 Reviews

$$

33-10 36th Ave

Astoria, NY 11106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Dips
Garlic Parmesan Wings
Popcorn Shrimp

Wings

Traditional + Choice of Sauce - BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan or our Spicy Mango
Spicy Crunchy Mango Wings

Spicy Crunchy Mango Wings

$12.00

Lightly breaded wings marinated in Peruvian spices and tossed in a mango hot sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$12.00

BBQ Wings

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$16.00

Boneless - Choice of Sauce - BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan. Mango Valentina

Appz

Chips & Dips

$9.00

Cajun Seasoned Chips + Avocado Ranch Dip

Fuego Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Fuego chicken quesadilla Takis fuego crusted chicken, roasted corn, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, cilantro, pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses.

Double Fish Taco

$14.00

Flour Tortilla + Catfish + Chipotle Mayo + Red Cabbage Slaw + Pico de Gallo + Avocado Ranch

Double Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Two Homemade yellow corn tortillas + Blackened shrimp + Mango de Gallo + Cilantro Crema

Fries

$6.00

Garlic Queso Frito

$10.00

Garlic + Herb breaded cheese curds served with Sriracha Ranch

Grilled Oysters

$12.00

Garlic Butter + Lemon + Parmesan + Breadcrumb

Italian Beef Spring Rolls

$12.00

Three Braised Beef + Pepperonis + Provolone Cheese + Au Jus Dip

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Crispy Dill Pickle Chips + BBQ Ranch

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy Bay Shrimp + Old Bay Remoulade

Vegan

Vegan Beyond Burger

$14.00

Beyond Burger + Toasted Potato Bun + American Cheese + Pickles + Lettuce + Tomato + Chipotle Veganais

Vegan Meatballs

$12.00

Beyond Ground Beef + Tomato Gravy + Parmesan Cheese

Vegan Spring Rolls

$12.00

Vegan Sesame & Soy Marinated "Chicken" + Cabbage + Onions + Red Pepper + Sweet Chili Sauce

Sandwiches

2 smash pattties, caramelized onions, special sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and toasted Martin’s bun

Crispy Chicken

$12.00

Crispy Chicken + Lettuce + Tomatoes + Pickles + Special Sauce + Toasted Martin's Potato Bun

Dive Burger

$12.00

Ground Short Rib & Brisket Patty + American Cheese + Pickles & Dive Sauce +Toasted Martin's Potato Bun

Submarines

The SS California

$16.00

Grilled Chicken + Chipotle BBQ + Bacon + Cheddar Cheese + Lettuce + Avocado Ranch + Italian Hero

SS Po'Boy

$16.00

Crispy Prawns + Lemony Crab Mayo + Sliced Avocado + Lettuce + Hot Sauce + Italian Hero

Diver Pizza Pies

RECOMMENDED FOR 1 DIVER

Pizza Cheese

$12.00

Pizza Pepperoni

$14.00

Pizza Hawaiian

$16.00

Spicy bacon and pineapple marmalade, oregano, pecorino, mozzarella and ham

Dive Specialties

Steak Frites

$28.00

Medium Grilled Petite Tender + Creamed Spinach + Fries + Chimichurri Cheese Sauce

Brick Chicken

$19.00

Brick chicken + scallion + ginger mojo + crispy potato dijonnaise + fine herbs + grilled lemon

Dessert

El Capitan

$8.00

Cap'n'Crunch & Churro infused Ice Cream + Caramel Sauce + Toasted Coconut

Peaches & Cream Cobbler

$8.00

Baked Peaches + Cinnamon Oatmeal Streusel + Vanilla Ice Cream + Cream Sauce

Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach + Feta Cheese + Crispy Shallot + Dried Cranberries + Candied Walnuts

The Seashell Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Taco Salad + Iceberg Lettuce + Tomatoes + Onions + Jalapenos + Cilantro + Scallions + Avocado + Ground Beef = Cheddar Cheese with Avocado Ranch Dressing

Sides

Avocado

$6.00

Avocado Ranch Dip

$4.00

BBQ sauce

$1.00

Chips

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Chipotle Mayo

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Blue cheese

$1.00

Chipotle BBQ

$1.00

Green Sauce

$1.00

Sauce Sides

Avocado Ranch Dip

$4.00

BBQ sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Chipotle

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Mexican crema

$1.00

BBQ ranch

$1.00

Buffalo sauce

$0.50

Sweet chilli

$1.00

Pico de gallo

$1.00

Mango pico de gallo

$1.00

Green sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

Clothes

Dive Dad Hat

$20.00

Dive Trucker Hat

$25.00

Dive T-shirt

$20.00

Dive Hoodie

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dive Bar LIC, a Latin gastropub, offers a chill vibe with great concoctions and a hybrid of dive bar snack classics with some deep dive nautical grub.

Website

Location

33-10 36th Ave, Astoria, NY 11106

Directions

Gallery
Dive Bar LIC image
Dive Bar LIC image

Similar restaurants in your area

3308 Eats N Drinks - Astoria / Long Island City
orange star4.0 • 59
3308 Broadway Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
orange starNo Reviews
3706 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
La Vecina Astoria
orange star4.5 • 561
3066 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Taco Tumba - 30-10 Steinway St
orange starNo Reviews
30-10 Steinway St astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Doha Bar Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
3834 31st street Long Island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Beija Flor
orange starNo Reviews
38-02 29th St Astoria, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Astoria
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston